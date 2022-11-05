OPD seeking man following crash

Nov. 4—The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 31-year-old man they say used a vehicle to severely injure one man and hurt others.

According to an OPD news release, officers and paramedics were dispatched to a major crash in the 1000 block of West Monahans Friday morning, but when they arrived, they discovered there was no accident.

The police have obtained several felony warrants for William Earl Crayton Jr., who they allege used a vehicle to hurt multiple people inside an apartment, severely damaging the apartment in the process, the news release stated. One of the victims sustained severe injuries.

Crayton abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene, according to the news release.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Crayton, contact the Odessa Police Department or Crime Stoppers, 432-333-TIPS.

According to Ector County court records, an assault family violence case against Crayton was dismissed in June 2010 because the alleged victim signed an affidavit of non-prosecution.