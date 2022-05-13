We’re Open For Business, President Said. Then Zimbabwe Shut

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Antony Sguazzin, Ray Ndlovu and Godfrey Marawanyika
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Emmerson Mnangagwa
    President of the Republic of Zimbabwe
  • Mthuli Ncube
    African economist

(Bloomberg) -- Emmerson Mnangagwa has stymied Zimbabwe’s economy, five years after he declared the country “Open for business.”

Most Read from Bloomberg

Flanked by his finance minister and central bank governor, the president announced in a May 7 televised speech that banks had been banned from lending in a bid to stem the precipitous decline of the local currency. The order threatens to dissipate what little confidence there is in an economy that’s been in turmoil for more than two decades.

It’s the latest in a series of economic missteps that’s seen Zimbabwe ride a roller coaster of hyperinflation and periodic shortages of food and fuel. At the heart of the economic malaise is a currency policy that’s retarded growth, gouged businesses and cost citizens their savings.

“They are desperate to have their own national currency even though they have nothing of value to underpin it,” said Stephen Chan, a professor of world politics at the School of Oriental and African Studies in London. “It’s an act of desperation. It makes legitimate business almost impossible.”

Zimbabwe’s economic woes began in 2000 when then-President Robert Mugabe encouraged invasions of White-owned commercial farms by subsistence farmers.

Export earnings collapsed and the US and European Union imposed sanctions, tipping the economy into a downward spiral that led to hyperinflation estimated by the International Monetary Fund at more than 500 billion percent in 2008. The Zimbabwe dollar was abandoned in favor of the US currency and was only restored in mid-2019 by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube, an economics professor who has taught at Oxford University.

It hasn’t been a success.

While a precursor to the Zimbabwe dollar was pegged at parity with the greenback in February 2019, it now trades at an official rate of 173, an interbank rate of 280 and a black market rate of as much as 420.

The ban on lending is an attempt to reduce the amount of the local currency in circulation, stifling a flourishing black market and, ultimately, inflation. It’s also hobbled the economy.

An executive at an agro-processing firm, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisal, said his company can’t borrow what it needs to pay 500 farmers for the soy and sugar beans it contracted them to grow, or fund the purchase of inputs such as fertilizer for next season’s crop.

Mark Mobius, co-founder of Mobius Capital Partners, suggested the government shift to either a US dollar-based economy or use a currency board, where the local unit could be pegged against the dollar or gold, for example.

The decision to stop lending “will probably have the opposite effect because when you freeze all kinds of activity, confidence goes out the door,” he said in an interview on Friday. “I don’t know who advised them. I don’t know how they came up with such an idea.”

Tongaat Hulett Ltd., a South African company with sugar-growing subsidiaries in Zimbabwe, suspended advance payments to cane growers because it said it normally pays them from bank loans. Dairiboard Holdings Ltd., the country’s main dairy company, scrapped a dividend.

Late on Thursday the government exempted producers of commodities including sugar, tobacco and corn from the ban, adding to the uncertainty.

Necessary Step

Still, the government is adamant the step is necessary.

“Tough policy measures anywhere in the world always attract criticism,” Ncube said in an interview on Thursday. The lending ban “is temporary in order to prick the bubble of speculative activities,” he said.

Nick Mangwana, a spokesman for Mnangagwa, said the lending ban was “initially a bit misunderstood” but there is now a better understanding on why it was necessary.

The government has been one of the key architects of the currency’s demise.

Zimbabwean dollars have been printed to pay for roads, dams, a national census and by-elections, according to the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce. Contractors then quickly converted them into greenbacks fearing the local unit would depreciate -- adding to the decline.

“There is a complete loss of faith in the local currency,” the chamber said in a May 9 submission to the finance ministry. “Economic agents are desperately getting rid of their Zimbabwean dollar the moment they earn it.”

The government, itself, has shunned its dollar.

When Anglo American Platinum Ltd., which owns one of the country’s biggest platinum mines, offered to pay its taxes in local currency the government declined, Natascha Viljoen, the Johannesburg-based company’s chief executive officer, said in an interview.

“That just talks to the confidence they have in their own currency,” she said. “We are working at ways to make sure we can spend those Zimbabwe dollars in a meaningful way before they obviously lose value.”

The crisis has been chastening for Mnangagwa. When he replaced Mugabe, who had been in power for almost four decades, he promised to open up the economy and bring in investment. Together with Ncube, who he appointed in September 2018, he toured the world clad in his trademark scarf in the colors of the national flag, pleading for investment.

Locked Out

By May 2019, there was nothing concrete to show in spite of announcements of $27 billion of planned investments. With the country in arrears on $13 billion owed to international institutions, Zimbabwe has been locked out of global capital markets and can’t get assistance from multilateral lenders.

While Ncube has tried to impose some discipline over rampant government spending, he has been helpless to halt the currency’s slide and the economy’s decline. The benchmark interest rate is 80% and inflation 96% -- accelerating again after reaching 838% in 2020.

