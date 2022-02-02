OPEC+ Agrees on Another Gradual Oil-Output Hike for March

Salma El Wardany, Grant Smith, Ben Bartenstein and Dina Khrennikova
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- OPEC and its allies agreed to revive more halted oil production, yet the group’s increasingly obvious struggles to fulfill its supply pledges left markets fearful of a potential shortfall.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The 23-nation coalition led by Saudi Arabia rubber-stamped a nominal increase of 400,000 barrels a day for March, but data continue to show most members failing to provide their share of even this modest increment. Lack of investment or militia unrest are taking a toll on exporters from Nigeria to Libya, placing an increasing strain on the remaining reserves of Middle Eastern countries.

The group’s shortcomings have helped propel crude prices to a seven-year high above $90 a barrel, as supplies fail to keep pace with the vigorous post-pandemic rebound in fuel consumption. The rally is whipping up a wave of inflation that’s frustrating central banks and inflicting a cost-of-living crisis on millions -- a particular danger for President Joe Biden ahead of this year’s midterm elections.

With spare capacity now largely confined to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq and Kuwait, traders are growing anxious over what’s available to cover any disruptions -- whether deeper losses in Libya, another attack like last month’s drone strike in Abu Dhabi, or tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine.

“Core to our bullish oil price view is the now historically low levels of the oil market’s two buffers: inventory and spare capacity,” analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. led by Damien Courvalin said in a report. “Even if OPEC+ were ramping up faster, this would only come at the expense of a critically lower level of spare capacity.”

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners ratified their scheduled increase at a short online meeting on Wednesday. The group has made identical promises for several months, however, and been unable to fully implement them.

As doubts grow about the whether the anticipated expansion in global inventories will actually happen this quarter, forecasts are piling up for a return to prices of $100 a barrel or more. Such a rally could ultimately provoke enough pressure from Saudi Arabia’s allies in Washington for a change of stance.

“If prices continue their precipitous rise, we see a path to Saudi Arabia reprising the regulator role and ramping up output,” said Helima Croft, chief commodities strategist at RBC Capital Markets. “Of course, the question is whether this would require a White House call.”

Riyadh’s reluctance so far stems from a concern that markets are about to tip back into surplus, as producers in the U.S. and elsewhere begin ramping up production. Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman has repeatedly favored cautious, gradual supply changes.

“Prudence as I’ve been preaching about is what saved us in OPEC+,” he said just a few hours ahead of the meeting today at a conference in Riyadh. “Prudence dictates that you have a bit of a think here and a bit of think there.”

Any extra barrels though would need to come from the kingdom and its Gulf neighbors as other members are largely maxed out.

OPEC’s 13 nations increased production by only 50,000 barrels a day in January as slight gains across the group were wiped out by a 140,000 barrel-a-day decline in Libya, according to a Bloomberg survey. The North African nation was stricken with a blockade of its western fields by militias, forcing the shutdown of its biggest reservoir, Sharara.

The 10 OPEC nations engaged in managing supplies increased by 160,000 barrels a day in January, about two-thirds of their targeted amount. The full 23-nation OPEC+ alliance is cutting far more than required, with a compliance rate of 122% in December, according to data presented to an internal committee on Tuesday.

Even Russia, which throughout the five-year history of OPEC+ has often preferred to increase production more quickly, is suffering from constraints. The country’s producers pumped 46.53 million tons of crude and condensate in January, according to preliminary data from the Energy Ministry’s CDU-TEK unit. That could convert to 10.05 million barrels a day, or 50,000 below its quota for the month.

OPEC+ will meet again on March 2.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Holds Near Seven-Year High Ahead of OPEC+ Decision on Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied as investors await a meeting of OPEC and its allies this week to decide how much production the group will add, while Exxon Mobil Corp. said it expects to increase output in the Permian Basin by 25% this year. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutat

  • Polish Central Bank Would Welcome Stronger Zloty

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsA stronger zloty would amplify the impact of Polish interest-

  • FCC Nominee’s Pledge to Recuse Herself Is Criticized by Broadband Providers

    (Bloomberg) -- Broadband providers on Tuesday raised concerns over a pledge by a nominee for the U.S. Federal Communications Commission to to stand aside from some broadcast matters that come before the agency due to her prior work as an attorney. Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This

  • Pfizer Backs Out Of Deal, But Former Partner Ionis Pares Its Losses

    Pfizer backed out of a deal to co-develop an Ionis Pharmaceuticals heart-disease drug on Monday. But IONS stock pared its losses.

