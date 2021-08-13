OPEC+ supply boost unlikely despite call from U.S. for more oil, says Goldman

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed oil pump jack in front of the OPEC logo in this illustration picture
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs said a recent call by the United States to OPEC+ to boost oil output is unlikely to result in higher production over the short-term given the threat to demand from the coronavirus Delta variant.

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday urged the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, to boost output to tackle rising gasoline prices that they see as a threat to the global economic recovery.

"We don't see the recent White House statement as threatening the current market deficit nor the pace of the rebalancing in 2H21," Goldman Sachs said in a note dated Thursday, maintaining their year-end Brent forecast at $80 per barrel.

Brent futures slipped 0.4% to $71 a barrel on Friday, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was trading around $68.76. [O/R]

However, Goldman noted an additional hike in OPEC+ production by the year-end is required to counter recent supply disappointments globally and expects OPEC+ spare capacity to be fully normalized by spring 2022.

Last month, OPEC+ agreed to boost oil supply from August to cool prices that have climbed to 2-1/2 year highs.

The U.S. bank recently lowered its oil demand forecast for China, citing rising concerns over the spread of Delta variant.

"In the short term, the Delta threat to oil demand has already softened the global balance, with the deficit narrowing from 2.3 to 1.0 million barrels per day," the bank said.

"Looking beyond the Delta headwind, we expect the demand recovery to continue alongside rising vaccination rates."

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil extends losses as Delta variant slows demand recovery

    TOKYO/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices fell for a second day on Friday after the International Energy Agency warned that demand growth for crude and its products had slowed sharply as surging COVID-19 cases worldwide forced governments to revive movement restrictions. Brent crude was down 58 cents, or 0.8%, at $70.73 a barrel by 0630 GMT, after dropping 13 cents in the previous session. "The sudden about-face by the IEA has shaken nerves and capped the oil rally, bringing home the reality of the impact of the Delta variant," said Jeffrey Halley, OANDA's senior market analyst for Asia Pacific.

  • Gold ticks higher on Delta worries, eyes weekly fall again

    Gold prices edged higher on Friday, underpinned by concerns over the rapid spread of the Delta coronavirus variant, although a resilient dollar capped gains and kept bullion on track for its second straight weekly decline. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,755.30 per ounce by 0339 GMT. "The ongoing COVID disruption means it is more likely that central banks globally will continue to provide stimulus, which ultimately feeds back into inflation and higher gold prices in the long term," said Michael Langford, director at corporate advisory AirGuide.

  • Traders Pile Into Tail-Risk Bets That Fed Won’t Hike at All

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields are rising amid optimism over the global recovery but there has been a run on Eurodollar options betting the Federal Reserve will fail to raise interest rates at all.Traders this week have been busy snapping up Eurodollar call options on underlying March 2025 futures that target three-month Libor to fix below 0.5%. These pay off if markets price the Fed keeping its benchmark at its lower bound until then. Futures markets are currently anticipating Libor will rise t

  • 96-Year-Old World War Two Veteran Sings National Anthem Before Minor League Baseball Game

    A 96-year-old World War Two veteran delivered his rendition of the American national anthem before a Minor League Baseball game in Comstock, Michigan, on August 5, creating a special moment for spectators.John Pylman demonstrated his patriotism with The Star-Spangled Banner at the home game for the West Michigan Whitecaps.The Whitecaps lost the game to the Dayton Dragons 8-0. Credit: West Michigan Whitecaps via Storyful

  • Washington state has first live 'murder hornet' sighting of 2021

    There was one previous confirmed sighting of the invasive threat, which kills honeybees, this year but it was dead.

  • Asia Stocks Dip Amid Virus Spread, China Clampdown: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Asian shares slipped Friday as the spread of the delta Covid-19 variant and China’s regulatory curbs restrained sentiment despite another record high close on Wall Street.The technology sector led losses on a slide in Chinese Internet giants and a retreat in chipmakers that hurt South Korean equities. U.S. and European equity futures were steady after the S&P 500 hit a fresh peak and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose. Airbnb Inc. slid in extended trading on a tough outlook due t

  • US sending 3K troops for partial Afghan embassy evacuation

    Just weeks before the U.S. is scheduled to end its war in Afghanistan, the Biden administration is rushing 3,000 fresh troops to the Kabul airport to help with a partial evacuation of the U.S. Embassy. The move highlights the stunning speed of a Taliban takeover of much of the country, including their capture of Kandahar, the second-largest city and the birthplace of the Taliban movement. The State Department said the embassy will continue functioning, but Thursday's dramatic decision to bring in thousands of additional U.S. troops is a sign of waning confidence in the Afghan government's ability to hold off the Taliban surge.

  • Biden asks global oil cartel OPEC+ to boost production as pump prices spike

    The Biden administration is calling on OPEC and its allies to pump more oil in order to counter rising gasoline prices that could crimp the global economic recovery from the pandemic.

