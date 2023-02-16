Opelika High faculty member arrested for soliciting student for sex, police say

An Opelika High School faculty member is now behind bars for allegedly soliciting a student for sex, according to Opelika police.

Montre Learius Battle, 37, of Cusseta, was arrested on charges of soliciting sex from a student under the age of 19, according to officials, a Class A misdemeanor in Alabama.

Police were notified about the incident on Feb. 8 and arrested Battle Thursday, according to the release. Officials say the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the OPD Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the secret witness hotline at 334-745-8665.