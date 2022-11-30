What Will OPEC+ Do Next? Here’s What the Street Sees Coming

What Will OPEC+ Do Next? Here’s What the Street Sees Coming
Yongchang Chin
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Moscow meet this weekend to decide on output at an especially complex time in global oil markets. With prices down this month, key market signals flashing weakness, uncertainties around China’s Covid Zero policy, and the European Union locked in hard negotiations to agree a price cap on Russian flows before fresh curbs kick in, here’s what analysts expect:

FGE:

  • Industry consultant FGE said OPEC+ may cut output by another 2 million barrels a day to counter faltering prices.

  • “The market is now signaling that there is plenty of crude,” it said.

  • Falling benchmarks mean “it now looks very likely that OPEC+ will cut output targets again as it works to support crude prices.”

RBC Capital Markets:

  • Recent market weakness could justify a production cut from OPEC+, although it may still choose to keep output unchanged, according to head of commodities strategy, Helima Croft.

  • If Brent is poised to break below $80 a barrel and signs point to minimal Russian supply disruption, OPEC+ will likely cut by 500,000 to 1 million barrels a day, she said.

  • But if prices rebound and there looks to be sanctions-driven outages of Russian production, the group could stand pat.

Eurasia Group:

  • “OPEC+ will seriously consider a new production cut at its upcoming meeting, particularly if crude prices fall much below their current level in the next week,” Eurasia Group said.

  • “Ultimately, the decision will depend on the trajectory of the oil price when OPEC+ meets and how much disruption is evident in markets because of the EU sanctions,” it added.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia:

  • OPEC+ “will keep output levels unchanged, particularly given the group is set to meet virtually,” said Vivek Dhar, the bank’s mining and energy commodities analyst.

  • Brent will average $95 a barrel this quarter, although “the view faces downside risks given demand concerns in China and a high price cap that is likely to be applied to Russian seaborne oil exports from Dec. 5,” Dhar said.

--With assistance from Grant Smith.

(Adds CBA comments)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Rises a Third Day on OPEC+ Cut Chatter, Falling Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose for a third day after industry data pointed to a substantial draw in US crude stockpiles and investors counted down to an OPEC+ meeting that may see the group agree to cut production.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InThis Is Where Luxury Property Prices May Rise and Fall the Most in 2023Apple to L

  • Pet Supplies Plus Inks Deal With Multi-Brand Entrepreneurs For 29 Wag N' Wash Stores

    Pet Supplies Plus, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc (NASDAQ: FRG), said their largest multi-unit operator, US Retail Holdings, signed a deal to purchase 29 Wag' N Wash stores. The financial details were not disclosed. This agreement follows their previous development announcement to open 20 additional Pet Supplies Plus stores over the next five years. Over the next four years, most Wag N' Wash stores will be opened across Nashville and Dallas. US Retail Holdings' business partners include Aar

  • OPEC+ Changes Its Dec. 4 Meeting Into Online Gathering

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ will hold its Dec. 4 meeting online, a change of plan for a gathering that had been scheduled to be conducted in person in Vienna, according to people familiar with the situation.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InThis Is Where Luxury Property Prices May Rise and Fall the Most in 2023Apple to Lose 6 M

  • Should You Back Up the Truck and Load Up on Amazon Stock?

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) share price has dropped like a brick and is down well over 50% year to date. Amazon went on to deliver a staggering 88x gain by the end of 2021. Amazon's share price has dropped like a brick yet again.

  • Biden cranks up his courtship of top donors ahead of the 2024 presidential election

    President Joe Biden’s top donors complained of being shut out for most of his first two years in the White House, but that is changing ahead of 2024.

  • Biogen (BIIB) Down on Report of Death in Alzheimer's Study

    Investor confidence in Biogen (BIIB) is rattled following reports of a study participant's death who was administered its Alzheimer's disease (AD) antibody in clinical studies.

  • China Economic Activity Falls as Covid Cases Surge to Record

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s factory and services activity contracted further in November as a record number of Covid cases prompted widespread movement curbs, further damaging the economy’s fragile outlook.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InThis Is Where Luxury Property Prices May Rise and Fall the Most in 2023Apple to Lose 6

  • Australian parliament censures former PM Morrison over secret ministries

    Australia's parliament on Wednesday voted to censure former Liberal prime minister Scott Morrison after an inquiry found his secret appointment to multiple ministries during the COVID-19 pandemic undermined trust in government. Morrison, who lost power in a general election in May, secretly accumulated five ministerial roles during the pandemic: health, finance, treasury, resources and home affairs. "The fact is, that our democracy is precious," Labor Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said during the debate, speaking in favour of censuring Morrison.

