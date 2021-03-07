OPEC+ Surprise Sees Oil Soar Past Gulf’s Budget-Balancing Levels

Abeer Abu Omar
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Brent crude now trades above fiscal breakeven prices for the four biggest oil producers in the Middle East after Saudi Arabia convinced fellow OPEC+ members to keep output largely unchanged.

The shock move by OPEC+ triggered a rally in Brent prices, which rose to almost $70 a barrel. That’s higher than annual average levels needed for the cartel’s largest producers, including Saudi Arabia, to balance their budgets this year.

If oil prices stay at current levels, “we would see fiscal surpluses for the larger Gulf Cooperation Council economies,” said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank. “This provides more fiscal space to support economic activity and recovery.”

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price forecasts for Brent after the OPEC decision, while Citigroup Inc. said crude could top $70 before the end of this month.

Budget deficits in the Arab Gulf, where economies are reliant on oil, widened after prices crashed. OPEC+ agreed last year to take about a tenth of global supply off the market to stem the plunge and while the group has slowly rolled back some of those cuts, it is curtailing more than 7 million barrels of daily production.

Still, Brent prices have averaged just over $59 so far this year -- below the breakeven level for most gulf countries. Saudi Arabia, the Arab world’s largest economy and OPEC’s biggest producer has posted successive budget shortfalls in the past seven years and this is expected to continue into 2024, according to projections from the International Monetary Fund.

Despite higher oil prices, “key non-oil sectors will continue to be impacted by the pandemic,” Malik said. “It will also be a balancing act for oil producers to manage the tightening in the oil market, whilst not halting the global recovery outlook.”

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • WTI, Brent oil settle at highest levels since 2019 after OPEC+ decision

    U.S. and global benchmark crude-oil prices log their highest settlements since 2019 on Friday, up more than 7% for the week, a day after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies said they would rollover current production cuts to the end of April.

