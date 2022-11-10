OPD saves teen following OD, arrests brother

Nov. 9—Odessa police officers were forced to use Narcan and CPR to bring a 14-year-old boy back to life Friday night and now his brother is facing the felony charge of endangering a child.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers were sent to the 2700 bock of Windsor Drive around 10:30 p.m. Friday about a boy who had overdosed, was unconscious and not breathing.

When officers arrived, the boy was still unconscious and cold to the touch. They gave him Narcan, an overdose treatment nasal spray, and conducted chest compressions on him and were able to revive him, the report stated.

Angel Ramos, 18, told officers he was watching the boy and a 16-year-old girl when another 16-year-old girl brought over a "M30" pill so it could be crushed up and used, the report stated.

According to the report, M30 are Oxycodone pills that are often laced with Fentanyl.

Ramos said he allowed both of the younger teens to use the M30 and the younger boy overdosed.

"Due to the fact that Angel was negligent by allowing his siblings to use a narcotic that could cause them serious bodily injury or death, Angel was arrested for endangering a child, a state jail felony," the report stated.

A state jail felony is punishable by six months to two years in prison.

Ramos was released from the Ector County jail Saturday after posting a $10,000 surety bond.