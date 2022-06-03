What OPEC+’s Production Decision Means for Global Oil Markets

Sharon Cho and Elizabeth Low
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- OPEC+’s hotly anticipated output meeting on Thursday underwhelmed the market, with oil prices closing up after the decision.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The alliance agreed to production hikes of 648,000 barrels a day for July and August, about 50% bigger than those seen in recent months. But there were doubts about the group’s ability to fully deliver the increases, given they will be spread across its members, many of whom have struggled to raise output.

Oil’s just capped its sixth straight monthly gain -- the longest such run in a decade -- and the rally now looks set to continue as the supply deficit widens.

Here’s what leading analysts had to say about the OPEC+ decision and what it would mean for oil prices.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

The latest OPEC+ decision translates to an increase of 200,000 barrels a day in summer output levels with Russia still keeping its quota share and many countries falling behind target, analysts Damien Courvalin and Callum Bruce said in a note. The deal doesn’t represent higher output levels for later this year, with production simply brought forward from September.

The bank continues to see downside risks to its OPEC+ supply expectations for the second half of this year, given the European ban on Russian oil imports and the lack of progress on negotiations with Iran. Goldman reiterated its Brent forecast of $125 a barrel in the second half.

ING Groep NV

The supply increases look big on paper, but it’s very unlikely that the group will actually manage to hit these production targets, Warren Patterson, ING’s Singapore-based head of commodities strategy, said in an interview. Russian output is likely to edge lower in the months ahead as sanctions bite, while there is limited spare output capacity among the OPEC+ coalition. The bank maintained its forecast for Brent to average $122 a barrel in the second half.

Citigroup Inc.

The decision by OPEC+ could, in practice, mean 132,000 barrels a day each month of actual additional output from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Iraq, Citi analysts Eric Lee and Francesco Martoccia said in a note. Prices have been marching higher in the past week as markets assessed the European Union move to block Russian oil imports, Chinese lockdowns were lifted and the US summer driving season got underway, it said.

FGE

It’s unreasonable to expect OPEC to unleash millions of barrels to take care of the self-sanctioning of Russian oil by many buyers, especially in Europe, FGE Chairman Fereidun Fesharaki said in a Bloomberg TV interview. If OPEC had added 1.5 million barrels a day, there wouldn’t have been any extra capacity when demand increases in one to two months from now, he said.

Unless Iranian supplies -- which could immediately push prices down by $10 to $15 a barrel -- come back due to a nuclear deal, the major shut-in of Russian oil would keep prices above $100 a barrel.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ECB Seen Shunning Half-Point Hike for Smaller Moves From July

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Apple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneStocks Decline as Data Show a Still-Hot Economy: Markets WrapEfforts by European

  • Traveloka Nears $200 Million Funding After SPAC Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Traveloka, Southeast Asia’s biggest online travel startup, is close to raising more than $200 million from investors after ending talks to go public via a merger with a blank-check company last year, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’A

  • Russia Stake in Biggest Zimbabwe Platinum Project Deters Backers

    (Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe’s biggest platinum project, struggling to get off the ground for the past two years has a new challenge. A major stake held by a Russian tycoon is scaring off potential financiers for the $3 billion mine, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘H

  • Walmart to Add Four E-Commerce Warehouses to Speed Deliveries

    (Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. will build four new e-commerce warehouses in a push to speed deliveries, using an automated system to pick out items while also creating more than 4,000 jobs.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Apple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneStocks

  • Solid U.S. job growth anticipated in May; unemployment rate seen at 3.5%

    U.S. employment likely increased at a brisk clip in May, with the jobless rate expected to have dropped to its pre-pandemic low of 3.5%, signs of a tight labor market that could keep the Federal Reserve's foot on the pedal to cool demand. The Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday, also expected to show strong wage gains last month, would paint a picture of an economy that continues to expand, although at a moderate pace. The Fed is trying to dampen labor demand to tame inflation, without driving the unemployment rate too high.

  • Colombia higher court rules fracking pilot projects can go ahead

    Investigative fracking operations in Colombia can go ahead after a court in the Andean country's Santander province on Thursday reversed a lower court's decision to block two pilot projects. Commercial development of non-conventional energy deposits - such as by hydraulic fracturing, or fracking for hydrocarbons - is not currently permitted in Colombia, but the country's highest administrative court has allowed pilot projects to go ahead while it considers the issue. Majority state-owned Colombian oil company Ecopetrol and U.S. partner Exxon Mobil Corp are undertaking both pilot projects, with Ecopetrol serving as operator.

