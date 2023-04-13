OPD searching for man in shooting investigation

Apr. 12—The Odessa Police Department issued a press release Tuesday afternoon that a 26-year-old man is being investigated for his role after a 19-year-old man was shot Monday evening.

The shooting took place in the 300 block of Patterson and the 19-year-old man was transported to a local hospital with serious bodily injury.

OPD says Dmontavion "Fonti" Rodgers, 26, is currently being investigated for his role in this incident. Rodgers is possibly occupying a maroon early model SUV (possibly a Jeep Cherokee).

Rodgers currently has a warrant out of Midland County for a Grand Jury Indictment, original offense of Assault of Pregnant Woman, a third-degree felony. He is also wanted for Evading in a Motor Vehicle, a third-degree felony, Possession of a Controlled Substance, a third-degree felony, and Possession of Marijuana. Additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information in reference to his whereabouts is encouraged to contact OPD at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.