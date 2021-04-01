OPEC and allies agree to gradually boost crude oil output

The morning sun rises behind oil rigs sitting in storage Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at a yard outside of Odessa, Texas. The OPEC oil cartel and allied countries said Thursday, April 1, 2021 that they have decided to add gradually add back some 2 million barrels per barrel per day of oil production from May to July, moving cautiously in pace with the recovery of the global economy from the COVID-19 pandemic. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP, file)
DAVID McHUGH
·2 min read

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The OPEC oil cartel and allied countries said Thursday that they have decided to add gradually add back some 2 million barrels per barrel per day of oil production from May to July, moving cautiously in pace with the recovery of the global economy from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group is restoring production that was slashed last year to support prices as demand sagged during the worst of the pandemic recession, which sapped demand for fuel. The group will add back 350,000 barrels per day in May, 350,000 in June, and 400,000 in July.

Meanwhile Saudi Arabia will over the same period restore an additional 1 million barrels per day in cuts that it made on its own.

OPEC members, led by Saudi Arabia, and nonmembers, led by Russia, have been meeting monthly to determine production levels as they face a recovery in demand whose pace has been uncertain. They face conflicting pressures. Raising production before the demand is there risks sending prices lower. But lower production levels deprive national budgets of money at a difficult time.

Oil prices were trading higher despite the decision to increase production, suggesting markets see more than adequate demand for the added oil. Crude oil traded 3.6% higher at $61.28 per barrel in trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange while Brent crude rose 3.1% per barrel to $64.66.

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman, who has urged careful approach with the recovery still uncertain, said that “the cautiousness is still there” in the group’s approach. Ahead of the meeting, he had warned that “until the evidence of recovery is undeniable, we should retain this cautious stance ... the waves are still tall and the seas remain rough.” One reason is the new wave of infections in Europe, which is holding back the economy amid a slow vaccine rollout.

He noted that the reductions would only take effect from May, meaning that the Saudi voluntary cut still had a month to run. He also said that under the agreement, the group could “tweak, or adjust” production as needed in coming months.

Higher crude oil prices are eventually reflected in the price of gasoline for U.S. motorists since the cost of oil makes up half the price at the pump. Another factor that could soon push prices higher is demand for gasoline, which is approaching pre-pandemic levels. The national average of $2.86 reported this week by motoring club federation AAA is 15 cents higher than a month ago and 84 cents higher on the year.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil prices mixed as U.S. crude inventory draw supports, OPEC+ concerns weigh

    Oil prices were mixed on Wednesday, supported by a draw in U.S. crude inventories but pressured by concerns about the market's recovery after OPEC and its allies lowered their 2021 demand growth forecast. Brent crude for May, which expires on Wednesday, fell 23 cents, or 0.4%, to $63.91 a barrel at 11:05 a.m. EDT (1505 GMT). The more active Brent contract for June was up 18 cents, or 0.30%, at $64.36 a barrel.

  • NFTs are all the rage. One Raleigh startup is helping businesses take advantage of them.

    The business uses of NFTs, and the underlying blockchain technology that ensures them, is just starting to be realized.

  • Tiger Global just closed one of the biggest venture funds ever, with $6.7 billion

    There are a lot of mega-rounds coming together, and Tiger Global is involved in a notable number of them, often as the round's co-lead. Just this week alone, half a dozen companies have announced rounds that the New York-based investing giant has led, co-led, or written follow-on checks into, including HighRadius, a company whose $300 million Series C round it co-led with D1 Capital; Cityblock Health, whose $192 million in extended Series C funding Tiger Global led; and 6sense, which received a follow-on check from Tiger Global as part of a $125 million Series D round.

