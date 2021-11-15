Wegmans will be open part of Thanksgiving Day, as will Tops.

#OpenAndShut

What would the holiday season be without the realization that you forgot to pick up something at the grocery store before it closes early — or for an entire day? Here are holiday hours for Wegmans, Tops and other retailers that sell food, from Thanksgiving eve to New Year's Day.

#NewSubShop

A new sub shop has opened in the old Tim Hortons on West Henrietta Road in Brighton. The Firehouse Subs location, part of a franchise, is just north of the Brighton-Henrietta border. Known for its “steamed to perfection” hot and hearty subs, Firehouse is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, and it has a drive-thru.

#MoreViolence

It was another extremely violent weekend in Rochester. Four people were shot and killed within city limits in a 24-hour span, and the death of a woman in Irondequoit has been labeled suspicious. On Pioneer Street, a father and son got into an argument that escalated into gunfire. Steven Owens has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his son Malcolm Owens, who leaves behind a wife and four young children.

#TwinsArrested

Twin brothers have been accused of killing a Rochester man outside the RTS Transit Center last week. Donald and Ronald Brown, both 47, each have been charged with second-degree murder in the Nov. 11 death of Armani Allen, 24, or Rochester. The brothers, both convicted felons, are accused of shooting, stabbing and beating Allen in broad daylight outside of the bus terminal on St. Paul Street.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: What’s open when?