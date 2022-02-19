OPD: Tracking legally purchased guns used in crimes is difficult

Feb. 19—At a recent Owensboro City Commission meeting, Police Chief Art Ealum said guns his officers had confiscated from from incidents involving juveniles recently had been purchased legally.

"Somebody is furnishing guns, and these guns, when we recover them, are not stolen," Ealum said. "That means somebody is purchasing them and putting them in the hands of a juvenile."

But tracking the source of a legally purchased gun is difficult, an OPD official said last week.

Andrew Boggess, OPD's public information officer, said a gun that is reported stolen is entered into the National Crime Information Center database. If the gun turns up during an arrest or at a incident, the NCIC can identify the gun by its serial number.

But there is no one-stop database for legally purchased guns. Even a gun that is reported stolen can be difficult to track if the victim doesn't have the gun's information.

"A lot of times, people try to report the gun stolen, but they don't know the serial number," Boggess said.

Not every stolen gun is reported.

"Some things we run into, and we ran into it recently, is a gun that was stolen, and when we were able to track it back, the individual didn't know it was stolen," Boggess said.

Officers hear from people who didn't know their gun had been stolen "on a fairly regular basis," he said.

The guns recovered "could have been stolen, but were never reported," Boggess said.

"It may be stolen, or it may be a firearm an individual had access to," Boggess said. "It's important for individuals who own guns to keep them secured in lock boxes or safes. That's an easy thing people can do to keep those guns from getting out in the street, keep them as secure as possible.

A firearm can be sometimes be tracked back to an owner by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives.

According to the ATF website, when the agency's National Tracing Center receives information about a recovered firearm, the eTrace system traces the firearm back to its manufacturer or importer.

From there, the ATF tries to trace what licensed retailer the gun was sent to, and who purchased the gun.

In 2020, the National Tracing Center received 490,800 requests to trace guns, the ATF website says.

At times, the trail of a gun to its owner runs out.

"Sometimes, we backtrack to an individual who is no longer living, and we discontinue the investigation," Boggess said.

A person who has their gun stolen cannot be charged if the gun is later used in a crime.

Daviess County Attorney Claud Porter said he previously looked into a case of whether a person could be charged for leaving their handgun in the open in an unlocked car with the windows down.

What he found was that no charge fits.

"If person leaves a loaded gun in the car on the seat, I'd love to charge them," Porter said.

There is no charge, "but that's just being an irresponsible gun owner," he said.

For an adult to be charged with giving a juvenile a firearm used in a crime, prosecutors would have to determine if the adult knew the juvenile's intent beforehand.

"There is no statutory liability for giving a child a weapon" by itself, Porter said. After all, parties interested in teaching their children to hunt or shoot can provide them with rifles or shotguns.

In those cases, a parent could only be charged if the child was unsupervised and was shooting in an unsafe manner.

But for an adult to be charged with giving a juvenile a gun used in a crime, the question would be "what did (the parents) know and when did they know it?" Porter said.

As an example, Porter cited the case of Michigan couple James and Jennifer Crumbley, who were charged with involuntary manslaughter in December after their son was charged with allegedly killing four students in a shooting at Oxford High School.

In that case, the parents allegedly purchased a gun and made it available to their son, Ethan Crumbley.

The Crubleys allegedly also resisted an attempt by school officials to remove the teen from school a few hours before the shooting, after a threatening drawing and message were found on his desk.

Prosecutors could attempt to charge an adult with wanton endangerment, or possibly unlawful transaction with a minor, Porter said.

"The more the parent (or adult) knows, the more liable they are," Porter said.

Guns need to be secured so they can't be taken by juveniles, Porter said.

"Most law enforcement officers I know, when they go home, have a place to put their weapon and lock it," Porter said.

Officers also often secure their ammunition away from the firearm, he said.

"The people who use their weapons and use them every day ... they are going to be more careful," Porter said.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