  • Prospects ever fainter for bipartisan policing overhaul deal

    Prospects seem increasingly faint for a bipartisan Senate deal on overhauling policing practices as deadlocked lawmakers have fled the Capitol for August recess and political pressure for an accord eases with each passing week. Bargainers insist they’re still talking and haven’t abandoned hope, though they’ve repeatedly blown past self-imposed deadlines. This spring, President Joe Biden pumped momentum into talks with a nationally televised address telling Congress to “get it done” by May 25, the anniversary of a Minneapolis police officer’s killing of George Floyd, a Black man.

  • Trump appeals split decision in fight with U.S. House over financial records

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A long-running court fight between Donald Trump and a House of Representatives committee over his financial records is heading back to an appeals court after a judge issued a split decision https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-judge-says-some-trump-financial-records-should-be-turned-over-house-panel-2021-08-11 this week. In court documents filed on Thursday, Trump's lawyers and attorneys for the House Oversight Committee both asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to review a decision issued on Wednesday. In that ruling, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said Trump's accounting firm, Mazars, should turn over some financial documents to the Democratic-led House committee but not all of the records the panel had sought.

  • Palladium Rally Threatened by Automakers’ Pivot to Platinum

    (Bloomberg) -- A rally in palladium that’s seen it more than triple in value since mid-2018 looks to be nearing its end as demand headwinds build.Around 85% of global supply of the silvery-white metal is used in pollution-reducing catalytic converters in gasoline engines. The surge in prices coupled with advances in technology, however, are making it more attractive for automakers to use the much cheaper platinum. Further out, palladium faces an existential threat as electric vehicles gradually

  • What US Senate's $3.5T Budget Plan Could Mean for Crypto

    U.S. senators voted along party lines to support a $3.5 trillion blueprint for President Joe Biden’s agenda. This includes the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that passed Tuesday, which included contentious tax reporting provisions on the crypto community. Blockchain Association Executive Director Kristin Smith discusses the implications of the budget plan on the infrastructure bill and the crypto regulatory landscape at large.

  • Crypto Regulations in Focus

    Adam Berker, Senior Legal Counsel at crypto infrastructure firm Mercuryo.io, discusses ​what to make of crypto regulatory discussions heating up among U.S. lawmakers. Plus, his take on&nbsp;the potential impact of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill on crypto companies operating in the U.S. and where they might be better suited to set up shop.

  • UPDATE 2-Palantir's shares jump as large contracts boost revenue forecast

    Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc jumped about 12% after the U.S. data analytics company forecast current-quarter sales above expectations, thanks to large contracts it secured from corporations and government agencies. The company, which beat Street estimates for second-quarter revenue, said it closed 62 deals worth $1 million or more, booked over $900 million in total contract value and added 20 net new customers during the three months. Co-founded in 2003 by tech billionaire Peter Thiel, Palantir caters to government bodies and other industries, and is known mainly for its work with U.S. government defense and intelligence agencies including the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) as well as companies such as 3M and Rio Tinto.

  • Institutional Investors Return to Bitcoin Despite US Crypto Tax Plans

    Institutional investors aren't batting a lash at increasing scrutiny of crypto markets by U.S. lawmakers and regulators, with new Glassnode data revealing they are increasingly returning to bitcoin. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.

  • 'Bitcoin Is A Rocket Ship,' Says Tech Industry Veteran

    Guy Gotslak, President & Co-Founder of crypto investment platform My Digital Money, ​discusses bitcoin's next move as it remains in a long-term uptrend. "We might see a little resistance, but I believe long-term, it's a rocket ship," Gotslak said. Plus, why he doesn't think crypto regulation has a significant impact on market activity.

  • Japan inflation seen weak despite export boom as COVID hits consumption: Reuters poll

    Japan's export boom extended into in July but consumer prices likely fell, a Reuters poll showed, highlighting the divergence between manufacturers benefiting from robust global demand and retailers suffering from a resurgence in COVID-19 infections. "Exports will remain strong with capital and IT-related goods serving as main drivers thanks to robust global demand for capital expenditure," said Kenta Maruyama, an economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting. Imports likely rose 35.1% in July from a year earlier partly due to rising raw material costs, the poll showed.

  • Dow, S&P 500 finish in record territory for third straight day

    U.S. stock indexes rallied to record highs Thursday as investors shrugged off the biggest annual increase for producer prices on record.

  • Palantir's shares jump as large contracts boost revenue forecast

    The company, which beat Street estimates for second-quarter revenue, said it closed 62 deals worth $1 million or more, booked over $900 million in total contract value and added 20 net new customers during the three months. Co-founded in 2003 by tech billionaire Peter Thiel, Palantir caters to government bodies and other industries, and is known mainly for its work with U.S. government defense and intelligence agencies including the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) as well as companies such as 3M and Rio Tinto. Palantir allows customers to integrate their data with its two software platforms to get an analytical view of their operations.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    More defence personnel could begin patrolling Sydney from next week to help enforce lockdown rules as officials on Friday warned of a COVID-19 surge in Australia's largest city after it reported its biggest daily rise in infections yet. New South Wales state premier Gladys Berejiklian implored Sydney's five million residents to strictly follow existing curbs. "I am a bit tired of hearing people say they don't know what they are supposed to do," Berejiklian said.