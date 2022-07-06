OPEC secretary-general has died, Nigerian officials say

Mohammad Barkindo, the secretary-general of oil consortium OPEC, died late Tuesday, Nigerian officials say. (Melissa Phillip / Houston Chronicle)

The secretary-general of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries has died, Nigerian authorities announced Wednesday.

Mohammad Barkindo, 63, died late Tuesday, a spokesperson for Nigeria’s petroleum ministry told the Associated Press. The reason for his death was not immediately known. OPEC, the Vienna-based oil cartel that Barkindo oversaw, did not immediately comment.

Mele Kyari, the managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corp., tweeted the news of Barkindo’s death, which he described as “a great loss to his immediate family, the NNPC, our country Nigeria, the OPEC and the global energy community.”

Barkindo, a Nigerian, led the oil consortium since August 2016, seeing it through some of its most turbulent times, including during the pandemic, when oil prices plummeted from declining demand. During his tenure as head of OPEC, he worked to keep the positions of its various members unified.

OPEC's 13 member states contributed around 48% of all world crude oil exports last year.

Barkindo's legacy might be most tied to his final years overseeing OPEC as the group entered into an agreement known as OPEC+ with major non-OPEC oil producer Russia. That agreement, which is set to expire this year, helped to steady the volatile oil market during the pandemic, though it has come under increased scrutiny and criticism amid current high oil prices and as the U.S. and other Western nations try to squeeze Russia's economy over the war in Ukraine.

Barkindo was wrapping up his tenure at OPEC when he died. He began his career with the Nigerian Mining Corp. in 1982 before holding multiple roles over more than two decades at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. Before leading OPEC, Barkindo served as the deputy managing director of Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas, a joint venture between the NNPC and multinational oil giants Shell, Total and Eni.

Born in Yola, Nigeria, he attended university in Nigeria before earning a post-graduate degree in petroleum economics from Oxford University in England and an MBA from Washington University in the U.S.

In March, Barkindo was named a distinguished follow of the Atlantic Council, which holds an annual global energy forum that he frequently headlined and spoke at.

