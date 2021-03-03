OPEC+ Is Poised to Cool Down Oil Market With Extra Production

Javier Blas, Grant Smith and Salma El Wardany
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ is poised to agree a production increase this week as it seeks to cool a rapid rally in crude prices.

There’s a widespread view within the group that the market can absorb additional barrels, according to people familiar with the deliberations. While the usual differences are present -- with Saudi Arabia cautious and Russia keen to open the taps -- all sides are ready to increase production, they said, asking not to be named because the information was private.

That could put the group on track to implement the majority of the 1.5 million barrel-a-day output increase that’s up for debate on Thursday.

An agreement to hike OPEC+ supply would be the latest sign that the global economy is recovering from the damage wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. The cartel has endured a year of pain, dominated by the deepest output cuts in its history. But the sacrifice has paid off, reviving oil prices back to pre-crisis levels above $60 a barrel.

“Both the global economic outlook and oil market prospects show signs of continued improvement,” OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said at the opening of a meeting of the group’s technical experts on Tuesday. “The headwinds of uncertainty that shocked and disrupted the market last year continue to abate.”

Brent crude fell in London for a fourth-straight session on Tuesday, dropping 1.6% to $62.70 a barrel. The global oil benchmark was still more than 20% higher for the year.

There are two distinct elements to the production increase that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and it allies will debate this week.

First, will the cartel proceed with a 500,000 barrel-a-day collective output hike in April? Second, how will Saudi Arabia phase out the extra supply reduction of 1 million barrels a day it’s been making voluntarily in February and March?

Robust Demand

Russia has been the most consistent advocate for the 500,000 barrel-a-day increase, and other members now largely agree that it should go ahead, according to people familiar with the matter.

The top oil executive from the United Arab Emirates, which has also supported output hikes at recent OPEC+ meetings, gave a bullish assessment of the market on Tuesday.

“Oil demand is robust,” Sultan Al Jaber, the chief executive officer of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., said at the IHS Markit Ltd. CERAWeek virtual conference. “Demand will rise to above pre-Covid levels by the end of this year.”

Adnoc has already signaled it’s preparing to open the taps, allocating customers greater volumes of Murban, Das and Upper Zakum crudes for April compared with March.

Saudi Choice

Saudi Arabia always said that its voluntary supply reduction would only last for two months, but seasoned OPEC-watchers have suggested that Riyadh could phase it out gradually.

The kingdom will start to roll back its extra cut as planned in April, but is still discussing internally whether to return all of the barrels in a single month, or over a longer period, said people familiar with the deliberations. The decision will take into account the commissioning of the new 400,000 barrel-a-day Jizan refinery, which could affect both domestic crude consumption and exports, they said.

At CERAWeek, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser struck a more cautious tone than his counterpart from the UAE, predicting strong demand in the second half of 2021, and a return to pre-Covid consumption next year.

Whatever the Saudis decide, the global oil market is poised to receive its biggest supply boost since August, when OPEC+ first began the process of tapering the 9.7 million barrel-a-day cut agreed in April last year as the pandemic crushed demand.

The group appears to think the market is ready for it. Even if OPEC+ boosts production by 2.4 million barrels a day between February and June -- the maximum amount allowed under the current deal -- it will still be able to clear the remnants of the 2020 supply glut by August, the secretariat’s analysts predicted on Tuesday.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • OPEC president says oil market rebalancing, pandemic still a risk

    The global oil market is rebalancing after damage to demand wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic was met with curbs on output by producers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the group's president said on Tuesday. "Crude prices are relatively stable ... we see a certain balance between demand and supply," OPEC president Diamantino Azevedo told Reuters in an interview. OPEC and other key exporters such as Russia, a grouping dubbed OPEC+, meet on Thursday and are expected to discuss allowing as much as 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) back into the market to address demand likely to be unlocked later in the year as vaccine programmes gather pace.

