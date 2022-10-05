OPEC+ Tries to Keep Oil Above $90 With Large Production Cut

OPEC+ Tries to Keep Oil Above $90 With Large Production Cut
11
Salma El Wardany, Grant Smith, Ben Bartenstein and Fiona MacDonald
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.

Most Read from Bloomberg

OPEC+ agreed to cut its collective output limit by 2 million barrels day, stoking tensions with the US as the cartel seeks to halt a slide in oil prices caused by the weakening global economy.

It’s the biggest reduction by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies since 2020, but will have a smaller impact on global supply than the headline number suggests. Several member countries are already pumping well below their quotas, meaning they would already be in compliance with their new limits without having to reduce production.

Even so, the decision risks adding another shock to a global economy that is already battling inflation driven by high energy costs. The cartel extended its cooperation agreement until the end of 2023, and the new production limits agreed on Wednesday will remain in place until then unless the market changes, said a delegate.

“OPEC wants prices around $90,” Nigerian Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Timipre Sylva said after the meeting. Many member countries have based their 2023 budgets on that price and “it would destabilize some economies” if that weren’t to happen, he said.

The move irked the US, with President Joe Biden saying he was concerned by the “unnecessary” cut, according to CNN. He visited Saudi Arabia earlier this year in search of higher production and lower pump prices for Americans ahead of midterm elections in November.

The cut of 2 million barrels a day will be measured against the same baseline as the previous OPEC+ agreements, Amir Hossein Zamaninia, OPEC governor for Iran, told reporters in Vienna after the meeting. Shared pro rata between members, that would require just eight countries to curb actual production and deliver a real reduction of about 900,000 barrels a day, according to Bloomberg calculations based on September output figures.

Oil rose as much as 2.2% to $93.80 a barrel in London, the highest in three weeks.

Earlier on Wednesday, US officials were making calls to counterparts in the Gulf trying to push back against the move to cut production, according to people familiar with the situation. Already, the White House had asked the US Energy Department to analyze whether a ban on exports of gasoline, diesel and other refined petroleum products would lower prices, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. It’s a controversial idea but one that’s gaining traction in some corners of the Biden administration.

In Vienna, there was little sign before the meeting that the US pressure was working. United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei insisted the decision was “technical.”

“It’s very important that it remains as a technical decision and it’s not political,” he told reporters. “That’s why it’s important to look at technical side of the equation and look at any concerns regarding the economy and the status of the economy.”

OPEC+ will no longer hold monthly meetings, Zamaninia said. The group’s Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, which oversees implementation of production cuts, will meet every two months, he said.

(Updates with comment from US president in fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Georgia GOP bankrolls lawyers for 'fake' Trump electors in Fulton County DA probe

    The Georgia Republican Party is bankrolling the legal defense of most of the so-called fake electors in the state as part of a controversial arrangement that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis charges in a new court filing is “rife with serious ethical problems” and “actual conflicts of interest.”

  • As OPEC+ Cuts, We're Adding to This Energy Holding

    After you receive this Alert, we will make the following trade: -- Buy 120 shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund at or near $79.30. Following this add on trade, XLE shares will account for roughly 2% of the portfolio.

  • Poland Unexpectedly Halts Rate Hikes After Slowdown Hits Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- The Polish central bank unexpectedly paused its yearlong cycle of interest-rate increases after signs of an impending economic slowdown shifted its focus away from surging inflation. Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanThe Best Bar in the World Is Hidden Behind a Barcelona Pastrami ShopMar-a-Lago Documents Includ

  • Taiwan says it won't rely on others for defense

    Taiwan won't rely on others for its defense, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday, while welcoming a U.S. commitment to the democratically governed island's security amid what she called Chinese encroachment on its sovereignty. Tsai's remarks, pre-recorded and delivered to a U.S. audience at a forum in Washington, come after U.S. President Joe Biden pledged in September to defend Taiwan in the event of any "unprecedented attack" by China. In her address to the Washington-based Global Taiwan Institute think tank, Tsai thanked the Biden administration and the U.S. Congress for "upholding the U.S. commitment to Taiwan's security", and for recent U.S. military arms sales.

  • OPEC+ Agrees to Output Cut of 2 Million Barrels a Day

    OPEC and its allies on Wednesday agreed to the biggest reduction in oil output since early 2020, putting the group on a path to conflict with the U.S. government. OPEC and its Russia-led allies agreed to cut production by 2 million barrels a day at their meeting in Vienna. The decision was frustrating the U.S. government.

  • Oil prices climb as OPEC+ agrees to a large output cut while U.S. supplies fall

    Oil futures head lower on Wednesday after OPEC+ agreed to reduce output by 2 million barrels a day and U.S. data reveal a second straight weekly decline in crude supplies.

