OPEC+ Plans to Hold In-Person Oil Meeting Next Week in Vienna

OPEC+ Plans to Hold In-Person Oil Meeting Next Week in Vienna
Salma El Wardany, Ben Bartenstein and Grant Smith
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ plans to hold its first in-person meeting next week since March 2020, according to delegates, as the cartel weighs cutting oil production to stem a recent slump in prices.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The 23-nation alliance, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, is scheduled to meet on Wednesday at its headquarters in Vienna, the delegates said. Not all countries may be able to send representatives because of the short notice, they said.

The group has been meeting online on a monthly basis and wasn’t expected to arrange an in-person gathering until at least the end of this year.

Brent crude soared above $125 a barrel following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. It’s since dropped to $85 as central banks raise interest rates to fight inflation and economies from the US to China slow.

Banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co. said OPEC+ may need to lower output by least 500,000 barrels a day to stabilize prices. Helima Croft, chief commodities strategist at RBC Capital Markets LLC, has said the group may opt for a cut twice that large.

The news comes a day after the US sanctioned Alexander Novak, Russia’s deputy prime minister and point-person for OPEC+, following Moscow’s annexation of four regions in Ukraine. The EU is expected to impose new sanctions of its own, though it’s unclear it they’ll be targeted at Russian individuals.

The 13 Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries entered into a partnership, known as OPEC+, with 10 other major producers in 2016, including Russia. Saudi Arabia is keen to preserve that relationship, which it sees as crucial to controlling oil prices, despite pressure from the US and Europe for Russia to be isolated because of its invasion.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Submits 'Accelerated' Application for Nato Membership

    Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said on September 30, that his country formally submitted an “accelerated” application to join the NATO alliance.In a video update posted to Zelensky’s official social media channels, he said Ukraine was “taking a decisive step for the security of the entire community of free nations”.“We are de facto allies,” he said. “De facto, we have already completed our path to NATO. De facto, we have already proven interoperability with the Alliance’s standards, they are real for Ukraine – real on the battlefield and in all aspects of our interaction.”“Today, Ukraine is applying to make it de jure. Under a procedure consistent with our significance for the protection of our entire community. Under an accelerated procedure.” Credit: Volodymyr Zelensky via Storyful

  • Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed at $71.71, marking a -0.49% move from the previous day.

  • NFL TV Schedule 2022: Week 4

    Tom Brady faces Patrick Mahomes in the Week 4 of the NFL season.

  • Twin brothers arrested in shooting death of migrant; affidavit provides new details

    Former jail warden Mike Sheppard is in custody after a migrant was killed. The victim was part of a group of 13 Mexican migrants near Sierra Blanca.

  • U.S. says Army major and wife tried to leak military health data to Russia

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. Army major and his anesthesiologist wife have been criminally charged for allegedly plotting to leak highly sensitive healthcare data about military patients to Russia, the Justice Department revealed on Thursday. Jamie Lee Henry, the major who was also a doctor at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, and his wife, Dr. Anna Gabrielian, were charged in an unsealed indictment in federal court in Maryland with conspiracy and wrongful disclosure of individually identifiable health information about patients at the Army base.

  • With A 11% Return On Equity, Is Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI) A Quality Stock?

    While some investors are already well versed in financial metrics (hat tip), this article is for those who would like...

  • An Army major's wife had them read up on how to be a Soviet spy so they could leak sensitive US military medical info to Russia, prosecutors say

    In a federal indictment, prosecutors allege that Dr. Anna Gabriellian told her partner to read "Inside the Aquarium," a book on Soviet espionage.

  • Investors in BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) have made a return of 19% over the past five years

    These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But if you pick...

  • Russia not seeking to revive Soviet Union - Putin

    STORY: In a combative speech from the Kremlin to hundreds of Russia's top politicians, Putin said Russia would defend its new territory with all the means at its disposal, remarks that could signal an escalation in the conflict with Ukraine.The Russian president said the West was engaged in a hybrid war against Russia, adding that Russia's development and growth was a threat to the collective West.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Berkshire Hathaway, Exxon Mobil, Walmart, Alibaba Group Holding and American Express

    Berkshire Hathaway, Exxon Mobil, Walmart, Alibaba Group Holding and American Express are part of The Zacks top Analyst Blog.

