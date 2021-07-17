OPEC+ plans new output policy meeting on Sunday, sources say

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed oil pump jack in front of the OPEC logo in this illustration picture
·2 min read

MOSCOW/DUBAI (Reuters) - OPEC+ ministers plan to hold their next meeting on Sunday to decide on output policy, three sources within the producers group told Reuters on Saturday.

The development comes after Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reached a compromise last week in a dispute over OPEC+ policy, in a move that should unlock a deal to supply more crude to a tight oil market and cool soaring prices.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, along with Russia and other allies, a group known as OPEC+, still needs to take a final decision on output policy after talks earlier this month were abandoned because of the dispute between Saudi and the UAE.

OPEC could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours.

Sunday's meeting will be held virtually as have all such discussions since last year.

OPEC+ last year agreed record output cuts of almost 10 million barrels per day (bpd) to cope with a pandemic-induced slump in demand, curbs which have been gradually relaxed since then and now stand at about 5.8 million bpd.

The dispute between Riyadh and the UAE spilled into the open after previous OPEC+ talks, with both airing concerns about details of a proposed deal that would have added an extra 2 million bpd to the market and extended the pact until end of 2022.

The objective was to ease upward pressure on oil prices that have recently climbed to 2-1/2 year highs. [O/R]

One OPEC+ source said last week Riyadh had agreed to Abu Dhabi's request to have UAE's baseline - the level from which cuts under the OPEC+ agreement on supply curbs are calculated - set at 3.65 million bpd from April 2022, up from 3.168 million.

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Rania El Gamal Editing by Catherine Evans and David Holmes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Michigan AG: It will be hard for people to come to grips with the fact they were told lies about the election

    Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on how state election officials have worked to debunk the former president’s election lies and how she thinks any lawyers who repeated those lies in court should lose their licenses

  • Biden White House lays out plan to tackle ransomware attacks

    Amid an explosion of attention-grabbing ransomware attacks in recent months, the Biden administration Wednesday evening told lawmakers about its plans to confront attackers and assist victims.

  • They're not blown away by NJ's offshore wind power plans

    New Jersey is moving aggressively to become the leader in the fast-growing offshore wind energy industry on the East Coast, but not everyone is blown away by those ambitious plans. While the state's Democratic political leadership is solidly behind a rapid build-out of wind energy projects off the coast — it has set a goal of generating 100% of its energy from clean sources by 2050 — opposition is growing among citizens groups, and even some green energy-loving environmentalists are wary of the pace and scope of the plans. The most commonly voiced objections include the unknown effect hundreds or even thousands of wind turbines might have on the ocean, fears of higher electric bills as costs are passed on to consumers, and a sense that the entire undertaking is being rushed through with little understanding of what the consequences might be.

  • UPDATE 1-Delta COVID variant now dominant strain worldwide; U.S. deaths surge -officials

    The Delta variant of COVID-19 is now the dominant strain worldwide, accompanied by a surge of deaths around the United States almost entirely among unvaccinated people, U.S. officials said Friday. U.S. cases of COVID-19 are up 70% over the previous week and deaths are up 26%, with outbreaks occurring in parts of the country with low vaccination rates, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said during a press briefing. "This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated," she said, adding that 97% of people entering hospitals in the United States with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

  • OPEC+ Discusses Meeting on Sunday After Progress Toward Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC and its allies are considering holding a meeting on Sunday, delegates said, after the group made significant progress toward resolving a standoff with the United Arab Emirates that had blocked a deal to boost output.The online conference of ministers could happen around 12 p.m. Vienna time, although one delegate cautioned that there were still logistical challenges to overcome. Ministers from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE and Oman met online on Saturday to discuss the matter,

  • A Second-Act Consulting Gig Takes Time and Effort to Succeed. Here Are Some Tips

    Managing a successful transition takes planning, which could mean laying the groundwork a year or more before leaving your full-time job. Heading down this path also means setting your expectations, determining your focus, and putting the right business structures in place, among other things.