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. shale producers to remain on sidelines if OPEC+ cuts output

    A big oil production cut by OPEC+ members will not spur new U.S. oil and gas production, energy executives told Reuters, despite the likely rise in prices that could signal higher profits and inflation pressures. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, called OPEC+, meets on Wednesday to consider output cuts that could exceed 1 million barrels per day, the largest since the 2020 pandemic-driven market crash. A hefty cut will show the extent to which OPEC+ has regained control of oil markets and increase pressure on U.S. President Joe Biden to respond to rising fuel prices.

  • OPEC+ supply cuts loom over tight oil market

    LONDON/GENEVA/VIENNA (Reuters) -OPEC+ looks set to cut output when it meets on Wednesday, curbing supply in an oil market that energy company executives and analysts say is under strain from robust demand, lack of investment and production problems. The potential OPEC+ cut could spur a recovery in oil prices that have dropped to about $90 from $120 three months ago due to fears of a global economic recession, rising U.S. interest rates and a stronger dollar. OPEC+, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, surprised the market by suggesting output cuts in excess of one million barrels per day (bpd), sources from the group have said in what would be the biggest output cut since the pandemic.

  • Putin signs laws annexing Ukraine regions even as Ukrainian troops raise their flag in them: Live updates

    Russian media said Putin annexed about 43,000 square miles. Ukraine estimating about 15% of its land was taken, does not recognize the annexations.

  • Much-Needed Canadian Grain Piles Up Amid Fear of Rail Bottleneck

    (Bloomberg) -- The world sorely needs more grains and Canada has a bin-busting harvest this year -- but shippers fear there aren’t enough rail cars to transport it all.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanThe Best Bar in the World Is Hidden Behind a Barcelona Pastrami ShopMar-a-Lago Documents Included Pardons, Emails, Legal Bill

  • 'It just sucks.' What's causing Michigan gas prices to go up more than other states?

    Rising gas prices in Michigan are once again a concern for many metro Detroiters. As of Monday, the average price for gas jumped 16 cents to an average of $4.21 per gallon, and it may not stop there.

  • Coronavirus tally: U.S. cases at lowest level since late April but are up at least 10% in most northeastern states

    U.S. known cases of COVID are continuing to ease and now stand at their lowest level since late April, although the true tally is likely higher given how many people are testing at home, where the data are not being collected. The daily average for new cases stood at 44,484 on Tuesday, according to

  • Dallas Fed says inflation surge badly eroding many American's wage gains

    Americans' wages are losing ground to inflation at a steep rate, a report on Tuesday from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas said, a finding that offers some support for the central bank's super-charged campaign to lower price pressures. "Despite the stronger wage growth due to the tightness of the labor market, a majority of workers are finding their wages falling even further behind inflation," economists for the Dallas Fed wrote. The paper said the average median decline in real wages over the last quarter century is 6.5%, with real wage declines typically ranging between 5.7% and 6.8%, highlighting the pain of the current period.

  • Uganda's president sorry for son Muhoozi Kainerugaba's threat to invade Kenya

    Uganda's leader embarks on a damage-control exercise after a series of bizarre tweets by his son.

  • Record 83% of Ukrainians want NATO membership -poll

    A record 83% of Ukrainians would like their country to join NATO, a Kyiv-based opinion pollster said on Monday, citing a survey conducted after Kyiv applied to join the military bloc. The Oct. 1-2 poll of 2,000 respondents by Rating Group was conducted after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Friday that Ukraine was submitting an expedited application for NATO membership. Rating Group said the percentage of those supporting NATO membership was the highest ever recorded by a survey in Ukraine.

  • Enterprise Products (EPD) Banks on Stable Fee-Based Revenues

    Enterprise Products (EPD) boasts a stable business model and is not significantly exposed to oil and gas price volatility.

  • When Herbie met Wilson: OSU's Zak Herbstreit, Toby Wilson finish each other's sentences

    If all you know about them is that Zak Herbstreit and Toby Wilson have famous dads, you're missing out.

  • Fed ‘in the driver’s seat’ in this bear market, strategist says

    Citi Global Wealth Investments Head Kristen Bitterly joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the probability of a recession, market uncertainty, volatility, ADP employment, ISM data, inflation, and the outlook for the Fed.&nbsp;

  • REITs Continue Drop Amid Waning Economy

    REITs are in a tough spot

  • Why home heating costs are rising as winter approaches

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss U.S. gas prices, rising electric bills, the expectations for winter, and the outlook for natural gas.