  • OPEC+ to ease oil curbs from May after U.S. calls Saudi

    OPEC+ agreed on Thursday to gradually ease its oil output cuts from May, after the new U.S. administration called on Saudi Arabia to keep energy affordable, mirroring Donald Trump's practice of calling OPEC's leader over oil policy. The group, which has implemented deep cuts since a pandemic-induced oil price collapse in 2020, agreed to ease production curbs by 350,000 barrels per day (bpd) in May, another 350,000 bpd in June and further 400,000 bpd or so in July. Iran's oil minister, Bijan Zanganeh, confirmed the group would have boosted output by a total of 1.1 million bpd by July.

  • Girl Scout shatters record by selling 32,484 boxes of cookies in 1 season

    To sell tens of thousands of Girl Scout cookies in just two months is an incredible feat — and one made even more special when it's done during a pandemic. Lilly Bumpus, 8, made it her mission to sell as many cookies as she could this season, within the restrictions. She wasn't able to go door-to-door or set up a table outside of a grocery store, but she could sell online — either dropping off or mailing boxes to customers — and Bumpus was also able to have a booth in the front yard of her San Bernardino, California, home. "She sold her freaking heart out til the last day of Girl Scout cookie season," Bumpus' mom, Trish Bauer, told the San Bernardino Sun. "We boothed 11 hours straight outside our house and sold 500 boxes in one day. It's Lilly being Lilly. She does not like somebody telling her something is not possible." Bumpus is a cancer survivor, and her troop is mostly comprised of other kids who have either battled cancer, are still fighting it, or lost a loved one to the disease. Last week, her fellow scouts showed up at her house to surprise Bumpus, and share some good news: She sold 32,484 boxes of cookies, breaking the record for most boxes sold in a season. About 5,000 of the boxes are being donated to pediatric cancer patients, homeless individuals, and soldiers serving overseas. "It feels like the world believes in me and it feels really good," Bumpus told the Sun. "It means so much to me that people are coming to support me by buying cookies." More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersDear Mr. Trump, America needs youTrump's post-presidency is reportedly plagued by infighting and grifting

  • Rise in U.S. weekly jobless claims belies improving labor market conditions

    The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, though the labor market recovery is gaining traction as economic activity picks up, driven by increased vaccinations and massive fiscal stimulus. That was confirmed by other data on Thursday showing a measure of manufacturing activity soared to its strongest level in more than 37 years in March, with employment at factories the highest since February 2018. Initial claims have been distorted by backlogs, multiple filings and fraud, making it difficult to get a clear signal on the labor market's health from the weekly data.

  • Michigan's Juwan Howard named AP college coach of the year

    Michigan's decision to hire Juwan Howard raised a few eyebrows. The former member of the Fab Five certainly had the coaching chops after spending six years as an assistant with the NBA's Miami Heat. Turns out, Howard can recruit and coach.

  • OPEC+ to Choose Between Gradual Output Hikes or Keeping Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- The OPEC+ meeting on Thursday will discuss whether to resume a monthly schedule of modest and gradual production increases or maintain current output cuts, according to a delegate.The choice between those two options could still go either way, the delegate said, asking not to be named because the information wasn’t public. Even if OPEC+ decided to resume phased increases, it would review each step every month, allowing it to hit pause if oil demand growth were to disappoint, the delegate said.Many OPEC-watchers had been expecting the group to roll over its production quotas for at least one month, so any deviation from that could be bearish. Brent crude fluctuated in London, trading at $63.62 a barrel as of 1:55 p.m.The cartel agreed in December to a monthly schedule of gradual output adjustments of as much as 500,000 barrels a day for the next three months, but after one collective supply hike in January it refrained from making any more due to doubts about the strength of demand. Now, there are growing internal and external pressures for the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to pump more oil.“We need to keep our finger on the market pulse and not allow an overheating or a significant deficit,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, whose country has been steadily increasing production this year, said at the opening session of the OPEC+ meeting. “Since we last talked, the situation has improved and the trend is positive.”With oil prices above $60 a barrel and gasoline retail costs fast rising, consumers including the U.S. And India have started to call on the OPEC+ alliance to keep prices under control, fearful that more expensive oil could add to inflationary pressures worldwide.Although European oil consumption is weak as France, Germany and Italy extend or impose new lockdowns due to rising Covid-19 cases, fuel use is growing fast in the U.S. where the vaccination campaign is progressing better than expected.American refiners last week processed the most crude oil since March 2020, a sign of rising consumer demand, according to government data. Oil use in Asia remains healthy, with strong readings in China and Japan.U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm called her Saudi counterpart Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on the eve of an OPEC+ meeting to highlight the importance of “affordable energy.”A spokesman for the Saudi Energy Ministry had no immediate comment. People familiar with the call said the two officials discussed collaboration between the U.S. and the kingdom around areas like hydrogen, renewables and carbon sequestration, rather than the oil market.Within OPEC+ itself, Russia has long favored further production increases. Now, some other nations are keen to signal that supply can rise over the next few months, as demand is expected to recover during the northern-hemisphere summer.“For most part, the market is on stable footing and stocks continue to draw down. Even in those sectors that were badly hit such as airline travel, there are signs of meaningful improvement,” Prince Abdulaziz said in his opening speech. Still, the minister said OPEC+ had been right to roll over its cuts at last month’s meeting and “until the evidence of recovery is undeniable we should maintain this cautious stance.”(Updates with comment from Russian deputy prime minister in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 15 Best Snacks for Diabetics, According to Nutritionists

