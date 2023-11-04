OPD seizes 180 grams of meth, make arrest

Nov. 3—Odessa police seized more than 180 grams of methamphetamine Thursday and arrested a Midland man on a felony drug charge.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers pulled over a Dodge Ram in the 4200 block of North Dixie Boulevard Thursday because it didn't have license plate lamps.

The passenger of the vehicle, later identified as Shawn Ceniceros, ran away, but officers were able to catch up with him, the report stated.

Officers found the methamphetamine in Ceniceros' backpack and arrested him on suspicion of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. He remained in the Ector County jail Friday on a U.S. Marshal's hold.