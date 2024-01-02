Opelousas Police officer involved in shooting police chief turns herself in, sheriff reports

An Opelousas Police officer involved in a domestic shooting incident has surrendered to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's office, according to a news release.

Officer Savannah Butler, 42, turned herself in Jan. 1 at the parish jail but then posted bonded of $22,000, according to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz.

According to the release, a domestic issue Dec. 22 led to the negligent shooting of Opelousas Police Chief Graig LeBlanc and his wife, Capt. Crystal LeBlanc of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. The investigation revealed that LeBlanc and his wife were shot at Butler’s home on Garnet Drive.

Crystal Leblanc went to Butler's home Dec. 22 to speak to her husband, according to the release. Chief LeBlanc walked outside, and the two began arguing. Butler then entered the doorway armed with a gun.

Chief LeBlanc put his hand in front of Butler's weapon to retrieve the gun and was shot in the hand, the release said. The bullet then traveled through his hand and hit his wife in the arm. After being shot, both admitted themselves to local hospitals. The LeBlancs were treated then released pending additional medical treatment.

The investigation revealed that Butler cleaned up the scene to cover up evidence prior to notifying the sheriff’s office, which constituted the charge of obstruction of justice.

Detectives obtained statements from medical personnel, Opelousas Police officers and all parties involved and found that the findings warranted charges to be filed against Butler.

Butler was booked on two counts of negligent injury, obstruction of justice, and illegal discharge of a firearm.

Detectives also found probable cause to issue a trespass summons to Crystal LeBlanc for entering Butler’s property, the release said. Both Crystal LeBlanc and Butler were placed on administrative leave by their respective agencies pending the completion of the investigation.

Graig LeBlanc faces no charges at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

