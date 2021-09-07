OPEC+ keen to keep oil prices at $65-$75 a barrel, Lukoil chief says

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sits outside its headquarters in Vienna

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The head of Russia's No. 2 oil producer Lukoil said that oil prices of $65-$75 were "comfortable" for consumers and that the OPEC+ group of leading oil-producing nations was striving to maintain that price range by regulating output.

In an interview with the Kommersant newspaper published on Tuesday, Vagit Alekperov said curbs on oil output would depend on market conditions.

"Regulation (of output) can be different depending on the situation," Alekperov said.

"For now September 2022 will mark a milestone when the restrictions should phase out. The company has up to 90,000 barrels a day of idle production, which we hope will be needed by the market."

Lukoil has said previously that it could reduce its stake in Iraq's West Qurna-2 oil project. Alekperov said Lukoil remained in talks with the Iraqi government to stay involved in the project.

Alekperov said the Yamama formation at the West Qurna 2 oilfield has proved difficult to tap because it contains high levels of hydrogen sulphide.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; editing by Jason Neely)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Brent Oil Edges Higher With China Trade Showing Surprise Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil edged higher following two days of losses with China posting an unexpected gain in export growth, adding to positive economic signs emerging from key energy consumers. Futures in London rose 0.6% toward $73 a barrel. Chinese export and import growth in August exceeded estimates from economists surveyed by Bloomberg, with overseas crude inflows climbing to a five-month high. The robust trade data adds to a bullish outlook in Europe, where oil demand has rebounded followin

  • Toyota to spend over $13.5 billion to develop EV batteries and supply systems by 2030

    Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday it expects to spend more than $13.5 billion by 2030 to develop batteries and its battery supply system. The world's largest automaker by volume uses a range of battery types in its vehicles and is also considered the front runner to mass produce solid-state batteries - a potential game changer for automakers because they are more energy dense, charge faster and are less prone to catching fire. "We are still searching for the best materials to use," Toyota's Chief Technology Officer Masahiko Maeda told a media briefing on Tuesday.

  • Saudi Wealth Fund Makes $484 Million Bid for Mobile Towers

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s powerful sovereign wealth fund has made a $484 million bid for a controlling stake in the mobile phone towers unit of the kingdom’s second-largest telecom company.The Public Investment Fund offered to buy a 60% stake in Zain Saudi Arabia’s towers infrastructure in a deal that would value the unit at 3 billion riyals ($807 million), the company said in a statement. It also received bids from Prince Saud Bin Fahad and Sultan Holding Company to acquire an additional 10

  • U.K. House Prices Defy Ending of Tax Break for Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.U.K. house prices picked up momentum in August, with the tapering of a tax break on purchases doing little to dent demand for property, according to Halifax. The average value of a home rose 0.7% to 262,954 pounds ($364,000), the mortgage lender said Tuesday. That followed a 0.4% gain in July. The annual pace of increase slowed marginally to 7.1%.A stamp-duty holiday introduced last yea

  • Global Private Banks Stop Accepting Fantasia Bonds as Collateral

    (Bloomberg) -- The private-banking units of Citigroup Inc. and Credit Suisse Group AG have stopped accepting the bonds of Fantasia Holdings Group Co. as collateral amid rising concerns about the Chinese developer’s financial health, according to people familiar with the matter. The banks have assigned a zero lending value to the notes, meaning their private-wealth clients can no longer use them as security for loans, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential

  • Deutsche Telekom Nears $5.9 Billion Sale of Dutch Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Telekom AG agreed to sell its Dutch unit to Warburg Pincus and Apax Partners for 5.1 billion euros ($6.1 billion), one of its largest divestments of recent years.The funds will purchase T-Mobile Netherlands from Deutsche Telekom and venture partner Tele2, which owns a 25% stake, the companies said Tuesday. Bloomberg reported on Monday that the German company could announce a sale of the unit soon. The value of Tele2’s stake is about 860 million euros.The deal would be one

  • Japan's stock market emerges as clear winner of Suga's abrupt resignation

    While the race for ruling party leader remains wide open, the Japanese stock market has emerged as a clear winner of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's abrupt departure, with the broad Topix index soaring to 31-year highs. Suga said on Friday he would not seek reelection at the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership race this month and would step down, setting the stage for a new premier. Suga's one-year tenure as prime minister was marred by an unpopular COVID-19 response and dwindling public support.

  • European Gas Futures Climb to Fresh Highs as Russian Flows Dip

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas futures surged to record highs on Monday as the amount of Russian gas flowing into Europe through a key entry point dipped, crimping supplies in an already tight market.With European stockpiles about 20% below the seasonal average just weeks before the heating season, traders are focused on Europe-bound supply routes for Russian gas and winter demand, said Julien Hoarau, head of Paris-based consultant Engie EnergyScan. Europe will face a very tight winter and

  • French giant signs mega deals with Iraq for oil, gas, water

    French energy giant Total signed mega contracts with Iraq worth $27 billion to develop oil fields, natural gas and a crucial water project that officials said Monday will be key for the oil-rich country to maintain crude output. The deals were inked Sunday with Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in attendance, according to an Oil Ministry statement. Total signed contracts with the ministry to develop the Ratawi oil field in southern Iraq, a gas processing hub to capture natural gas from five southern oil fields, and a much needed project to treat Gulf seawater and inject it into reservoirs to maintain oil production levels.

  • Economic Data from Germany Puts the EUR in the Spotlight

    It’s a quiet day ahead with the U.S and Canadian markets closed for Labor Day. Economic data from the Eurozone will draw plenty of interest, however.