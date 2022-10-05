OPEC+ Considers Output-Limit Cut of as Much as Two Million Barrels a Day

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.

OPEC+ is considering its biggest production cut since 2020 as it tries to stabilize oil prices, a move that risks cranking up tensions with Washington.

The group is set to discuss a cut to its production limits of as much as 2 million barrels a day, using current baselines, delegates said. Still, in reality the move will have a smaller impact on global supply as several countries are already pumping below their quotas. They may also discuss smaller cuts of 1 million to 1.5 million barrels a day, delegates said.

“This is an important meeting,” United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei told reporters in Vienna on Wednesday.

A large OPEC+ cut risks adding another shock to the global economy, which is already battling inflation driven by high energy costs. It will irk the US -- and potentially trigger a response from Washington. President Joe Biden visited Saudi Arabia earlier this year in search of higher production and lower pump prices for Americans ahead of mid-term elections in November.

“It is hard to overstate how anxious the Biden administration is about a potential resurgence in oil prices,” Bob McNally, founder of Rapidan Energy, said in Vienna. “A large OPEC+ cut would antagonize the White House though officials may wait to see how prices respond afterward before pulling the trigger on policy responses.”

Already, White House officials have asked the US Energy Department to analyze whether a ban on exports of gasoline, diesel and other refined petroleum products would lower prices, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. It’s a controversial idea but one that’s gaining traction in some corners of the Biden administration.

As OPEC+ ministers meet in Vienna, European and US leaders are working to curb the revenues that Moscow receives from oil to try to weaken President Vladimir Putin’s war machine. The EU is set to approve a new sanctions package that will severely curtail Russia’s ability to sell crude, while the US is working with allies to implement a price cap on Russian oil.

The OPEC+ move goes in the opposite direction, and underscores the strains in the US-Saudi relationship, and the enduring strength of Saudi ties with Moscow despite the war. Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak is expected to attend in person in Vienna, posing a diplomatic headache for the European Union.

Oil futures jumped on Tuesday and traded broadly flat ahead of the meeting in Vienna on Wednesday.

A massive cut would reflect the group’s concerns about the global slowdown and its impact on demand. But in reality the impact on the market would be less than the headline number. That’s because several members are already pumping far below their official quotas, meaning they could automatically be in compliance with their new limit without having to curb production. Still, it would be the cartel’s largest reduction since the deep cuts agreed at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

