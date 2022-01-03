OPEC+ Set to Boost Supply Again With Oil Market Looking Tighter

Grant Smith, Salma El Wardany and Ben Bartenstein

(Bloomberg) -- OPEC and its allies are poised to revive more halted oil production when they meet on Tuesday after giving a tighter outlook for global markets.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The 23-nation alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia is on track to ratify another modest output revival of 400,000 barrels a day, restoring supplies shuttered during the pandemic, delegates said. At a preliminary meeting on Monday, the group’s analysts cut estimates for the surplus expected in the first quarter, predicting weaker supply growth from its rivals.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners have restarted about two-thirds of the production they halted in 2020, and are seeking to drip-feed the remainder at a pace that will satisfy the recovery in fuel consumption -- and stave off any inflationary price spike -- without sending the market into a new slump. So far they’ve succeeded, with international crude prices trading near $78 a barrel.

The OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee, which analyzes the market on behalf of ministers, sees a surplus of 1.4 million barrels a day in the first three months of 2022, about 25% smaller than it estimated a month ago, according to a report seen by Bloomberg.

The committee saw only a “mild and short-lived” impact from the omicron variant, as “the world becomes better equipped to manage Covid-19 and its related challenges.”

At a separate and very brief online meeting on Monday, OPEC ministers appointed veteran Kuwaiti oil executive Haitham Al-Ghais as its new secretary-general, to assume the post in August.

Seasonal Lull

Forecasters including OPEC and the International Energy Agency have long expected the oil market to return to surplus this quarter. However, the cartel isn’t concerned about adding barrels at a time of surplus because fuel inventories are currently at low levels and typically replenish during the seasonal demand lull, according to a delegate. Stockpiles in developed nations were 85 million barrels below their average from 2015 to 2019 as of November, according to the JTC.

Indicators on fuel consumption suggest that the extra OPEC+ barrels can be absorbed, with all but one major Asian country registering a rise in mobility month-on-month, according to data compiled by Bloomberg using Apple Inc. statistics to Dec. 27.

Still, proceeding with the next monthly increase isn’t without risks for the producers’ alliance. New Year’s Eve air travel got off to a bumpy start last week, with more than 1,300 flights canceled in the U.S. on Friday and 1,000 scrubbed for Saturday as carriers struggled with staff shortages related to coronavirus infections.

China, Asia’s biggest oil user, has shown signs of weakening fuel demand because of its relentless zero-Covid approach and tough line on pollution, according to road-congestion data from local providers like Baidu Inc.

And while OPEC’s analysts see a tighter first-quarter, a chunk of the surplus they previously anticipated has been deferred to later in the year. The group has said several times that it has the option of pausing or even reversing its scheduled supply increases if needed.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • OPEC to meet on Monday to discuss new top official - sources

    OPEC ministers are due to hold a meeting on Monday to discuss the appointment of a new secretary general, two OPEC sources said, with Kuwait's candidate for the job holding widespread support from the group. Haitham al-Ghais, a former Kuwaiti governor to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, is the only candidate for the role, OPEC sources have said. Current OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo of Nigeria, who helped clinch a deal with non-OPEC producers such as Russia to cut global oil output to balance the market, is due to step down at the end of July once his second three-year term ends.

  • Oil Fluctuates Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting to Discuss Output Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil swung between gains and losses ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on Tuesday to discuss production policy for February.Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’U.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackAdams Urges Return to Class in NYC; U.S. Surges: Virus UpdateFutures in New York steadied around $75

  • Trio of Indicators Set to Give Wall Street Clues on 2022 Returns

    (Bloomberg) -- As goes January, so goes the year.Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’U.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackAdams Urges Return to Class in NYC; U.S. Surges: Virus UpdateThat’s the theory of a phenomenon known as the “January Barometer,” which suggests that if the stock market rises during

  • Biden to Launch Plan to Fight Meatpacker Giants on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will announce plans Monday to combat the market power of the giant conglomerates that dominate meat and poultry processing, ratcheting up a months-long campaign that has blamed anti-competitive practices in the industry for contributing to surging food inflation.Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to

