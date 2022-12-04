OPEC+ Latest: Group Meets Against Backdrop of Uncertain Market

Grant Smith
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The OPEC+ alliance is meeting to review oil production levels for 2023 as the global market is roiled by uncertainty over Chinese demand and Russian supply.

While Saudi Arabia and its partners had considered discussing additional output cuts, the 23-nation group is now widely expected to keep supply levels unchanged as it gauges the impact of a hefty 2 million barrel-a-day reduction announced at its last gathering in October.

The coalition has to contend with an especially volatile outlook, as European Union sanctions are about to come into effect on crude exports from OPEC+ member Russia. At the same time, China is tentatively easing the Covid measures that have eroded consumption in the world’s biggest oil importer.

A decision to hold the gathering online -- rather than at Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries’ Vienna headquarters as originally planned -- has reinforced expectations that the producers will maintain the status quo. Still, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman has a reputation for last-minute surprises.

Key Developments:

  • The EU agrees to set a $60 price cap level for Russian oil

  • The cap level is seen as likely to keep Russian oil flowing

  • OPEC held administrative meeting on Saturday

  • Here’s a look at OPEC+ output last month

(All times are CET)

OPEC Committed to Achieving Oil-Price Stability, Says Iraq (Saturday, 5:30 pm)

OPEC is intent on achieving price stability and balancing oil markets, Iraqi Oil Minister Hayyan Abdul Ghani said in a statement.

The group’s members are committed to current output targets that continue until the end of 2023, Abdul Ghani said after joining an OPEC ministerial meeting on administrative matters.

Kuwait Says Oil Buyers Don’t Want to Boost Imports Next Year (Friday, 9:00 pm)

Kuwait’s state energy company said customers are reluctant to increase oil imports next year, signaling that consumption is being suppressed by global economic weakness.

“We’re really nervous about where demand is going over the next few months and the next year, especially if there is a recession,” Sheikh Nawaf Al-Sabah, chief executive officer of Kuwait Petroleum Corp., said to Bloomberg TV late on Friday. “We’re talking to our customers. They’re saying that they either require the same amount of oil, or they’re asking for slightly less next year.”

The OPEC member exports about 2 million barrels a day of crude, most of it to Asian countries such as China, South Korea, Japan and India.

--With assistance from Khalid Al-Ansary, Alix Steel, Guy Johnson and Michael Gunn.