  • Europe’s ESG Drive to Push Vice Firms to Raise Money in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s stricter environmental, social and governance rules might be forcing companies in more controversial sectors to look across the Atlantic for funding.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study Show

  • Russia Boosts Oil Output But Still Can’t Meet Its OPEC+ Quota

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia ramped up its oil output in January yet likely pumped below its OPEC+ quota for a second consecutive month, as the nation’s producers struggle with a lack of spare capacity.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed

  • Oil Prices Jump As OPEC+ Sticks With 400,000 Bpd Output Hike

    In the shortest meeting so far in its history, OPEC+ decided on Wednesday to increase the collective production by 400,000 barrels per day in March

  • Is Qualcomm Stock A Buy? QCOM Bets On A Future Beyond Smartphones, Apple

    This is what fundamentals and technicals say about Qualcomm stock now, as it diversifies away from Apple iPhone chips. QCOM stock has soared.

  • Oil little changed despite talk of possible OPEC+ supply boost

    (Reuters) -Oil prices ended little changed on Tuesday, as geopolitical tensions and tight global supplies supported the market even as some speculated that OPEC+ might boost supplies more than expected. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together known as OPEC+, has been expected to decide at a monthly meeting on Wednesday to keep gradually increasing production. Still, sources said an OPEC+ technical panel meeting on Tuesday did not discuss a hike of more than the expected 40,000 barrels per day from March.

  • Georgia prosecutor requests help from FBI following "alarming" Trump comments

    Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis asked the FBI on Sunday to conduct a risk assessment of the county courthouse and government center in Atlanta following "alarming" comments by former President Trump during a rally Saturday.Why it matters: Willis is conducting an investigation into Trump's efforts to interfere with the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.This month, Willis was granted a special

  • CME to Launch More Battery-Metals Contracts as Demand Surges

    (Bloomberg) -- CME Group Inc., one of the largest commodity exchanges in the world, expects to launch a suite of battery-metal products in the future as it works toward securing its place as the go-to home for trading of key materials needed in the global energy transition.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-

  • Where is Codi Bigsby? Police ‘most interested in’ parents of missing Virginia boy

    Police said the child’s parents are cooperating.

  • Canada Lumber Set to Pay Less U.S. Duties as Trade Spat Drags On

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is setting duties on Canadian softwood lumber that would effectively lower the punitive tariffs on most producers as the long-simmering trade dispute drags on.Average preliminary anti-dumping and countervailing duties of nearly 12% will be levied on Canadian softwood lumber producers, the U.S. Department of Commerce said Tuesday in an email. The move follows the government’s decision in late 2021 to raise the combined duty rates on shipments from Canadian companies. Produ

  • Starbucks CEO warns of supply chain disruptions, price hikes in earnings call

    Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma discusses the impact of supply chain disruptions and inflation on Starbucks earnings as well as how the CEO is responding to workers' unionization efforts.

  • Rachel Maddow Gets Last Laugh Over Donald Trump Jr.’s Gleeful Tweet About Her Break

    The MSNBC anchor fired back after the Trump scion suggested "the TRUTH finally broke her!"

  • Anderson Cooper Spots Most 'Revealing Statement' From Donald Trump's Rally

    Donald Trump said "the quiet part out loud" over and over again in the CNN anchor's review of the former president's Texas event.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Has 1 Scathing Question For Anyone Who Still Supports 'Lunatic' Trump

    The late-night host is trying to figure out one thing about the former president's backers.

  • Like a bully in the schoolyard, Fox News sets its sights on the anti-work movement

    Host Jesse Watters wasted no time in painting the Reddit thread’s moderator as a clumsy, ‘lazy’ caricature Fox News host Jesse Watters interviewing Doreen Ford, the longest serving moderator on Reddit's /r/antiwork on 26 January 2022. Photograph: Fox News In 2013, the subreddit r/antiwork was born. “Unemployment for all, not just the rich!” read its tagline. America was experiencing a mood change at that time. Occupy: The Movie had just hit theaters, lodging the eponymous movement in the nationa

  • Trump family complaint alleges NY AG Letitia James broke state laws in politically motivated investigation

    A new court filing from the Trump family accuses New York Attorney General Letitia James of abandoning legal principals in an attempt to gain political support as she continues a three-year investigation into the family’s business practices.

  • AOC asks whether public-housing residents should seek warmth on Sen. Joe Manchin's 'yacht' after the senator declared Biden's spending plan 'dead'

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hit back at Sen. Joe Manchin for reiterating his opposition to the centerpiece of the Democratic agenda.