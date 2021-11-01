OPD searches for boy, 14, girl, 12 missing near Clear Lake

Orlando police officers are searching for a 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl who have been missing since Sunday from their home near Clear Lake, the agency said Monday evening.

The grandmother of Isaiah Jones and Jazaaniyah Jones told police that the siblings ran away around 9:30 a.m. from the home in the 2000 block of Orange Center Boulevard “after hearing that they will not be able to live with their grandmother for the time being,” said department spokesperson Heidi Rodríguez.

Anyone with information about the missing siblings is asked to either call 911 or the Orlando police non-emergency line at 321-235-5300.

