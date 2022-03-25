OPD searching for man involved in spa assault, robbery

Mar. 25—The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man accused of beating a spa employee and robbing the business.

According to an OPD news release, a Rose Garden Spa employee told officers a man later identified as Issac Jerald Jackson, 33, came into the East 7th Street business Monday afternoon and dragged her throughout the business while beating her with his fists and a handgun.

Jackson fled after stealing an undisclosed amount of money in a newer Dodge Ram 4×4 and the woman was treated at Medical Center Hospital and released.

Police have obtained two arrest warrants for Jackson, who is from Humble, charging him with aggravated robbery and felon in possession of a firearm.

Jackson is black, 5-feet, 11 inches tall and about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing light gray or khaki color BDU-style pants and an orange hoodie with a black long sleeve. He may have been wearing a pullover shirt underneath. The Dodge Ram had an auxiliary tank in the bed.

If anyone has information as to the whereabouts of this subject, they are encouraged to contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS, or the Odessa Police Department at 432-333-3641.