OPD searching for suspects in 23-year-old victim homicide case

Police are still looking for whoever shot and killed a 23-year-old man earlier this month at an Orlando apartment complex.

Jahmari Darby was shot and killed Sept. 16 at about 11:30 p.m. at the Oak Groves Apartment complex, in the 4700 block of Walden Circle, near the Mall at Millenia, said OPD spokesperson Lt. Anthony Mongelluzzo.

OPD arrived on scene and discovered Darby with multiple gunshot wounds, pronouncing him dead at the scene, Mongelluzzo said.

OPD said it does not have any suspect information at this time and is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone that can help.

Officers are investigating the case as first-degree murder with a firearm.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS or the Orlando Police non-emergency at 321-235-5300.

Jpedersen@orlandosentinel.com