  • Hailey Bieber, Sydney Sweeney, Saucy Santana, more stars land on Forbes '30 Under 30' list

    Get to know some of the entertainers from Forbes' 2023 "30 Under 30" lineup, including "The Bear" star Ayo Edebiri and rapper Saucy Santana.

  • Carnival’s Cyber Monday Booking Volume Sets Record

    Carnival stock is higher Tuesday after the cruise line announced the volume of bookings during this years Cyber Monday sales were double 2019 booking levels. On Tuesday, Carnival (ticker: CCL) said in a news release that there is now a “pent-up demand for cruising.” Carnival was offering some major deals for guests who wanted to book a cruise for Cyber Monday this week.

  • Mastercard loses UK ruling on three million dead claimants in $12 billion case

    Mastercard lost an appeal in a London court on Tuesday against a ruling in a 10 billion pound-plus ($12 billion-plus) collective action that allows the claims of around three million people who have died since the lawsuit began to continue. The global payments processor is facing a lawsuit brought by consumer champion Walter Merricks on behalf of approximately 46 million adults in the United Kingdom, which became the first mass consumer action to be approved in the UK in 2021. The case was certified last year after a nearly five-year journey from the first-instance Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT), which initially refused to give the go-ahead, to the UK Supreme Court and back.

  • Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have finalized their divorce

    The rapper will reportedly pay $200,000 per month in child support.

  • Deleveraging Is the New Mantra as Ultra-Cheap Money Era Ends

    (Bloomberg) -- The check for more than a decade of cheap corporate borrowings is coming due.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantThis Is Where Luxury Property Prices May Rise and Fall the Most in 2023In less than 24 hours, petrol forecourt business EG Group and G

  • Kim Kardashian Gets $200K A Month In Child Support As Kanye West Divorce Gets Settled

    Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have settled their divorce. The former pair resolved both child custody and property-related issues, according to court documents obtained by Access Hollywood on Nov. 29. Kim and Kanye share four kids—9-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago and 3-year-old Psalm. Per the docs, Ye must pay the SKIMs founder $200,000 a month for child support starting Dec. 1. The former couple also have joint legal custody of the children and according to the docs.

  • Tesla redesigning Model 3: Report

    A redesign of the Tesla model, which aims to make the inside of the car less complicated, is now underway, according to Reuters.

  • Italy seeks new options for TIM after bid for network put on hold

    MILAN (Reuters) -Italy's government said it would seek to find by the end of this year "the best market-friendly options" for struggling Telecom Italia (TIM), signaling a planned bid for the phone group's grid by state lender CDP has been put on hold. Championed by the previous government of Mario Draghi and due by this Wednesday, the offer was part of a broader project to combine TIM's network assets with those of smaller rival Open Fiber to create a national champion under CDP's control. Such a plan met heavy reservations within Giorgia Meloni's new right-wing administration, which decided to put CDP's bid on hold on Monday night, two government officials told Reuters.

  • Want to create a startup? Join another first

    More than 1,000 technology startups were created in Europe and Israel by former employees of about 200 venture capital-backed unicorns in the region since the financial crisis of 2008, a report by VC firm Accel showed on Tuesday. But Accel argues that the community is in a much stronger position than during the financial crisis with a strong set of founders ready to create "the next wave of companies". Each of those companies has led to the creation of more than 20 startups, helmed by former employees.

  • Google, iHeartMedia settle charges of deceptive Pixel 4 ads with FTC, U.S. states

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and seven U.S. states reached a settlement with Alphabet Inc's Google and iHeartMedia Inc over allegations of deceptive ads promoting Google's Pixel 4 smartphone, the FTC said. The FTC said in a statement on Monday that the companies aired nearly 29,000 deceptive endorsements by radio personalities promoting their use of and experience with Google's Pixel 4 phone in 2019 and 2020. The allegations were settled by the companies, who agreed to pay $9.4 million in penalties, the FTC said.

  • Lordstown Motors begins shipping its Foxconn-made EV pickup trucks

    Lordstown Motors has starting shipping its all-electric Endurance pickup trucks manufactured by Foxconn, a milestone that seemed impossible earlier this year. Lordstown Motors, which has experienced investigations, executive upheaval and a shortage of capital, said Tuesday that its full-sized EV truck received full homologation with certification from both the EPA and CARB that clears the way for the company to start customer sales. The first batch of 500 EV pickups, made at an Ohio factory now owned by Taiwanese hardware manufacturing company Foxconn, are on their way to fleet customers, according to the company.

  • NFL flexes Dolphins-Chargers game to Sunday Night Football in Week 14

    After the Broncos signed Russell Wilson, the NFL scheduled them for five primetime games. They have played four of those, but with a 3-8 record and the worst scoring offense in the league, the Broncos won’t play the fifth. The NFL flexed out of the Week 14 game between the Chiefs and Broncos on Sunday [more]