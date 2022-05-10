OPD: Stabbing victim is stable, recovering

May 10—A man who was stabbed during a domestic dispute near River Street in Oneonta on Friday, May 6, was in stable condition Monday, Oneonta police reported.

Initially the 34-year-old victim was driven to A.O. Fox hospital where he was stabilized, then transported to Albany Medical Center for a higher level of care. On Monday, OPD could not confirm whether he was still in the hospital and did not release his name.

The alleged assailant, Melissia A. Scott, 36, of Oneonta, was arrested Friday afternoon. She was arraigned at 8 p.m. that evening, charged with first-degree assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. She was remanded to the Otsego County Jail with a $15,000 cash bail and $150,000 surety bond.

Assault in the first degree is a class B felony punishable by a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. The weapon charge would typically be a misdemeanor, except that Scott had a previous conviction, "which ups it to a felony charge," with a maximum seven-year sentence, Oneonta Police Lt. Eric Berger explained during a meeting on May 9.

The stabbing took place near the front doorway of 7 Fonda Ave., a duplex on a one-block street between River Street and West Broadway, about 2 p.m.

"During this dispute Ms. Scott produced a large knife and stabbed the male victim, causing a serious injury and uncontrolled bleeding," OPD reported in a media release.

There were no other suspects, and no danger to the public, police said.

After the arrest, one officer took evidence photographs of the yard, including spilled bags on the front stoop and several large bloodstains on the sidewalk, while a second officer went door-to-door down the street looking for witnesses. The police identified eyewitnesses and "it was a pretty clear case," said Berger on Monday.

"Anytime you have that much blood, it means they were there for a while," said Oneonta Police Chief Christopher Witzenburg when he was on the scene Friday afternoon.