    If you’ve ever been hangry or struck down by the 3 p.m. slump, you know the magic of a good snack — after a few bites, your blood sugar levels start evening out, lifting your mood and giving your energy back. Keeping those blood sugar levels steady is especially important for people with diabetes. Diabetes affects the body’s insulin response, and in turn, blood glucose levels, which is why when diabetes is poorly managed, it can impact things like energy and mood in the short-term, and lead to more serious conditions like heart and kidney disease down the line if you don’t get a handle on it.

  • What to Do if You Eat Too Much Sugar When You Have Diabetes

    These five things can help if you've overdone it on the sugar, according to a dietitian.

  • In Italy spy story, Navy captain struggled with mortgage

    Italy’s spy thriller took a decidedly mundane turn Thursday with indications that the Italian Navy captain accused of passing classified documents to Russia was desperate for extra money to pay his mortgage and support his four children. Walter Biot, an Italian Navy frigate captain most recently assigned to a policy position at the Defense Ministry, was being held at Rome’s Regina Coeli prison. Biot was arrested on espionage charges Tuesday after he was allegedly caught passing a pen drive of classified documents, including some on NATO operations, to a Russian Embassy official in exchange for 5,000 euros ($5,900).

  • Police say Orange gunman knew victims

    Orange, California, police said Thursday that the gunman who killed four people — including a 9-year-old boy — and wounded another person at a business complex on Wednesday night knew the victims either through professional or personal relationships, according to AP.The big picture: The incident in Orange was the third mass shooting in the United States in just over two weeks, following a shooting in Atlanta, Georgia, which killed eight people and another in Boulder, Colorado that ended with 10 people dead.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What we know: Police said the suspect, 44-year-old Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, was also wounded during the shooting and was in critical but stable condition at a local hospital, though it is unclear if his injury was self-inflicted or if he was shot by police.Police said Gonzalez had locked the gates to the business complex from the inside prior to the shooting, forcing responding officers to engage him from outside the building.The fifth victim, a woman, was taken to an area hospital and is in critical but stable condition, according to AP.What they're saying: "The preliminary motive is believed to be related to a business and personal relationship which existed between the suspect and all of the victims," Orange Police spokesperson Lt. Jennifer Amat said in a news conference Thursday, according to CNN."This was not a random act of violence," she added.Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) tweeted Wednesday, "Horrifying and heartbreaking. Our hearts are with the families impacted by this terrible tragedy tonight." More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Myanmar Soldiers, Aiming to Silence Protests, Target Journalists

