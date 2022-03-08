OPEC Bonds With U.S. Shale Over ‘Dangerously’ Low Oil Spending

Kevin Crowley, Sergio Chapa and Paul Takahashi
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Outgoing head of OPEC Mohammad Barkindo met with U.S. shale producers Monday night in Houston and said both groups are aligned in how they see the challenges posed to the oil industry by underinvestment.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The theme of spending that’s insufficient to keep pace with strong global demand was a recurring one during the first day of CERAWeek by S&P Global, a major industry conference taking place in person for the first time in three years.

The event is happening against a backdrop of surging oil prices as buyers and traders worry Russian supplies may be subject to government sanctions because of the war in Ukraine. Brent crude hit a 13-year high Monday.

“Theres no doubt we need to engage the investment community, the financial community, to address the encumbrances that are turning out to be obstacles on our way to access capital,” Barkindo said in an interview following the dinner meeting.

“The world is gradually but dangerously running out of spare capacity which is the insurance buffer which is absolutely necessary for industry and for the world,” he said. “This is a function of the massive underinvestment in the industry in the last 10, 15 years.”

He said the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is “on the same page” as U.S. shale. In previous years, both groups have eyed each other warily or engaged in outright competition for market share.

But Barkindo struck a wistful tone after the dinner, which was attended by U.S. industry figures including EQT Corp. Chief Executive Officer Toby Rice, Hess Corp. CEO John Hess, Chesapeake Energy Corp. CEO Nick Dell’Osso, and Credit Suisse Group banker Tim Perry. The shale executives could be seen through the restaurant’s windows applauding Barkindo as he was presented with a bottle of Barnett shale. For Barkindo, a Nigerian, it was his last OPEC-shale dinner as secretary general. Kuwaiti oil executive Haitham al-Ghais succeeds him in the role in July.

“We went down memory lane,” Barkindo said. When he first came to CERAWeek several years ago, “I was not optimistic that I would be welcomed, listened to.” But, he added, “we realized that we had more that binds us together.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China Construction Bank Gets Reprieve on Metal Margin Calls

    (Bloomberg) -- A unit of China Construction Bank Corp. was given additional time by the London Metal Exchange to pay hundreds of millions of dollars of margin calls it missed Monday amid an unprecedented spike in nickel prices, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Threat to Cut Europe Gas Roils MarketsChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Br

  • U.S. businesses in China gloomier due to bilateral tensions, COVID curbs - survey

    U.S.-based businesses reported more pessimism about operating in China due to bilateral tensions, ongoing COVID-19 curbs, regulatory restrictions and a slowing economy, a survey from the American Chamber of Commerce showed on Tuesday. Optimism toward domestic market growth dropped 11 percentage points from the previous year, according to the Chamber's report, based on responses from more than 300 member companies. Businesses reported rising tensions between the U.S. and China as the top business challenge, followed by inconsistent or unclear laws.

  • Ukraine Update: Russia’s Threat to Cut Europe Gas Roils Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Threat to Cut Europe Gas Roils MarketsChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueStocks retreated in several global markets, with the S&P 500 falling the most in more than a year, on concerns that soaring commodity costs stemming from R

  • Asian shares extend losses as oil prices push higher

    Shares fell in Asia on Tuesday after Wall Street logged its biggest drop in more than a year as markets were jolted by another surge in oil prices. The surge in the price of oil past $130 per barrel on Monday was triggered by the possibility the U.S. might bar crude imports from Russia. Oil prices steadied later in the day and were moderately higher early Tuesday.

  • ‘Cunning Liar’ Leissner Can Be Asked About Kimora Lee Emails

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker Tim Leissner can be questioned about certain emails he sent his estranged wife Kimora Lee Simmons Leissner to determine whether he’s a “cunning liar,” a judge ruled.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Threat to Cut Europe Gas Roils MarketsChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsStakes Ris

  • Energy Stocks Aren't All Telling the Same Story

    Monday was a problematic day on Wall Street, as key indexes like the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) fell sharply. Oil prices climbed briefly to levels not seen in more than a decade, and volatility prompted by geopolitics seems likely to continue for some time to come.