  • Oil Takes Double Blow as OPEC+ to Loosen Taps, Stockpiles Expand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended its retreat after taking a double blow, with the OPEC+ alliance said to be poised to agree a production increase on Thursday just as U.S. stockpiles were seen expanding by the most this year.West Texas Intermediate declined for a fourth straight day in early Asian trading, after Brent closed on Tuesday at the lowest level since mid-February. The widespread view among the producer group is that the global market can absorb additional barrels, according to people familiar with the matter.While oil’s powerful rally is facing a setback as investors and traders adjust to prospects for increased production, WTI remains 22% higher this year. Prices have been supported by the OPEC+ cuts and the vaccine-aided global recovery. However, the producer alliance could return the bulk of the 1.5 million barrel-a-day output hike that’s up for debate this week.In the U.S., domestic crude inventories rose by more than 7 million barrels last week, the American Petroleum Institute reported, according to people familiar. If confirmed by the official tally, that would be the largest weekly build since December. Still, the API figures also showed large drops in gasoline and distillate stockpiles.Oil bulls may draw comfort from further signs that the pandemic is receding. The daily count of Covid-19 cases in the U.S. fell to 48,092 on Monday, the lowest number in more than four months. President Joe Biden said he hopes the country would be back to normal “by this time next year.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Sinks Toward $60 Before OPEC+ Meets to Decide on Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil tumbled below $60 a barrel in New York with the OPEC+ alliance said to be set to agree to a production increase later this week.U.S. crude futures fell 1.5% on Tuesday to the lowest in more than a week, while its global counterpart Brent hit a two-week low. The widespread view among the producer group is that the market can absorb additional barrels, according to people familiar with the matter. That could put the alliance on track to implement the majority of the 1.5 million barrel-a-day output hike that’s up for debate on Thursday.Oil’s underlying market structure has also weakened this week. The backwardation, an indication of tightening supplies, seen in key timespreads is shrinking. At the same time, some pockets of physical oil market strength appear to be wobbling, with observed flows of North Sea crude grades to Asia dropping in February to the lowest in four months.“While the Saudi surprise cut really kick-started this move higher, the unwinding of that will be more difficult for the market,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “There is still significant risk for the short-term outlook.”Crude has rallied more than 20% since the start of the year with support from a range of factors, including Saudi Arabia’s unilateral output cuts. The rollout of vaccines and an investor charge into commodities have also underpinned the gains. Even if OPEC and its allies restore 2.4 million barrels a day of crude output by June, global oil inventories are set to decline each month this year, according to an OPEC+ panel. India has reiterated a call for the group to increase its production from April.“Prices were getting elevated enough that stabilizing the market makes sense,” said Bill O’Grady, executive vice president at Confluence Investment Management in St. Louis. “It is a difference between what was expected and what was hoped. What you expect is that they will raise production, what you hope is that they don’t.”In the U.S., domestic crude supplies rose last week by more than 7 million barrels, the American Petroleum Institute was said to report. If confirmed by the U.S. government’s storage tally on Wednesday, that would be the largest weekly build since December. Meanwhile, the API report also showed large declines in gasoline and distillate inventories, which fell by nearly 10 million barrels and roughly 9 million barrels, respectively.The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies must decide how much output is to be restored, with current reductions totaling just over 7 million barrels a day. The group is the largest actor in the oil market, with collective production covering more than 40% of worldwide demand.Saudi Arabia always said that its voluntary supply reduction would only last for two months. The kingdom will start to roll back its extra cut as planned in April, but is still discussing internally whether to return all of the barrels in a single month, or over a longer period, said people familiar with the deliberations.Meanwhile, oil shipments from OPEC’s Persian Gulf producers edged higher last month, despite the Saudi cut. Increased shipments from Kuwait and Iraq more than offset lower flows from the UAE and Saudi Arabia, vessel-tracking data monitored by Bloomberg show.(An earlier version of this story corrected daily percentage decline in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Asian shares nudge higher in defensive trade, dollar soft

    Asian shares edged higher on Wednesday as investors shrugged off concerns that stocks may have rallied too far too fast in the past year, and focused instead on optimism that more imminent U.S. stimulus will energise the global economic recovery. But some analysts warned that worries that stock prices may be frothy, a fear echoed by a top Chinese regulatory official on Tuesday, may make it harder for equity markets to hang on to gains. Fears that last week's sell-off in U.S. Treasuries, which rattled stock markets, could resume may also put a lid on stock prices, they said.

  • Huawei CFO’s lawyer disputes what HSBC knew as U.S. extradition case resumes

    Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's U.S. extradition hearing resumed in a Canadian court on Monday with defence countering prosecutors' claims that Meng misled HSBC about the Chinese telecom company's relationship with its affiliate while doing business in Iran. As five days of hearings in the British Columbia Supreme Court started, the defence drilled into the alleged sanction violations that led to Meng's arrest. The daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei is accused by the United States of misleading HSBC about her company's business arrangements in Iran, causing the bank to break U.S. sanctions.

  • Oil Markets On Edge Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

    Oil prices pared gains at the start of the week, seemingly hitting a temporary high note. Traders are on edge as they away a decision from OPEC+ regarding the potential easing of production cuts

  • Mexico sees no need for drastic oil exports cuts as sales remain firm: PMI

    Mexico does not see the need to reduce its oil exports, as many Latin American producers did last year, because demand and pricing for its flagship crude remains firm, the head of state oil company Pemex's commercial arm said on Tuesday. Mexico briefly joined an effort by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies last year to reduce production to revive crude prices but it limited its contribution to the cuts to 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) for a couple of months through June. "I'm looking beyond the crisis," Ulises Hernandez, general director of PMI which is in charge of most of Pemex' trading deals, said at IHS Markit's CERAWeek virtual energy conference.

  • U.S. shale output won't return to pre-pandemic levels: Occidental CEO

    The oil industry is recovering from a collapse in demand triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, but U.S. shale production will not recover to levels seen before the pandemic, Occidental Petroleum Chief Executive Vicki Hollub said on Tuesday. "The severe drop in activity in the U.S. along with the high decline rates of shale and the pressure from investment community to maintain discipline instead of growth means in my view that shale will not get back to where it was in the U.S.”

  • Marvell to supply chips for Facebook-backed 5G effort

    In the past, telecommunications gear tended to come from a handful of major players such as Nokia, Ericsson and Huawei Technologies Ltd, who supplied everything from software to run the networks to gear for radio towers, along with custom chips inside the gear. But companies like Facebook, the social networking giant that maintains a business focused on improving internet infrastructure, have pushed for what are called open radio-access networks, which are made up of software and hardware designs that can be mixed and matched and are sometimes free to use. Facebook has focused on developing software for the open networks while partnering with hardware companies to come up with designs for hardware.

  • ‘Markets Are Wrong’: $2 Trillion of Pension Funds Skip Bond Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- As interest-rate jitters supercharged a meltdown in the world’s biggest bond market, Sam Sicilia barely blinked.“The markets are wrong” about inflation expectations, said Sicilia, chief investment officer of the A$56 billion ($43 billion) Host-Plus Pty pension fund in Melbourne. “Deflationary forces are bigger. Interest rates are going to stay at effectively zero.”With governments around the globe still adding to trillions of dollars of stimulus to ride out the pandemic, pension fund managers who are trying to discern the long-term effects are posing the question: Will inflation make a comeback? If it does, more than $46 trillion of global pension assets would be affected as central banks pivoted toward sustained higher interest rates.Interviews with five pension funds that help oversee parts of Australia’s A$2.9 trillion ($2.3 trillion) in retirement assets reveal a rank of investors largely unconcerned about the risk of rising prices.Last week, bond trades triggered speculation that inflation may accelerate to multi-year highs as the inevitable conclusion to the world’s $19.5 trillion coronavirus rescue package. Yields on 10-year Treasuries surged to pre-pandemic levels on Thursday, convulsing markets from stocks to credit as traders bet on more aggressive tightening -- with a U.S. interest rate hike briefly priced in for late 2022, at least a year earlier than the Federal Reserve had signaled.Debt markets calmed on Monday, as investors bet central banks would ramp up asset purchases to prevent yields rising too quickly.“I don’t think they would want to risk any recovery” by allowing markets to tighten too quickly, said Michael Clavin head of fixed-income at the A$140 billion Aware Super, Australia’s second-biggest pension fund by assets. There may be a “burst of inflationary data, but we’re not really sure it’s sustainable.”Wind VaneLike Sicilia, Clavin points to technology advancements as the biggest damper on long-term price growth.Economists have struggled for years to quantify technology’s deflationary impact on everything from supply chains to wage growth -- Clavin’s wind vane for price pressures -- but the overall effect has been to stifle price increases. And that’s not including the increased unemployment from the pandemic.Read More: Aggressive Fed Hike Bets Spur Treasury Buy-the-Dip Calls“There’s still quite a big hurdle to get the jobs back that were lost,” Clavin said. “I don’t see how you’re going to overcome those deflationary forces without some sort of wage growth.”Aware is sticking to a strategy that includes being overweight in global equities and cash in its default option to ride out the market volatility. It also invests about 15.6% of its default fund in fixed-income assets.Sicilia continues to shun “outrageously expensive” bonds and is investing in stocks and private equity on bets that risk-assets will continue to outperform as central banks keep rates near record lows.“In five to 10 years’ time, you’ll have people saying ‘we should have bought equities at 20 times earnings,’” he said. “If technology is the root cause of no inflation, that means you’re not going to be able to generate inflation anytime soon.”While bond markets suggest there may be “inflation in the pipeline”, it might be short-lived, said John Pearce, Sydney-based investment chief at the A$90 billion UniSuper Management Pty.The 30-year market veteran points to Japan as an example where inflation remains elusive despite years of quantitative easing and ultra-loose monetary policy. Markets today are a far cry from the 1970s when a massive oil shock and collapse of the Bretton Woods system turbocharged price hikes, he said.“You look at the marginal cost of everything just plummeting because of the improvements in technology -- I don’t see that stopping anytime soon,” said Pearce. “We’re not a believer that we’re going to see persistently high inflation.”It may be “worth having a look at” 10-year Treasuries if yields climb to 2.5%, he said.Contrarion BetsThat’s not to say that the recent volatility hasn’t produced some buying opportunities.When bond yields plunged to historic lows last year, IOOF Holdings Ltd. pivoted some of its funds from government debt to credit and senior loans. By December, one of the Melbourne-based pension’s underlying asset managers had switched from a long duration position -- or holding securities with higher interest-rate risk -- to a short on signs inflation pressures were building.The wagers paid off. During the worst month for Australian bond returns on record, the fund’s fixed-income strategy rose 0.6%.“Because we’re starting from such a low base on inflation, you’re probably likely to see over the next three-to-six months” economic data showing some price rises, said Osvaldo Acosta, head of fixed-interest assets who studies bonds and stock returns to look for an inflection point for inflation. “The greatest risk that we saw for the last 12 months was the amount of stimulus both monetary and also fiscal that was coming through -- it is just tremendous.”Now, with U.S. yields pulling global rates higher, Acosta is weighing his fund’s position. “Bonds are starting to look attractive,” he said.Even so, most of those managing Australia’s giant pension funds don’t see a return to the high levels of inflation that characterized U.S. economics in the 1970s.Con Michalakis, chief investment officer of Statewide Superannuation Pty, compares the S&P 500 Index dividend yield against the U.S. 10-year benchmark as a bond valuation barometer and he’s now looking at opportunities in government debt after the selloff.“We’re going to hit an inflection point -- bonds near 2% offer some insurance value that they didn’t offer when they were 80 basis points,” said Adelaide-based Michalakis. “We are in an era of slightly higher structural long-term inflation, but nothing disastrous.”(Adds tout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crude Oil Price Update – Sustained Move Under $60.56 Could Create Momentum Needed to Challenge $57.67 – $56.22

    The direction of the April crude oil market on Tuesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the pivot at $60.56.

  • Crude Oil Price Update – Inside Move Suggests Trader Indecision, Impending Volatility

    The 50% level at $60.56 is the first downside target. Since the main trend is up, look for buyers to step in on the first test of this level.

  • Dow Reverses, Tech Stocks Fall As Nio Dives On Earnings; Zoom Soars On Big Beat

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 70 points Tuesday as Nio stock dived on earnings. Target and Zoom jumped on strong earnings and sales results.

  • Dow Jones Turns Red As Stock Market Sells Off; Nio Dives On Earnings

    Stocks tumbled midday Tuesday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average reversed lower after Monday's 600-point rally, and the Nasdaq sank.

  • Dow Jones Slides As Stocks Reverse; Target Falls On These Fears; Nio, Boeing Stall

    The Dow Jones fell as the bears struck back at the bulls. Target stock fell despite strong earnings, while Nio stock plunged. Boeing stock stalled.

  • Clover Health Reports 46% Revenue Growth, Guidance Lower Than Originally Forecasted

    A health care company that went public with a SPAC from Chamath Palihapitiya reported quarterly earnings for the first time as a public company Monday. What Happened: Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ: CLOV) reported fourth-quarter revenue of $166.2 million, a year-over-year increase of 44%. Full fiscal year 2020 revenue of $673 million was up 46% year-over-year. The revenue figure beat a projected fiscal 2020 estimate of $671 million from the company’s investor presentation. The company went public with a SPAC deal that was completed in January. Clover Health Investments ended the last fiscal year with over 58,000 members. The company reported that 32,400 of its members were covered under the Clover Assistant Management program. Related Link: Chamath Palihapitiya’s 12 SPAC, PIPE Deals: Tracking 2021 And Lifetime Performance View more earnings on CLOV What’s Next: Clover Health will launch its direct contracting segment in April, providing a simpler way to increase the number of lives on the Clover platform. The company said the segment will drive value for consumers and physicians. Clover Health sees fiscal 2021 revenue coming in a range of $820 million to $850 million. The figure includes $30 million to $50 million from the direct contracting business line. The company is forecasting 68,000 to 70,000 Medicare Advantage members in fiscal 2021. Clover Health guided for fiscal 2021 revenue of $880 million in its SPAC investor presentation. The presentation also guided for 73,477 members in fiscal 2021. Both new figures from the company are below original estimates. CLOV Price Action: Clover Health shares are up 6.7% to $11.07 in after-hours trading after closing up 10% in the regular trading session Monday. The stock has traded between $9.16 and $17.45 over the last 52 weeks. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaSaaS In Space With Spire Global: What Investors Should Know About SPAC MergerPershing Square SPAC Discloses Bill Ackman's Tweets; Could A Deal Announcement Be Coming?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bitcoin’s Nosedive below $45,000 Can Open Way to Continued Correction, Ethereum’s Repeats after Bitcoin

    The whole week of 22nd February has been heavily marked with red for BTC/USD and ETH/USD trading pairs. Bitcoin’s market capitalisation shrank by over $100 million, while BTC/USD lost 21%. ETH/USD lost over 25% or about 500 price points. The drawdown in the price of both cryptocurrencies may open the way to lower lows in the near future and a further corrective move.

  • Even after GameStop, Tesla remains the most shorted stock in the world

    GameStop rocketed to notoriety this year after commentators on the Reddit forum r/wallstreetbets helped send the struggling video game store’s stock up almost tenfold in one week. The Reddit crowd was trying to combat enormous interest in GameStop by short sellers, who borrow stocks and sell them in the hopes of repurchasing them at a lower price later and turning a profit. If a stock’s price goes up, investors who shorted it are on the hook for potentially limitless losses, and GameStop’s irrational rally forced those betting against its stock to cover their losses.

  • Senate Democrats prepare to advance the $1.9 trillion stimulus plan without a $15-an-hour minimum wage

    Democratic efforts to salvage the wage increase with a new tax plan collapsed over the weekend as Senate Democrats gear up to pass the stimulus bill.

  • The Next Tech Upgrade Has Arrived for Electric Vehicles. Can You Guess It?

    Worksport Ltd. (OTC: WKSP) is the leading North American designer, manufacturer and distributor of high quality tonneau covers for light trucks. They are one of many, but one key factor differentiates them from all other competitors – solar panels. How are the other tonneau cover manufacturers competing with Worksport? Well, to be frank, they are not. Worksport is literally in a class by itself, bringing tonneau covers into a completely new realm. Solar to Lead the Charge Although solar panels are currently not able to independently power an entire journey, the vision is there. On average, they typically have efficiencies ranging between 15-20 percent, with some models extending past this known as high efficiency solar panels. Eventually, with extremely efficient solar panels, it is not unrealistic to envision fixed solar panels on vehicles leading the charge. Especially under the new Biden administration, we expect more resources being invested into further solar panel research. The EV light truck market is on a cusp of a significant breakthrough. Several of the major automotive giants including Ford (NYSE: F), General Motors (NYSE: GM) and Nissan (OTC: NSANY), plus EV-exclusive companies including Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), are working on EV trucks that will either debut later this year or in 2022. Worksport is teaming with Hercules Electric Mobility Inc. to be a Tier One OEM supply partner for its forthcoming Alpha Electric Pickup, created in partnership with Nissan. It is also working with Atlis Motor Vehicles to configure the TerraVis solar charging system as an OE accessory for its upcoming Atlis XT electric pickup truck. Next Generation Tonneau Covers One of the most exciting developments offered by WorkSport has been its TerraVis tonneau cover, which has the ability to convert sunlight into storable energy that can be used for powering almost anything you can imagine. The TerraVis concept is both simple and ingenious: Solar panels are built into the rugged tonneau cover and collect the sun’s rays, which are stored as energy in multiple battery banks. This stored energy can output up to 1,000 watts of power. The company’s portfolio includes the Worksport Tri Fold, a soft folding tonneau cover; the Worksport Smart Fold, with a rear smart latch system; the Worksport Quad-Fold, a vinyl wrapped tonneau cover that folds in four sections; and the Worksport Forte GEN2 tonneau covers. The tonneau cover market is growing stronger. According to Verified Market Research, the global tonneau covers consumption market was valued at $862.4 million in 2019 (the most recent data currently available) and is projected to reach $1.47 billion 2027. Meeting the Market Demand While the new wave of EV light trucks is invigorating, there is a problem: the number of EV charging stations is not keeping up with the increased quantity of vehicles that are on the roads. Indeed, it is not uncommon for many localities – including substantially-sized cities – to only have a handful of EV charging stations, while some have none. And in major metro markets, charging an EV can be expensive. Last April, the New York Times (NYSE: NYT) reported most of New York City’s “public” chargers were based in commercial garages that billed drivers $40 or more for two hours of parking plus the price of electricity. As the Times noted: “With most E.V.s requiring eight hours or more to refill on Level 2 chargers — still the dominant form for home and public units — that’s a recipe for personal bankruptcy.” The power generated by Worksport’s TerraVis tonneau cover can also be used remotely for powering off-grid activities, including campsites and power tools. Also in development is the company’s TerraVis COR mobile energy storage system, which can be recharged via solar or conventional A/C power – and plans are being formulated to expand TerraVis COR to grid micro-charging stations for smaller form-factor EVs, as well applications within the freight and transport, marine and rail industries. Summary Imagine an array of panels on your vehicle providing clean green watts right to your powertrain. Harnessing the rays of the sun, leaving only a hot zero-carbon emission exhaust in your wake as your autonomous vehicle escorts you to your destination. To some, this is a fairy tale, but this is not far off from our near future and Worksport is going to be a key player. If you are interested in investing, you can find it on the open market (OTC: WKSP). TerraVis Solar Truck Bed Tonneau System. Photo courtesy WorkSport. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCedarFX - The Eco-Friendly Way To Trade ForexHershey Goes Chocolate-Free With New Reese's Peanut Butter Lovers Cups© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.