    Ten days after seizing power in Myanmar, the generals issued their first command to journalists: Stop using the words “coup,” “regime” and “junta” to describe the military’s takeover of the government. Few reporters heeded the Orwellian directive, and the junta embraced a new goal: crushing all free expression. Since then, the regime has arrested at least 56 journalists, outlawed online news outlets known for hard-edge reporting and crippled communications by cutting off mobile data service. Three photojournalists have been shot and wounded while taking photographs of the anti-coup demonstrations. With professional journalists under pressure, many young people who came of age during a decade of social media and information sharing in Myanmar have jumped into the fray, calling themselves citizen journalists and risking their lives to help document the military’s brutality. They take photographs and videos with their phones and share them online when they get access. It is a role so common now they are known simply as “CJs.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “They are targeting professional journalists, so our country needs more CJs,” said Ma Thuzar Myat, one of the citizen journalists. “I know I might get killed at some point for taking a video record of what is happening. But I won’t step back.” Thuzar Myat, 21, noted that few people were able to document the protests in 1988, when the Tatmadaw, as the military is known, stamped out a pro-democracy movement by massacring an estimated 3,000 people. She said she saw it as her duty to help capture evidence of today’s violence even though one soldier had already threatened to kill her if she did not stop. The regime’s apparent goal is to turn back the clock to a time when the military ruled the country, the media was firmly in its grip and only the wealthiest people had access to cellphones and the internet. But the new generation of young people who grew up with the internet say they are not giving up their freedoms without a fight. “What we are witnessing is an all-out assault on the centers of democracy and liberty,” said Swe Win, co-founder and editor-in-chief of Myanmar Now, one of the banned outlets. “We are very concerned that Myanmar will become North Korea. They will crush any form of information gathering and sharing.” The Tatmadaw has a history of suppressing opposition. When it seized control in 1962, it reigned for nearly a half-century before deciding to share power with elected civilian leaders and opening the country to the outside world. In 2012, under a new quasi-civilian government, inexpensive cellphones began flooding in, and Facebook became the dominant online forum. A vibrant media sprouted online, and newsstands overflowed with competing papers. Since the Feb. 1 coup, protests have erupted almost daily — often with young people at the forefront — and a broad-based civil disobedience movement has brought the economy to a virtual halt. In response, soldiers and police have killed at least 536 people. At the United Nations on Wednesday, the special envoy on Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, warned that “a bloodbath is imminent.” The regime has arrested thousands, including the country’s civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi. On Thursday, one of her lawyers said she had been charged with violating the official secrets act, adding to a list of alleged offenses. While the military uses state-owned media to spread its propaganda and fire off warnings, attacks on journalists have increased drastically in recent weeks, as have arrests. To keep from being targeted, journalists have stopped wearing helmets or vests emblazoned with the word “PRESS” and try to blend in with the protesters. Many also keep a low profile by not receiving credit for their published work and avoiding sleeping in their own homes. Even so, their professional-quality cameras can give them away. At the same time, soldiers and police routinely search civilians’ phones for protest photographs or videos. “If you are arrested with video clips, you can go to prison,” said Myint Kyaw, who was secretary of the Myanmar Press Council, an independent advocacy organization for the news media, before quitting in protest in February along with most of the board. At a recent news conference, a spokesperson for the junta said it was up to journalists to avoid behavior that could be construed as breaking the law. “Only the journalist’s action itself can guarantee that they will not be arrested,” said the spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Zaw Min Tun. “If their actions violate the law, then they will be arrested.” All three journalists who have been shot and wounded say they were targeted by security forces. Freelance journalist Ko Htet Myat Thu, 24, was taking pictures of protests Saturday in Kyaikto, a town in southern Myanmar, when a soldier shot him in the leg, he said. A video of his arrest taken by a citizen journalist from a nearby building shows soldiers beating him and forcing him to hop on his good leg as they led him away. Another photojournalist shot that day, Si Thu, 36, was hit in his left hand as he was holding his camera to his face and photographing soldiers in Mandalay, the country’s second-largest city. He said he believes the soldier who shot him was aiming for his head. “I had two cameras,” he said, “so it was obvious that I am a photojournalist, even though I had no press helmet or vest. I’m sure that the military junta is targeting journalists because they know we are showing the world the reality on the ground, and they want to stop us by arresting or killing us.” Of the 56 journalists arrested, half have been released, according to a group that is tracking arrests. Among those freed were reporters for The Associated Press and the BBC. But 28 remain in custody, including at least 15 who face prison sentences of up to three years under an unusual law that prohibits the dissemination of information that might induce military officers to disregard or fail in their duties. Ma Kay Zon Nway, 27, a reporter for Myanmar Now, livestreamed her own arrest in late February as she was running from police in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city. Her video shows police firing in the air as protesters flee. The sound of her labored breathing is audible as police catch up and take her away. She is among those who have been charged under the vague and sweeping statute. She has been allowed to meet just once in person with her lawyer. Swe Win, the Myanmar Now editor, himself served seven years in prison for protesting in 1998. “All these court proceedings are being done just for the sake of formality,” he said. “We cannot expect any fair treatment.” With mobile communications blocked, Facebook banned and nightly internet shutdowns, Myanmar’s mainstream media has come to rely on citizen journalists for videos and news tips, said Myint Kyaw, the former press council secretary. One of them, Ko Aung Aung Kyaw, 26, was taking videos of police arresting people in his Yangon neighborhood when an officer spotted him. The officer swore at him, aimed his rifle and fired, Aung Aung Kyaw’s video shows. The bullet hit a wall in front of him. “I know that recording these kinds of things is very risky, and I might get shot to death or arrested,” he said. “But I believe I need to keep doing it for the sake of having a record of evidence to punish them.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Iran, world powers to discuss U.S. return to nuclear deal, compliance