  • MoneyWatch: Stock markets tumble over Russia concerns

    Stock markets saw big losses Monday as gas prices continue to rise and Russia's invasion of Ukraine sparks the potential for even more economic fallout. Scott Wren, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, joins CBS News to discuss the ramifications.

  • U.S. Stock Futures Poised to Open Lower on Monday

    This week’s most anticipated economic announcement is the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ consumer price index for February, coming out Thursday.

  • Gold Markets Test $2000

    Gold markets have gapped a bit higher during the trading session on Monday and then went parabolic to break above the $2000 level. At this point, the market then turned around to pull back again.

  • German Authorities Approve Elon Musk’s Berlin Gigafactory, Removing ‘Major Overhang’ on Tesla Stock

    German authorities gave approval on March 4 for Tesla to officially begin production at its Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg, which one analyst says "removes a major overhang on the stock over the past...

  • UK refuses to drop visa requirement for Ukraine refugees

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson rejected calls on Monday for Britain to ease visa requirements for Ukrainian refugees fleeing conflict, saying Britain was a generous country but it needed to maintain checks on who was arriving. The United Nations estimates that more than 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia started bombarding its neighbour, with hundreds of thousands pouring into Poland, Romania, Slovakia and elsewhere. "I think it's sensible given what's going on in Ukraine to make sure that we have some basic ability to check who is coming in."

  • Ukraine's fight an inspiration for Taiwan, foreign minister says

    Ukrainians fighting against Russian invaders have inspired the people of Taiwan, the island's foreign minister said on Monday, as he announced millions of dollars in aid for Ukrainian refugees. "Despite great adversity, the government and people of Ukraine have been fighting with tremendous courage and determination," the minister, Joseph Wu, told a news conference. Democratic, self-ruled Taiwan is claimed by China, which has vowed to bring the island back under its control, by force if necessary.

  • Boris Johnson says UK will announce new energy supply strategy

    The PM warned that Europe could not simply ban the use of oil and gas overnight but that countries should move together quickly to look beyond Russia for energy supplies.

  • UBS has limited Russia exposure, but sees risks of unexpected increases

    UBS's direct exposure to Russia made up $634 million of the Swiss bank's total emerging market exposure of $20.9 billion at the end of 2021, the bank said in its annual report. Switzerland's biggest bank said while its direct exposure was limited and had been reduced since year-end 2021 this could be affected by sanctions and other measures. "Our current direct exposure to Russia, Ukraine and Belarus is limited," UBS said.

  • Wall Street is beginning to cut S&P 500 forecasts as oil prices surge

    A handful of Wall Street banks have cut their S&P 500 forecasts for 2022 against a backdrop of war and surging prices.

  • Coinbase blocks 25,000 crypto wallets tied to Russians suspected of illicit activity

    Crypto exchanges are under pressure from Ukrainian, American, and European politicians to block Russian users.

  • Make It A Point To Visit The Throttlestop Motorcycle Museum

    Built with performance and driving experience in mind, this is the perfect sports bike for any vintage motorcycle enthusiast!

  • Coinbase Caves on Russian Sanctions Pressure

    The crypto exchange resisted pressure from the authorities to block accounts of Russian individuals and entities.

  • Ilhan Omar hammers Biden over reports WH may ask Saudis to pump more oil

    Omar took aim at the reported White House meetings, calling the behavior “immoral” and pointing to the Saudi government’s treatment of the Yemeni people amid the countries’ war with each other.

  • Menendez slams Biden administration over reported oil talks with Venezuela

    Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) said Monday that talks between Biden administration officials and the government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro "risks perpetuating a humanitarian crisis that has destabilized Latin America and the Caribbean for an entire generation.""Nicolás Maduro is a cancer to our hemisphere and we should not breathe new life into his reign of torture and murder," Menendez said in a...