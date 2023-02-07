OPD seizes more than 140 grams of cocaine

Feb. 6—A surveillance operation resulted in the arrest of two men and the seizure of more than 140 grams of cocaine last week.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, detectives received tips someone was selling cocaine out of a GMC pickup and as they were watching it on Thursday they saw what they thought was a drug transaction between the people in the GMC and Alejandro Solis, who had arrived in a Jeep Gladiator.

When detectives tried to stop both vehicles in the parking lot of the Road Ranger Truck Stop on Interstate 20, the people in the GMC threw a package containing nearly 136 grams of cocaine at the people in the Jeep and took off, the report stated.

The driver of the Jeep, identified as Joshua Tijerina, purposely threw the Jeep into reverse and rammed the police car behind it, according to the report.

Tijerina was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault against a public servant. He was released from the Ector County jail Friday after posting a $50,000 surety bond.

Solis, who also had nearly nine grams of cocaine in his pocket, admitted he'd facilitated a cocaine transaction from the people in the GMC to another individual.

Solis was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing of a controlled substance. He, too, was released from the Ector County jail Friday after posting a $50,000 surety bond.

Both the assault and the drug charge are first-degree felonies punishable by five years to life in prison.