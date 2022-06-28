OPEC boosts oil income in 2021, well completions drop

FILE PHOTO: OPEC logo is pictured at its headquarters in Vienna
Alex Lawler
·1 min read

By Alex Lawler

LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC's oil revenue surged in 2021 as prices and demand recovered from the worst of the COVID pandemic, while the number of its members' active rigs posted a modest rebound and new completed wells declined, data from the group showed.

The value of petroleum exports by the 13-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries reached $561 billion in 2021, up 77% from 2020, OPEC's Annual Statistical Bulletin published on Tuesday showed.

As OPEC raised output in 2021, the number of active oil rigs in OPEC members rose by 11% to 489, a smaller increase than that seen worldwide. Top exporter Saudi Arabia added 6 rigs to 65 in 2021, although the total was below the 2019 level.

OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, have been struggling to boost output in line with targets, reflecting under-investment by some members in drilling and exploration. The shortfall is one of the reasons oil prices have soared in 2022.

The number of completed wells - the process of making a well ready for production, another metric OPEC tracks - in the group's members declined last year to 1,588, a drop of 280 from 2020 and the lowest since at least 2017.

Well completions dropped in all OPEC members except Libya, Venezuela, Equatorial Guinea, Angola and Iran, according to OPEC's report. By contrast, the worldwide number of completed wells increased last year.

(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Recommended Stories

  • BOJ focused on wages, yen at June meeting, no debate on tweaking yield cap

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Many Bank of Japan (BOJ) policymakers saw stronger wage growth as key to sustaining the bank's 2% inflation goal, according to a summary of opinions expressed at a June meeting, underscoring their resolve to maintain ultra-low interest rates. The summary of views voiced at the bank's June 16-17 rate-setting meeting, published on Monday, showed one board member said sharp yen falls could hurt the economy by making it difficult for companies to set business plans, highlighting policymakers' concern over the currency's plunge to 24-year lows. At the meeting, the BOJ stuck to its ultra-low interest rate policy and vowed to defend its cap on the 10-year bond yield with unlimited buying, bucking a global wave of monetary tightening in a show of resolve to focus on supporting a tepid economic recovery.

  • Justice Gorsuch called a high-school football coach's on-field prayer 'quiet' and 'personal' as the Supreme Court sided with religious rights. Sotomayor said that description 'misconstrues the facts.'

    Justice Sotomayor said the Supreme Court's decision to side with a praying football coach would force states to "entangle themselves with religion."

  • USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Recovers Against the Japanese Yen

    The US dollar initially fell during the trading session on Monday but continues to find support below the ¥135 level.

  • Cubs' Crane Kenney's "roll over" payroll claims don't pass muster

    Cubs business president Crane Kenney said Jed Hoyer hasn't used the payroll available this year, and suggests dubiously that it means he'll have more in 2023 to spend.

  • India's Zomato sheds nearly $1 billion in valuation over two days after Blinkit deal

    Shares of India's Zomato Ltd fell as much as 8.2% on Tuesday, extending losses for a second straight day as investors questioned the rationale of the company's deal to buy local grocery delivery startup Blinkit. The Ant Group-backed food delivery firm said on Friday it would acquire Blinkit for 44.47 billion rupees ($568.16 million) in stock, as it tries to gain a foothold in the fiercely competitive quick delivery market. The deal comes after it bought a more than 9% stake in SoftBank Group-backed Blinkit for nearly 5.18 billion rupees in August, with a promise to invest as much as $400 million in the Indian quick-commerce market over the next two years.

  • World Bank president says it’ll be ‘very hard’ for some countries to avoid recession

    World Bank President David Malpass said Sunday that the world economy is undergoing a "sharp slowdown," and warned it will be difficult for some countries to avoid recession.