  • Burned Africrypt Investors Push Charges Despite Mystery Payouts

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of out-of-pocket Bitcoin investors are pushing for criminal charges against a pair of South African brothers who ran a suspected fraudulent cryptocurrency platform, even after a mystery benefactor emerged to repay some of the lost cash.Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’U.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who

  • Goldman Calls Out Active Fund Managers Over Missed Opportunities

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock investors should avoid companies with greater exposure to wage inflation, with margins a key differential for 2022 after active fund managers missed out on outperformance opportunities last year, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireProperty Stocks Sink After Demolition Order: Evergrande UpdateBillionaires Are Embracing Crypto in Case Money ‘Goes to Hell’U.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May H

  • Hong Kong newspaper shut down, Sudan PM resigns, suspect charged for South African Parliament arson

    Yahoo Finance Live host Akiko Fujita looks at several of the leading international headlines, including Hong Kong outlet Citizen News being shut down by government authorities working to crack down on free press, the Sudanese Prime Minister resigning following deaths at an anti-coup protest, and a suspect in the South African Parliament arson has been found and charged.

  • Euro zone factory growth stayed strong in Dec as supply issues eased -PMI

    Manufacturing activity in the euro zone remained resilient at the end of 2021 as factories took advantage of an easing in supply chain bottlenecks and stocked up on raw materials at a record pace, a survey showed. The global coronavirus pandemic had left factories struggling to get the materials they need and sent costs soaring, but a tentative easing of the supply issues led to a marked decrease in price pressures. "It has been an incredibly challenging period for euro zone manufacturers this second half of 2021, but the latest survey data hasn't spoiled the festive cheer too much," said Joe Hayes, senior economist at IHS Markit.

  • Hour-by-hour look at Monday winter storm

    Hour-by-hour look at Monday winter storm

  • Bradenton company plans to turn bamboo into big business in Florida

    Bradenton-headquartered Rizome, believes bamboo could be big business in Florida — if enough farmers plant the crop.

  • Snow forecast: Tom updates snow totals

    Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer shows when the snow moves through Maryland on Monday -- and explains how much could accumulate.

  • Gallatin River ice jam causes flooding near Logan

    Officials at the US National Weather Service report that an ice jam has developed on the Gallatin River near Logan. Raw video of the incident by MTN's Mike Heard.

  • Kleptoparasitic bear steals wolves’ kill in filmed Yellowstone drama

    National Parks Service describes rare incident in which sneaky grizzly joined chase with the Junction Butte pack A grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park, in Wyoming. Photograph: John Morrison/Getty Images/iStockphoto Wildlife officials in Yellowstone national park captured the “unusual” sight of a cheeky grizzly bear tagging along with a pack of hunting wolves, then making off with their kill. The enthralling video, posted to the National Parks Service Facebook page, shows the October incide

  • What happened to the 1,300 Lime bikes that vanished from South Bend?

    South Bend holding 100 for community programs. Most of the 1,300 were broken down for disposal.

  • How cold is it about to get in Miami? Maybe cold enough for us to take some action

    The cold is coming back to Miami. And by cold we mean 60 or so. Time for a sweatshirt, and maybe some churros and hot chocolate?

  • Winter Weather Advisory for Michigan

    3-5" of snow likely for most spots, with some locations getting a little more.

  • 'We've lost Tom': Fatal shark attack in Morro Bay devastates family and alarms surfers

    A family grieves and a surfing community is wary after a great white shark kills a 42-year-old body boarder in Morro Bay on Christmas Eve.

  • Activists say solar farm in Florida will harm Black community

    Black residents in Archer — a majority Black town in Florida with a rich history — thought they prevented a […] The post Activists say solar farm in Florida will harm Black community appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Here's how much snow Fort Collins, other portions of Colorado got in New Year's Eve storm

    In Louisville and Superior, which were devastated by Marshall Fire, up to 10.6 and nearly 8 inches of snow were reported, respectively.

  • Snow: Salisbury and north expected to take wallop. Winter storm warning in effect

    How much snow is expected tomorrow? Several inches of snow are forecast from Salisbury to Wilmington. But the storm is still in flux.