  • 9 Oil Stocks Betting on a Return to Travel and Normality

    With so many fiscal and monetary variables at play, you can’t blame conservative investors from wanting to rotate out of risky equities into safer investments. At the same time, the variables themselves entice a contrarian position for those who can handle potential volatility. If you belong in the latter camp, wagering on oil stocks may be the ticket to success. By now, it’s been roughly a year since most of America went into lockdown, naturally brewing pent-up demand. Therefore, it’s quite possible that we could see a resurgence in travel demand, which may finally help bring oil stocks out of the doldrums. As you know, the energy sector was one of the hardest hit as people were forced to curb their movements. To be fair, the data isn’t 100% encouraging. There’s still a lot we don’t know about how the novel coronavirus pandemic will play out. However, the most important piece of information we have is that daily Covid-19 infections have fallen sharply from early January peaks. In addition, the vaccine rollout has generally been encouraging, contributing to the decline in cases.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Also, a traveler sentiment survey from CouponFollow.com indicates that demand is significant for getting out of the house. So yes, people want to travel, but they want to do so safely. Thus, whenever possible, folks are choosing to drive to their destinations, which bodes well for oil stocks. You’ve probably heard that rising bond yields have unnerved investors, creating recent volatility in the market. But the implication is that possibly – and I do want to emphasize possibly – the labor market is on the mend. 9 Cheap Stocks That Look Like a Bargain If that is the case, you’ll want to consider these oil stocks as people get out and about to do more traveling. Chevron (NYSE:CVX) BP (NYSE:BP) ABB (NYSE:ABB) 3M (NYSE:MMM) Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Given the uncertainty of the moment, though, I absolutely want to caution investors that oil stocks are for contrarian speculators only. Perform your due diligence and, don’t risk more than you can afford to lose. Oil Stocks: Chevron (CVX) Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com If I had to build a portfolio of oil stocks with which to go against the grain, I’d choose Chevron. As one of the largest energy firms in the world, Chevron covers every aspect of the oil and natural gas business, from exploration and production to refining and transportation to power generation. Therefore, if a recovery happens, CVX stock is well suited for gains. However, if a recovery doesn’t occur, CVX stock probably won’t send you immediately to the poor house. That’s because with the current transportation complex, we’re not going to switch to clean or renewable energy overnight. As well, millions of workers have been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic. People need to gradually return to their normal lives and routines, which for the foreseeable future benefits CVX stock. BP (BP) Source: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com It doesn’t take a genius to understand that oil stocks don’t necessarily have the greatest reputation. In recent memory, BP represents all that’s wrong with this sector. Back in 2010, the BP-operated Deepwater Horizon oil spill led to the biggest oil spill ever in the U.S. Moreover, it was one of the worst environmental disasters in world history. Indeed, the catastrophe inspired the film “Deepwater Horizon.” When Mark Wahlberg gets involved, you know some stuff is about to go down. No, BP stock is not going to win any ESG (environmental, social, governance) accolades any time soon. However, that’s also part of its “charm,” at least on a technical sense. Over the last five-year period, BP shares are down around 13% while CVX is up almost 14%. 7 Great Dividend Stocks Outside the Energy Sector Cynically, there’s nothing better than another disaster to cover up one’s own. Therefore, BP stock might pleasantly surprise you. ABB (ABB) Source: Daniel J. Macy / Shutterstock.com On the surface, ABB may not immediately strike you as a big name among oil stocks. Rather, the Swedish-Swiss multinational firm is arguably best known for its robotics and automation technologies. However, the industrial technology company does significant business with the oil and gas industry, providing various systems and equipment for onshore and offshore oil operations. This was a relevant underlying business of ABB stock before the pandemic. However, in the post-pandemic world, it’s become even more crucial. As I mentioned earlier, oil stocks have been gutted due to the Covid-19 crisis. They’ve got many challenges ahead, and every dollar saved through enhanced efficiencies matters much more than it previously did. Further, ABB stock isn’t completely exposed to the energy market, since the issuing company offers valuable services across multiple sectors. In a variable environment, it pays to have something stable like this. 3M (MMM) Source: ©iStock.com/ndoeljindoel In the same vein as ABB, prospective buyers of oil stocks should consider 3M. True, MMM stock is mostly associated with applied sciences solutions and everyday convenient consumer products, such as the ubiquitous Post-it notes. However, some folks may be surprised to know that 3M provides economically compelling solutions for the oil industry’s three main components: upstream, midstream and downstream. Of course, as people learn to live with the pandemic and venture out, this dynamic improves the bottom line for oil firms. In turn, this should lead to residual demand for 3M’s holistic supply chain services, which could benefit MMM stock. 7 of the Best Warren Buffett Stock Picks of the Past Decade Lastly, 3M is almost the perfect contrarian play on a return to travel. Thanks to its N95 respirator masks – which by the way are slowly starting to become restocked – 3M’s relevance is dual-pronged. Sunoco (SUN) Source: Gergely Zsolnai/Shutterstock.com As I stated near the top, Americans want to travel but many are leery of doing so via public transportation. Instead, they prefer to get to their location in their personal vehicles. That suits Sunoco and SUN stock perfectly. As one of the largest companies of its sector, Sunoco “distributes fuel to over 5,000 gas station locations in more than 30 states.” While I believe in the power of pent-up demand, I also think there’s a risk in assuming that Americans are that dead set on traveling. Rather, I believe most will take gradual steps back to their normal routines – first driving in their personal vehicles, then later trusting public transportation. If so, this dynamic suits SUN stock. Plus, I like that Sunoco has a strong auto racing heritage. With the Super Bowl proving that you can host a major event during this pandemic, Sunoco’s racing-related synergies should rise this year. One last note – Sunoco is a master limited partnership and thus has tax implications you should consider before buying SUN. Phillips 66 (PSX) Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com Should travel make a comeback, Phillips 66 should warrant consideration in a portfolio of oil stocks. Primarily, the company has several fuel brands under its belt – its namesake Phillips 66, Conoco, 76, JET and Coop. These are “backed by a network of 11 refineries, 200 terminals and 7,000 branded sites,” according to the company’s website. Naturally, as people hit the road, PSX stock should see continued strength in its already robust momentum. Even further down the line, Phillips 66 should be a relevant name, even with the “encroachment” of electric vehicles. 7 Penny Stocks Close To Busting Through the $5 Mark True, EV battery technology is constantly improving, and even more importantly, declining in cost. However, we’re still not quite to the point where EVs are readily accessible to the everyday consumer. Until that changes – and this transition may take longer than we previously thought – PSX stock may provide more smiles to speculators. EOG Resources (EOG) Source: Shutterstock Following the initial devastation of the coronavirus, I was in no mood to entertain the idea of oil stocks. After all, the price of crude dipped to below zero at one point, an unprecedented occurrence. Therefore, I’ll hope you’ll forgive my lack of optimism for companies like EOG Resources. If demand was negative, I didn’t see how that would be net positive for EOG stock. However, the overall resilience and come-back spirit of America pleasantly surprised me – one positive takeaway from an otherwise awful year in 2020. As a result, EOG stock looks considerably more attractive than it was during the Covid lockdowns. True, EOG Resources’ core business of energy exploration doesn’t strike me as socially or politically relevant. While electric transportation is the future, when that future will arrive is anyone’s guess. For the foreseeable future, we still place tremendous value in fossil fuels for their high energy density and that ultimately benefits EOG. Nabors Industries (NBR) Source: Novikov Aleksey / Shutterstock.com Thanks to improved economic sentiment and the implications this has for a return to normal, Nabor Industries has been one of the best-performing energy stocks this year. Since the first trading session in January, NBR stock is up around 107%. While I’m not the biggest fan of buying into momentum, it’s possible that there’s more legs left on this rally. As an oil and gas drilling contractor, Nabors provides various services that keep energy exploration operations running as smoothly and efficiently as possible. Again, exploration doesn’t seem like a natural place to make money, not with the President Joe Biden administration at the helm. 7 Stocks to Sell for March However, we were all a bit surprised – well, not all of us if I may say so myself – when the U.S. Postal Service didn’t choose Workhorse (NASDAQ:WKHS) as the winner to provide next-generation mail carriers. This indicates that the electrification of transportation still has challenges ahead of it. And like it or not, this gives NBR stock a much-needed lifeline. Marathon Oil (MRO) Source: Jonathan Weiss/shutterstock.com If you really want to speculate with oil stocks, you may want to consider independent energy companies like Marathon Oil. Like virtually every company in this sector, Marathon suffered severely during the lockdowns. As a result, I didn’t want to touch MRO stock with a 20-foot pole. Frankly, I’m not entirely sure how to approach Marathon and other oil stocks, because of the ambiguous nature of this economic recovery. While the labor market has improved since its valley last year, I’m concerned about the rampant speculation in equities and other investment categories. So, MRO stock is questionable. Nevertheless, if you’ve got an iron stomach for volatility, Marathon may still give your portfolio some love. As I’ve explained above, the company’s core exploration business is very much relevant – all the more so as we work our way out of this recession. On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post 9 Oil Stocks Betting on a Return to Travel and Normality appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Surprise oil supply cut from OPEC won't just hit gas prices

    Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios VisualsOil and gas prices jumped on Thursday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allied producers said on Thursday that they would extend production cuts into April.The big picture: Oil is being driven by the production cuts of OPEC, a consortium of the world's largest producers, and expectations for a rebound in global demand as more countries emerge from coronavirus lockdowns.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Crude oil has been a top performing asset this year, with variants like gasoline and diesel also delivering big gains in 2021 of 38.6% and 24.3%, respectively.The intrigue: OPEC has taken an incredulous approach to the massive rebound, suggesting prices could rise even more meaningfully in the coming months.Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz Bin Salman told journalists at a virtual press conference Thursday that the "jury is still out" on the future of the oil market. “At the risk of sounding like a stuck record, I would once again urge caution and vigilance."“Before we take our next step forward, let us be certain the glimmer we see ahead is not the headlight of an oncoming express train.”What's next: Gas prices in the U.S. already have risen to a one-year high and experts had predicted they could continue rising higher even before the unexpected extension of production cuts by OPEC.In addition to the price drivers see at the pump, this could have implications for the cost of air travel and the price of imported goods, which were already seeing increases thanks to global supply chain disruptions and increased inflation expectations.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • ‘I’m so confused’: People baffled as Kevin McCarthy reads Green Eggs and Ham in protest at pulling of Seuss books

    ‘Democrats are passing Covid relief And Republicans are reading Dr Seuss’ says one reply

  • Ted Cruz ‘traitor’ billboards go up in his Texas neighbourhood

    Activist group says Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley ‘deserve most blame for firing up violent mob of Trump supporters that attacked US Capitol and killed five people’

  • Covid: Dalai Lama urges others to get vaccinated as he receives first shot

    The Tibetan spiritual leader urges others to "take this injection" as he gets the AstraZeneca jab.

  • Explainer: How the EU will respond to Britain's Northern Ireland move

    The European Union has promised legal action after the British government unilaterally extended a grace period for checks on food imports to Northern Ireland, a move that Brussels said breached the terms of London's EU divorce deal. Provisions of the Withdrawal Agreement and the protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland set out the EU's course of action. Britain signed them when it formally left the EU in January 2020.

  • Myanmar coup: The young rebels risking their lives for the future

    Opponents of Myanmar's military coup face daily threats and violence, and yet defiance continues.

  • The GOP is having a change of heart on economics. It could have implications for policymaking.

    Deep economic hardship — rising income inequality and escalating costs of health care and college tuition — could be driving the shift.

  • 'Lesson fully received': An 18-year-old charged in the Capitol riot says he was 'wrong' and begged a judge to release him

    A Georgia teenager who boasted on Instagram about storming the Capitol in January begged a federal judge to release him ahead of his trial.