  • Russia has likely captured Sieverodonetsk, UK military says

    Russia has likely taken control of the Donbas city of Sieverodonetsk, the British defense ministry said in an intelligence update on Sunday, noting that most of the Ukrainian forces have apparently withdrawn from their remaining defensive positions in the area. The ministry noted that the apparent capture of the city comes after Russian forces moved…

  • China Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- China reduced quarantine times for inbound travelers by half, the biggest shift yet in a Covid-19 policy that has left the world’s second-largest economy isolated as it continues to try and eliminate the virus.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataHyu

  • Angst Over US Inventory Pileups Is Belied by Still-Solid Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- A pileup of unsold goods at big-name retailers Target Corp. and Walmart Inc. stirred concerns about an economy at risk from an inventory overhang. But, for now, solid demand is helping soothe some of that anxiety.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a Cen

  • TBJ Plus: Missing Carolina man's boat found across the Atlantic; Training day in Raleigh; McDonald's still dominates

    Active shooter training held today in Raleigh; the boat of missing Carolina Beach man found near Portugal; McDonald's crushes competition in new list.

  • SocGen Blames Clifford Chance in $483 Million Gold Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- Societe Generale SA accused leading global law firm Clifford Chance of error strewn and careless advice in a long-running spat over a payment for $483 million in gold.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and

  • Oil extends gains as major producers flag capacity limits

    Oil prices rallied for a third day on Tuesday as major producers Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates looked unlikely to be able to boost output significantly, while political unrest in Libya and Ecuador added to supply concerns. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.8, or 1.6%, to $111.36 a barrel by 0644 GMT, extending a 1.8% gain in the previous session. Brent crude futures climbed $1.9, or 1.7%, to $116.99, adding to a 1.7% rise in the previous session.

  • Degreed's co-founder is back at the company he left...with the startup he built

    Edtech up-skilling platform Degreed has acquired Learn In, which creates talent resource hubs for employers to better spin up education services for their teams. While we’d nearly always cover a notable acquisition in a relevant tech sector, the extra interesting bit here is a personnel one: both companies were co-founded by the same entrepreneur, David Blake.

  • 6 Incredible Perks of Being a Costco Employee

    Costco was one of the companies at the forefront of raising their minimum wage to $15 (it's now $16), but the pay is only one of the job perks that come along with working at the warehouse club. Small...

  • German consumer sentiment expected to drop to new record low in July

    Market research group GfK's forward-looking consumer sentiment index forecasts confidence declining to minus 27.4 in July from a revised figure of minus 26.2 .

  • Akzo Nobel names Poux-Guillaume as new chief executive

    (Reuters) -Dulux paint maker Akzo Nobel has named French businessman Gregoire Poux-Guillaume as its new chief executive, with effect from Nov. 1. Poux-Guillaume, 52, will take over from incumbent Thierry Vanlancker when his term ends, the Dutch company said, if shareholders approve the move at a general vote in September. He previously headed Swiss manufacturing firm Sulzer and was a senior executive at private equity firm CVC Capital Partners.

  • Analysis: Private equity's swoop on listed European firms runs into rising execution risks

    European listed companies have not been this cheap for more than a decade, yet for private equity firms looking to put their cash piles to work, costlier financing and stronger resistance from businesses are complicating dealmaking. Private equity-led bids for listed companies in Europe hit a record $73 billion in the first six months of this year to date, more than double volumes of $35 billion in the same period last year and representing 37% of overall private equity buyouts in the region, according to Dealogic data. Leading the first half bonanza was a 58 billion euro ($61.38 billion) take-private bid by the Benetton family and U.S. buyout fund Blackstone for Italian infrastructure group Atlantia.

  • Mariah Carey Makes Surprise BET Awards Performance in Dolce & Gabbana Gown With Gold Trim

    The singer performed her hit "Fantasy" during the live telecast with 23-year-old rapper Latto.

  • Startup Byju’s Pushes Back Payments for $1 Billion Acquisition

    (Bloomberg) -- Online education provider Byju’s, India’s most valuable startup, is pushing back payments for an approximately $1 billion acquisition struck last year, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataHyundai Quietly

  • Stocks Up as China Cuts Quarantine; Dollar Dips: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose on Tuesday after China softened its strict Covid protocols, easing investor concerns about global growth.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame Warns Fed May Alter CourseAnti-Abortion Centers Find Pregnant Teens Online, Then Save Their DataHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesMining and energy shares led gai