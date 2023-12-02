OPD seizes 17 grams of cocaine

Dec. 2—A traffic stop Thursday led to the arrest of a 37-year-old Odessa man on felony drug charges.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, intelligence unit detectives saw Iram Rodriguez Aguilar fail to stop at a designated stop point at West Pool and South Grant Avenue and pulled him over in the 100 block of East Odessa.

Detectives wrote Aguilar is known to be a drug dealer and he was noticeably shaking with nerves when he retrieved his identification from his wallet.

A canine officer indicated there were drugs in Aguilar's Honda and detectives found four bags of cocaine weighing 17 grams behind the glove compartment, the report stated.

Aguilar was arrested on suspicion of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. He remains in the Ector County jail on a U.S. Marshal's hold and $80,000 surety bond.