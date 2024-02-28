OPD searching for missing 14-year-old

Feb. 27—The Odessa Police Department is currently searching for 14-year-old Alyzabeth Warner.

According to an OPD news release, Warner was last seen at Permian High School wearing black pants, a black hoodie, and a gray backpack. She is approximately 5'7" tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has black and blonde hair.

Anyone with information in reference to her whereabouts is encouraged to call Detective G. Carrasco at 432-335-3328 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #24-0002025.

Just a reminder that Harboring a Runaway is a Class A Misdemeanor with a punishment of up to $4,000 and up to a year in jail.