  • Sydney tightens lockdown as cases rise

    Tougher lockdown restrictions for Sydney as COVID-19 cases continued to rise three weeks into a citywide lockdown.The Australian city on Saturday (July 17) ordered a shutdown of building sites, banned non-essential retail and threatened fines for employers who make staff come into the office.Authorities in New South Wales state, of which Sydney is the capital, also banned hundreds of thousands of people in the city's western suburbs - the worst affected area - from leaving their immediate neighbourhoods for work.It came as they reported 111 new cases in the previous 24 hours, up from 97 the day before. The state also recorded an additional death - bring its total to three since the start of the year and 913 nationally since the pandemic began.New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian:"We've certainly prevented thousands and thousands of cases but we haven't managed to quash the curve and that's why the New South Wales government is taking further action from today."The city of five million people, Australia's largest, has been under lockdown since June 26, with a planned end date of July 30.That's after an airport transit driver brought the virus into the community and sparked an outbreak of a highly infectious variant, according to the authorities. More than 1,000 people in the city and surrounding districts have since tested positive.

  • Bianca Devins: Family sue NY officials over video footage of murdered teen

    Bianca Devins' family claim video of her having sex and also her murder were shared with the media.

  • Report: Warriors ‘split’ on drafting Davion Mitchell with No. 7 pick

    The Warriors have been linked to several prospects, including the reigning Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.

  • Smell tests can screen for COVID; Cancer patients need both Pfizer doses

    Here is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. A "smell test" might be a better way to screen for the novel coronavirus than checking for cough or fever, a new study suggests.

  • Older couple robbed after being followed home from Roseville Galleria, police say

    A shopping trip turned into a terrifying situation for a couple in Roseville on Thursday. Police said thieves followed them home after their trip and robbed them. The Roseville Police Department said it happened just before 3 p.m. The couple had left the Roseville Galleria and gone home, and as they pulled into their garage, two men pulled up from behind, robbed them, and took off. See more in the video above.

  • The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode

    Crude oil is having a banner year as prices return to pre-pandemic levels, and we think two companies in particular are on track to win big

  • Oil falls for the week on supply concerns, rising COVID cases

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices were little changed on Friday and ended the week lower, sapped in volatile trade by expectations of growing supplies just when a rise in coronavirus cases could lead to lockdown restrictions and depressed demand. Brent futures rose 12 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $73.59 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 16 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $71.81. WTI fell almost 4% this week, which would be its biggest weekly percentage decline since March.

  • Op-Ed: Fossil fuel lobbyists keep stoking the West's wildfires

    Campaigns of disinformation attempt to defy the reality of climate change, but Americans aren't fooled.

  • India's June oil imports hit their lowest in 9 months

    India's crude oil imports in June fell to their lowest in nine months, as refiners curtailed purchases amid higher fuel inventories due to low consumption and renewed coronavirus lockdowns in the previous two months. India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, shipped in about 3.9 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude last month, about 7% down from May, but 22% higher from year-ago levels, tanker arrival data obtained from trade sources showed. India is the second major importer in Asia, after China, to post a slump in last month's crude imports.

  • U.S. oil prices end near 1-month low on OPEC compromise expectations, COVID concerns

    Oil futures fall Thursday, extending a slump that began in the previous session after data showed a rise in U.S. fuel supplies and reports said the United Arab Emirates and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries reached a compromise that would allow a further relaxation of output curbs beginning next month.

  • Exxon Mobil signs MOU to participate in Scotland's Acorn CCS project

    Exxon Mobil has signed a memorandum of understanding to participate in a carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in Scotland, the U.S. oil and gas producer said on Friday. The Acorn CCS project plans to capture and store approximately 5-6 million tonnes of carbon dioxide a year by 2030 from gas terminals at the St Fergus complex at Peterhead, which includes ExxonMobil's joint venture gas terminal. Once expanded, it aims to store more than 20 million tonnes of carbon emissions a year by the mid-2030s, Exxon Mobil said.