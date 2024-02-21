Opelousas city council meeting centered around police officer’s resignation

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The resignation of Savannah Butler, the Opelousas police officer accused of shooting Opelousas Police Chief Graig LeBlanc and his wife Crystal LeBlanc was a topic on the city’s council meeting agenda.

The Opelousas board of aldermen voted to accept the resignation of Opelousas police officer Savannah Butler at tonight’s council meeting.

Members of the Opelousas board of aldermen accepted the resignation of Butler and decided to postpone approving payment for unused annual leave and compensatory time.

Prior to resigning, Butler was placed on paid administrative leave due to her involvement in the December shooting of Chief Leblanc and his wife.

Butler submitted her resignation to the Opelousas Police Department on Feb. 16.

The board decided to postpone approval of payment to Butler because there are questions about documented hours. As the decision was made, Mayor Alsandor reminded members about a time limit on how long they have to approve or deny a payment to Butler.