    PARIS (Reuters) -Officials from Iran, China, Russia, France, Germany and Britain will meet virtually on Friday to discuss a possible return of the United States to the 2015 nuclear deal, the European Union said in a statement on Thursday. The Biden administration has been seeking to engage Iran in talks about both sides resuming compliance with the deal, under which U.S. and other economic sanctions on Tehran were removed in return for curbs on Iran's nuclear program to make it harder to develop a nuclear weapon - an ambition Tehran denies. U.S. President Joe Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, withdrew from the deal in 2018 and reimposed U.S. sanctions, prompting Iran, after waiting more than a year, to violate some of the pact's nuclear restrictions in retaliation.

  • 'The hypocrisy is astounding': Reporter slams AOC for criticizing the word 'surge' as white supremacist language

    Julio Rosas reacts to comparisons between AOC's comments on migrant detention facilities under the Biden and Trump administrations.

  • 'Rush to judgment'?: Costly Suez Canal calamity fuels support for Indian crew of Ever Given

    Investigators intensified efforts to determine why the Ever Given ran ground amid concerns the ship's crew could be blamed for the costly incident.

  • Boeing (BA) Wins $1.6B Deal for Delivery of 11 P-8A Aircraft

    Boeing (BA) is going to manufacture and supply nine P-8A Poseidon jets to the U.S. Navy and two such aircraft to the government of Australia

  • LSU investigates administrator who gave Title IX offenders the lightest possible sanctions

    The school's HR department will review the handing of Title IX cases by Jonathan Sanders, LSU’s associate dean and director of student accountability.

  • Ron Rivera: There will be competition for Ryan Fitzpatrick at QB

    Part of the reason Ryan Fitzpatrick signed with Washington was because the Football Team offered him a chance to start. But apparently there’s also a chance he won’t. “He’s going to come in as the No. 1 but there will be a competition [at quarterback],” Washington head coach Ron Rivera said Thursday, via Nicki Jhabvala [more]

  • Oil settles over 3% higher as OPEC+ officially announces plan to gradually lift output

    Oil futures gain more than 3% on Thursday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies officially announced an agreement to gradually lift output starting in May.