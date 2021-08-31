OPEC+ Meets With No Sign of Deviating From Planned Output Hikes

Grant Smith
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ meets today for the first time since July, with delegates expecting the group to stick to its planned production increase.

With crude prices mostly recovered from their mid-August slump and the supply outlook relatively tight for the rest of the year, the group has little reason to change the established schedule of gradual monthly supply hikes. The delegates, who spoke on condition of anonymity, predicted ministers would ratify October’s 400,000 barrel-a-day supply increment at Wednesday’s online meeting.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia are in the process of rolling back the deep output cuts implemented at the depths of the Covid-19 crisis last year. About 45% of the idle supply has already been revived, and in July the group laid out a plan for gradually returning the remainder through to September 2022.

There were some questions about that schedule when oil markets wobbled over the summer as the resurgent pandemic threatened demand in China and the U.S. But fuel use proved resilient and OPEC-watchers say the cartel has space to increase production.

“Staying the course is the most likely outcome,” said Helima Croft, chief commodities strategist at RBC Capital Markets. “The relative health of the market, despite continued high Covid case counts and mobility restrictions in some key geographies” makes it likely OPEC+ will increase as planned.

The coalition’s careful stewardship of the oil market has kept prices high enough to support the revival of the global petroleum industry, and largely avoided the kind of spike that could threaten the world’s economic recovery.

Data presented to the OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee on Tuesday suggest that dynamic will continue even as the group loosens the taps. Fuel stockpiles will continue to decline during the rest of this year, diminishing at an average rate of 825,000 barrels a day over the next four months.

That could change in 2022, with the data pointing to return to surplus in January. However, projections for next year assume the group will restore all of the almost 6 million barrels a day of output that remains offline -- an unlikely feat as many countries are already struggling to reach their full targets.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Crude Oil Prices Set For Their Biggest Monthly Loss Since October

    In the month of August, investors reacted to global COVID-19 outbreaks with the Delta variant in addition to the dollar’s volatility

  • Oil Ends August With Largest Monthly Loss This Year Before OPEC+

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil in New York posted the biggest monthly loss since October as investors weighed the prospect of additional OPEC+ production and the restoration of crude output in the U.S. after Hurricane Ida.West Texas Intermediate ended 1.1% lower on Tuesday and declined 7.5% this month. Gulf of Mexico crude producers are expected to resume service gradually after Ida crashed ashore in Louisiana over the weekend. Refineries are expected to return to operations more slowly, with some seeking t

  • API data reportedly show a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies, but gasoline inventories rise

    The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by about 4 million barrels for the week ended Aug. 27, according to sources. The API report, however, also showed an inventory increase of 2.7 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate stockpiles fell by roughly 2 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, edged up by 2.1 million barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration w

  • China Hedge Funds Pay $300,000 to Beat Wall Street to Best Graduates

    (Bloomberg) -- When computing major Garen Zhou deferred his studies in the U.S. because of the pandemic, he applied for internships at China’s biggest internet companies.In the end, the Peking University graduate chose Ubiquant, a local hedge fund managing $8 billion of assets which is offering top college leavers annual salaries of as much as $300,000. After a year, Zhou became a permanent employee, giving up his enrollment at Johns Hopkins University.“The benefits of staying in this job far ou

  • Lake Tahoe Fire Threat Grows as High Winds Fan Flames

    (Bloomberg) -- Dry winds gusting with the strength of a tropical storm are propelling a California wildfire Tuesday as firefighters desperately try to keep flames from reaching Lake Tahoe.The Caldor Fire, which ripped through wildlands left crackling dry by drought, has sent thousands fleeing the town of South Lake Tahoe as crews move through the mountainous terrain trying to subdue the flames that have burned since August 14, consuming nearly 200,000 acres. The blaze moved into the Lake Tahoe b

  • Hurricane Ida shuts down refineries — here's what it means for gas prices

    Hurricane Ida is likely to lead to some increase in gasoline prices, but nothing dramatic, analysts say.

  • Oil Market’s Next Move Depends on Ida’s Destruction

    The direction of prices will depend on how badly refineries and oil platforms in the Gulf region were damaged, and how long it takes them to get back up and running again.

  • Oil settles up as U.S. producers, refiners assess storm damage

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil rose on Monday, lifted as U.S. Gulf Coast platforms, refineries and pipelines grappled with uncertainty on restart timelines after Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on the region. Gains were capped as OPEC+ looked set to go ahead with a planned oil output increase. Global benchmark Brent settled at $73.41 a barrel, up 71 cents or 0.98%.

  • Best Energy ETFs & Stocks of Last Week

    We have highlighted five energy ETFs & stocks that led the way higher last week.

  • Gasoline futures end at 1-month high as Hurricane Ida knocks refineries offline

    Gasoline futures settle on Monday at their highest price since the end of July, while oil prices end with a more modest move higher, after Hurricane Ida shut down most Gulf Coast refinery activity.

  • OPEC+ likely to keep oil output policy from September unchanged, sources say

    OPEC+ is likely to keep its oil output policy unchanged when the group meets on Wednesday and continue with its planned modest production increase, three OPEC+ sources told Reuters. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, will meet on Sept. 1 to discuss the previously agreed increase of 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) for the next several months. U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has urged OPEC and its allies to boost oil output to tackle rising gasoline prices that it views as a threat to the global economic recovery.

  • Floods, outages stall energy firms' restart efforts after Ida

    Widespread flooding, power outages and debris-strewn roads slowed recovery efforts by energy companies on Tuesday after Hurricane Ida ripped into oil production facilities, ports and refineries. More than 1 million customers in Louisiana were without electricity. Analysts estimated it could take two to three weeks to restart producing platforms and fully resume output at Louisiana refineries.

  • Ida impacts oil and gas production in Gulf Coast

    Almost all of the Gulf's crude oil and gas production are shut down as the region reels from Hurricane Ida. It could lead to an increase in gas prices.

  • OPEC+ sees tighter oil market until May 2022

    DUBAI/LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC+ expects the oil market to be in deficit at least until the end of 2021 and stocks to stay relatively low until May 2022, OPEC+ sources said on Tuesday, a day ahead of a policy meeting amid U.S. pressure to raise production. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, meet on Wednesday at 1500 GMT to set policy. Sources told Reuters the meeting is likely to roll over existing policies despite pressure from the United States to pump more oil.

  • US Oil & Gas Rig Tally Rises for 4 Straight Weeks: Here's Why

    Baker Hughes' (BKR) data shows that the tally for oil drilling rigs in the Permian basin has increased for three straight weeks.

  • Oil Prices Rise As Ida Hits But OPEC Only Sees 'Delta, Delta, Delta'

    Oil prices rose after Hurricane Ida ripped through the Gulf Coast, while a key OPEC producer suggested holding off on a production increase.

  • Hurricane Ida Hurts Oil Demand Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

    As oil markets prepare for the OPEC+ meeting, Hurricane Idea took 2 million barrels per day of refining capacity offline, dragging oil prices down

  • Oil settles lower as traders watch Hurricane Ida recovery efforts, ahead of the OPEC+ meeting

    Oil futures settle lower Tuesday, with traders watching recovery efforts for Gulf Coast refinery operations in the wake of Hurricane Ida, ahead of a decision on oil production from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies.