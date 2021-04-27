OPEC+ Prepares for Meeting Amid Troubling India Virus Surge

Grant Smith, Javier Blas, Salma El Wardany and Dina Khrennikova
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- OPEC and its allies are reviewing their plans to revive oil production, as a robust recovery in global demand was clouded by surging coronavirus infections in India.

A panel of ministers that monitors the oil market met online on Tuesday, after bringing forward their discussions by one day. They will determine whether the full OPEC+ meeting scheduled for Wednesday -- which has the power to change output policy -- needs to go ahead, delegates said.

Technical experts from the cartel issued a report on Monday projecting a strong recovery in global oil demand this year, delegates said, asking not to be named because the information is private. However, their outlook was clouded by a raging virus outbreak in India, which could crimp fuel demand this month by as much as 350,000 barrels a day, according to OilX.

“China numbers look good, demand in the U.S. looks like it’s going to be really good this summer,” said Helima Croft, chief commodities strategist at RBC Capital Markets LLC. “The dark cloud is India.”

The OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee is holding a teleconference -- rather than the usual video conference -- that began at 2 p.m. Vienna time, a delegate said. The panel will consider oil-demand projections as they decide whether it’s safe to proceed with their plans to revive halted production. The alliance aims to restore about 2 million barrels a day over the next three months, roughly a quarter of the output currently offline.

Monday’s technical committee forecast that world oil consumption will rebound by 6 million barrels a day this year, according to delegates who attended the panel. Most of the fuel inventory glut accumulated during the pandemic will have dissipated by the end of this quarter, they estimated.

“You’re seeing incredibly strong demand,” BP Plc Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Tuesday. China’s oil demand is above pre-pandemic levels, America is almost back there and “the vaccines are going to kick in now in Europe.”

Still, the OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee’s report cautioned that resurgent coronavirus cases in India, Brazil and Japan “may adversely impact global economic growth,” the delegates said. The worsening situation in these countries could “derail the oil demand recovery.”

Assessing India

When the pandemic crushed fuel demand last year, the 23-nation alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia rescued the global oil industry from an unprecedented price rout by slashing production. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners are now in the process of carefully restarting those supplies as economic activity resumes.

The JTC’s forecast for demand growth in 2021 is more optimistic than the one it published a month ago, of 5.6 million barrels a day, though roughly in line with a report published by OPEC’s secretariat a couple of weeks ago.

The committee expects that global fuel stockpiles will decline at an average rate of 1.2 million barrels a day this year, compared with an estimate of 800,000 a day last month. As a result, the surplus in oil inventories -- relative to their 2015 to 2019 average -- will be whittled down to just 8 million barrels by the end of this quarter, according to the JTC’s data. Depleting the world’s bloated stockpiles is one of OPEC’s main objectives.

“There seems to be no need to adjust policy,” said Croft. “I just don’t know if there’s any appetite right now really to course correct, when prices are still pretty good.”

(Updates with start of meeting in first paragraph.)