  • Burger King caught in complex legal web, thwarting Russia exit

    For at least a decade, Burger King's formula for European expansion has relied on a joint venture partnership, including a master franchisee, to open and operate new locations. But now the fast-food chain has a whopper of a problem in Russia. It hasn't been able to exit its partnership or close its roughly 800 franchised locations following Russia's February invasion of Ukraine.

  • Oil prices sit tight as OPEC+ plan disappoints

    MELBOURNE/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices moved in a thin range on Friday as markets shrugged off the decision of OPEC+ to increase production and questioned whether the incremental output could make up for lost supply from Russia and meet China's growing demand amid easing COVID restrictions. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 29 cents to $116.58 a barrel at 0408 GMT, while Brent crude futures were down 15 cents at $117.46 a barrel. A decision on Thursday by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, to boost output by 648,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July and August, instead of by 432,000 bpd as previously agreed, was seen as hardly enough for a tight market.

  • Stocks Advance Ahead of Key US Payrolls Report: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian shares followed their US peers higher Friday ahead of a key jobs report as traders weighed the outlook for inflation and growth. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Apple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneStocks Decline as Data Show a Still-Hot Ec

  • Smartphone-Chip Maker MediaTek Sees India Demand Fueling Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s MediaTek Inc. expects surging sales of smartphone and smart-television chips to continue to fuel growth in the key market of India, the fabless chipmaker’s country head said on Friday.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Apple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and L

  • U.S.-Taiwan trade talks could outpace Indo-Pacific effort -USTR official

    New U.S. trade negotiations with Taiwan could move more quickly than broader talks with 12 Indo-Pacific countries given strong interest in Taipei and Washington in deepening economic ties, Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi said on Thursday. There are parallels between the newly launched Indo-Pacific Economic Framework talks and the Taiwan talks, Bianchi told Reuters in an interview, but the latter initiative is aimed at increasing links with Taiwan on specific economic issues. "I think we are eager to get going with Taiwan and to scope out our negotiating mandate there and ... a range of issues from small-medium enterprises to digital trade to labor and we look forward to getting going as quickly as possible," Bianchi said.

  • RBA to raise rates a modest 25 bps in June, some call for 40 bps

    Australia's central bank will raise rates by a modest 25 basis points for a second straight meeting in June, still opting to move more slowly than most of its peers in a campaign to bring down soaring inflation, a Reuters poll of economists found. With the economy recovering smartly from the pandemic and inflation at a 20-year high of 5.1%, well above a 2-3% target range, the Reserve Bank of Australia has only recently changed its tune on the need to raise interest rates. The median forecast in the May 26-June 2 Reuters poll of 35 economists showed the RBA will lift its official cash rate by another 25 basis points to 0.60% from the current 0.35% at its June 7 meeting.

  • Korea Inflation Outpaces Forecasts, Adding to Rate Hike Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Apple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a Laptop and Less Like a PhoneStocks Decline as Data Show a Still-Hot Economy: Markets WrapSouth Korea’s inflat

  • Walmart to add 4,000 jobs with four new U.S. fulfillment centers

    Walmart Inc announced plans on Thursday to open four new fulfillment centers in the United States over the next two years, creating 4,000 new jobs that will expand its delivery network and make workers' jobs easier. The moves come as companies struggle to find and retain workers in a tight labor market. The nation's largest retailer also plans to widen to all global employees an education and training program launched for U.S. workers in 2016.

  • Tesla’s Stock Slide Has Korean Day Traders Boosting Purchases

    (Bloomberg) -- A 13% tumble in Tesla Inc. shares last month wasn’t enough to stop Korean day traders from piling into the stock, with purchases reaching one of the highest levels on record as investors sought bargains.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Apple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a La

  • Ukraine Latest: EU Approves Oil Sanctions, US Adds Export Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union finally overcame Hungarian objections to approve the bloc’s sixth sanctions package against Russia, including a partial ban on crude imports, just as the OPEC+ cartel agreed to increase the size of its oil-supply hikes.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Stocks D

  • Those who invested in Frontier IP Group (LON:FIPP) five years ago are up 87%

    Frontier IP Group Plc ( LON:FIPP ) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 12% in the last...

  • WTF?! 1 in 8 people making $250,000+ per year have issues paying bills

    Lending Club’s latest paycheck to paycheck report shows how many high earners struggle to pay bills. Here’s the details.

  • ANZ Sees Elevated Oil Prices

    ANZ Commodity Strategist Soni Kumari says oil inventories are subsequently low, with very little ability to replenish them over the coming months and this should keep oil prices elevated. She speaks with Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia".

  • Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At UK£0.27

    Pennon Group Plc ( LON:PNN ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 5th of September to UK£0.27...