  • Prince Estate Denied Sinéad O’Connor Documentary Use of “Nothing Compares 2 U”

    Prince's half-sister and co-heir saiid, "I didn't feel she deserved to use the song." Prince Estate Denied Sinéad O’Connor Documentary Use of “Nothing Compares 2 U” Wren Graves

  • Biden administration changes student loan guidance, as Republican-led states file lawsuit

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration changed its guidance on who qualifies for federal student loan forgiveness on Thursday, as seven Republican-led states filed a challenge to its student debt cancellation program. President Joe Biden said in August that the U.S. government will forgive $10,000 in student loans for millions of debt-saddled former college students, keeping a pledge he made in the 2020 campaign for the White House. The decision from the U.S. Department of Education (ED) on Thursday affects Federal Family Education loan (FFEL) borrowers - whose loans were issued and managed by private banks but guaranteed by the federal government - and does not allow them to consolidate their loans and qualify for debt relief.

  • ‘Nobody Really Cared about Him’: Mothers of Philadelphia Homicide Victims Testify amid Liberal DA Impeachment Effort

    Philadelphia residents impacted by violent crime testified before a House committee as lawmakers gather evidence to impeach DA Larry Krasner.

  • We're having Aldi superfans share their grocery lists with us. Here are their favorite things to buy there.

    Insider rounded up shopping lists from Aldi fans around the globe to find out the best foods and drinks to buy at the international budget grocer.

  • United Airlines will suspend service at New York's JFK airport

    On Friday, United Airlines said it will suspend service to New York's JFK International Airport in late October. United has been flying only twice daily to San Francisco and Los Angeles from JFK, after resuming service in 2021.

  • Chase Elliott Responds To Justin Marks As Gripes About Next Gen Cars Continue To Pile Up

    The debate over NASCAR’s Next Gen cars continues, this time with current Cup Series contender Chase Elliott and Trackhouse Racing co-owner Justin Marks trading words about it on Twitter. Marks has been an outspoken advocate for the decision to switch all drivers in the 2022 Cup Series to the new Next Gen cars. However, that opinion has become more and more controversial as the season's progressed, with and drivers like Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Daniel Suarez openly criticizing the cars’ perf

  • Judge rejects special master's request on seized documents, handing win to Trump

    Florida federal judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday rejected a request from the special master she appointed to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate to have Trump's legal team verify that the government's inventory log of seized items is accurate. Judge Cannon's ruling again hands yet another process win to Trump's legal team, which will now no longer face the same deadline to state on the record whether they would dispute any of the items listed on the government's detailed inventory. Trump's legal team earlier this week filed a letter under seal raising their objection to the request from special master Raymond Dearie -- even as Trump repeatedly in public statements and interviews has made baseless suggestions the FBI "planted" documents in order to incriminate him.

  • Ex-Trump adviser Tom Barrack's emails to Paul Manafort, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump read aloud during trial

    Government prosecutors in the case of Tom Barrack on Thursday read aloud hundreds of emails and texts sent by the former Trump fundraiser, who is on trial at a federal courthouse in Brooklyn, New York, for allegedly illegally lobbying on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. The hours-long recitation included messages to Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner, and Trump's 2016 campaign manager, Paul Manafort. Barrack, a billionaire California-based businessman and longtime Trump associate, has pleaded not guilty to charges that he acted as a foreign agent for the UAE from 2016 to 2018 and failed to register with Justice Department, which prosecutors say constitutes a crime.

  • Ron DeSantis changes with the wind as Hurricane Ian prompts flip-flop on aid

    The Florida governor ‘put politics aside’ to ask Joe Biden for federal help – unlike when he voted against aid for Hurricane Sandy victims

  • Five takeaways from the Abbott-O’Rourke debate showdown in Texas

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke traded barbs and sought to paint each other as inherently out of touch with the state in their first and only televised debate on Friday evening. The debate — hosted by Nexstar Media Group, which also owns The Hill — gave the candidates an opportunity…