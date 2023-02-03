OPD reports finding drugs

Feb. 2—An Odessa couple was arrested last week on a felony drug charge after detectives found 100 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale and baggies in their possession.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, detectives were outside the Executive Inn on East Second Street Jan. 27 when they saw Paul Ferri and Debra Jackson-Jennings leave a room and get into a Nissan Altima. Detectives pulled them over and when they smelled marijuana coming from the car, searched it.

The drugs and paraphernalia were found in a backpack inside the car, the report stated.

Ferri and Jackson-Jennings were arrested on suspicion of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by five years to life in prison.

They are both being held in the Ector County jail on a U.S. Marshal's hold and a $75,000 surety bond.