  • Austria suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine batch after death

    Austrian authorities have suspended inoculations with a batch of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine as a precaution while investigating the death of one person and the illness of another after the shots, a health agency said on Sunday. "The Federal Office for Safety in Health Care (BASG) has received two reports in a temporal connection with a vaccination from the same batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the district clinic of Zwettl" in Lower Austria province, it said. One 49-year-old woman died as a result of severe coagulation disorders, while a 35-year-old woman developed a pulmonary embolism and is recovering, it said.

  • Biden says $1,400 stimulus payments can start going out this month

    President Biden said Saturday that the Senate passage of his $1.9 trillion COVID relief package means the $1,400 direct payments for most Americans can begin going out later this month. Driving the news: The Senate voted 50-49 Saturday to approve the sweeping legislation. The House is expected to pass the Senate's version of the bill next week before it heads to Biden's desk for his signature.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: As part of the legislation, individuals who make less than $75,000 or heads of households who make up to $112,500 will qualify for the $1,400 payments. Couples who make less than $150,000 will get $2,800.Individuals who make between $75,000 and $80,000 and couples who earn between $150,000 and $160,000 will receive a reduced payment.Parents who qualify will get an additional $1,400 for every child claimed on their most recent tax returns.What he's saying: "Everything that is in this package is designed to relieve the suffering and meet the most urgent needs of the nation and put us in a better position to prevail," Biden said following the Saturday passage of the bill. "This plan will get checks out the door, starting this month to the American people who so desperately need the help," he added. "The resources in this plan will be used to expand and speed up manufacturing and distribution of vaccines so we can get every single American vaccinated sooner rather than later.""I promised the American people that help is on the way. Today, I can say we've taken one more giant step forward in delivering on that promise." The bottom line: "This plan puts us on a path to beating the virus. This plan gives those families who are struggling the most the help and breathing room to get through this moment. This plan gives small businesses in this country a fighting chance to survive," Biden said. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • A Missouri pastor is reportedly seeking 'professional counseling' after he told women to lose weight and strive to be like Melania Trump for their husbands

    Pastor Stewart-Allen Clark of Missouri's Malden First General Baptist Church gushed over an "epic trophy wife" and warned, "don't let yourself go."

  • Who truly was the most dishonest president?

    Past US presidents have left a legacy of untruths ranging from the bizarre to the horrifying.

  • Meghan, Duchess of Sussex 'called all the PR shots', say royal sources despite Oprah interview claims she was gagged

    The Duchess of Sussex “called all the shots” when it came to managing her own media, royal sources have said, casting doubt on her claim she could not be interviewed by Oprah Winfrey three years ago. Multiple royal sources have told The Telegraph the 39-year-old former actress “had full control” over her media interviews and had personally forged relationships not only with Ms Winfrey, but other powerful industry figures including Vogue editor Edward Enninful. In a teaser clip released from the Sussexes’s interview with the US chat show host, due to be aired in the US on Sunday, the Duchess said it felt “liberating” to be able to speak and accused the Royal family of effectively gagging her and taking away that choice. “It’s really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say yes, I’m ready to talk, to be able to make a choice on your own and be able to speak for yourself,” the Duchess said. In the clip, the Duchess and Ms Winfrey reference the fact that a royal aide was listening in to their first phone call in February 2018, although it is understood the pair had spoken privately before then.

  • UNC’s historic blowout of Duke puts a strange bow on a strange season

    North Carolina’s 91-73 win was its biggest over Duke at the Smith Center since 1998.

  • Biden says Americans will start receiving their $1,400 stimulus checks 'this month'

    "This plan will get checks out the door, starting this month, to the American people who so desperately need the help," Biden said Saturday.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview: Five thorny issues that could make for uncomfortable viewing

    The Royal family will assume the brace position as it awaits a stream of damaging revelations by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their Oprah Winfrey interview. The slickly produced, dramatic teasers quashed any lingering hopes that the couple might stick to more mundane and diplomatic subject matters. Instead, they will tell “their truth”, lifting the lid on life behind palace walls in a manner no member of the family has done for decades. The couple intend the interview to draw a line under their grievances and mark the end of that chapter of their lives, allowing them to finally look to the future. But in reality, the issues that they raise, the allegations they make, are expected to be explosive, with potentially serious and long-term implications for the monarchy.

  • With No Votes to Spare, Biden Gets a Win Obama and Clinton Would Have Envied

    Even with all the compromises—and the agita on the left—the Covid relief bill may be just what the Democrats needed to deliver.

  • Former NBA star Deron Williams says he tried to recruit star players to the Jazz but no one wanted to play in Utah

    Deron Williams said he knew he needed help to make the Jazz contenders, but he couldn't find other stars that wanted to join him in Utah.