The lending ban has knocked confidence in a banking system already burnt by past instances where the government turned dollar deposits into local currency. There’s likely to be a growth in loan sharking and a fall in deposits, bankers said, asking not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to talk to the media.

“Ncube was brought in to appear to be an honest broker. He has been forced into currency nationalism,” said Chan of the School of Oriental and African Studies. “The poor man can’t win and the government can’t admit that this is a lost venture.”

(Updates with comment by Mark Mobius in paragraph below tweet)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 2 of the Safest Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 6%

    After all, a dividend yield can rise sharply simply due to a falling share price. Two high-yielding stocks that you should consider for your portfolio are Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) and Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH). Medical Properties is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that collects rent payments predominantly from various types of hospitals.

  • EU Starts to Consider Oil Sanctions Delay as Hungary Digs In

    (Bloomberg) -- Some European Union nations are saying it may be time to consider delaying a push to ban Russian oil so they can proceed with the rest of a proposed sanctions package if the bloc can’t persuade Hungary to back the embargo.Most Read from BloombergSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia Eyes BorderCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayN

  • Gas prices hit all-time record on Thursday. Experts say high prices are here to stay.

    Average U.S. gas prices continued to set record highs this week. Experts say prices will likely remain high this summer when travel demand spikes.

  • Heavily Favored Sweden and Poland, and Eight More Countries, Advance to Eurovision Grand Final

    Oddsmakers still have Ukraine in front with a 57% chance of winning. U.K. is running second with 11%.

  • Ocasio-Cortez, Warren blast Amazon for 'wholly inadequate' warehouse safety

    House and Senate politicians have criticized Amazon for a 'wholly inadequate' safety culture that led to six deaths at a warehouse.

  • China Denies Beijing to Lock Down as Residents Rush to Buy Food

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing officials denied the city will be locked down and urged people not to hoard food as residents flocked to grocery stores amid growing concern the Chinese capital’s response to a persistent Covid-19 outbreak is about to be intensified. Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withstand Gas Halt; US Eyes DronesMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocu

  • Boeing sees progress on 787, China, but supply chain risks loom

    SEATTLE (Reuters) -Boeing Co said on Wednesday it would study an equity raise after unlocking deliveries of its 787 and returning its cash-cow 737 MAX to service in China, but flagged supply chain risks amid broader certification and industrial problems. Resuming deliveries of 787 Dreamliners and clearing inventories of its 737 Max are vital for Boeing's ability to emerge from overlapping crises. The pandemic and the grounding of its best-selling model after fatal crashes have drained its cash and saddled Boeing with debt.

  • China's Didi awaits completion of regulator's review to return to normal

    Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global will only be able to resume normal operations after authorities complete a cybersecurity review of the company, it said in a filing on Thursday. Days after the company went public last June, internet watchdog the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) began a cybersecurity review of its handling of domestic user data and ordered app stores to remove mobile apps operated by Didi. Didi has been unable to register new users since the regulator began its review.

  • Fans highlight Chinese censorship of 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba' anime

    Fans of “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” have claimed that the hit TV series has been censored in China. This season is a seven-episode arc with scenes from the 2020 anime film “Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train.” Shonenleaks, which regularly posts anime- and manga-related content on Twitter, uploaded screenshots on May 5 to highlight the purported censorship.

  • Chinese developers' debt woes worsen as sales, yuan weaken

    Chinese developer Zhongliang Holdings is scrambling to secure bondholder approval to extend the repayment on notes worth $729 million ahead of a key deadline next week, joining peers desperate to avoid offshore debt defaults. A bond default by Zhongliang would deepen investor worries about China's property sector as Beijing seeks to shore up confidence in the wider economy. Even if Zhongliang gets approval to extend by another year, the developer, reeling under a cash crunch, would need to pay an additional $1.25 million on its bond coupons now due to a weaker yuan.

  • Deutsche Telekom results beat estimates on subscriber gains, lifts outlook

    Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDA AL) stood at 9.87 billion euros ($10.26 billion), beating consensus estimates of 9.55 billion euros in a poll of analysts published consensus by the company. Last month, Deutsche Telekom bought additional shares in T-Mobile from SoftBank for $2.4 billion, raising its stake in the U.S. company to 48.4% and within touching distance of a majority stake. T-Mobile, which accounts for three-fifths of group revenue, has been gaining subscribers following its merger with Sprint and as it rolls out its 5G service.

  • Kuroda rules out near-term chance of tweaking BOJ's dovish guidance

    Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday the central bank will maintain its dovish guidance on the future path of interest rates for the time being, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to weigh on the fragile economy. Under the current forward guidance, the BOJ says it "won't hesitate to take additional easing steps," and expects short- and long-term policy interest rates to "remain at their present or lower levels." As central banks across the globe eye interest rate hikes, markets have been rife with speculation that the BOJ may also change its guidance to one with a more hawkish tilt such as by removing the reference on its readiness to ease further.

  • India may be getting jittery about rising yields on government bonds

    The Indian government seems worried that the interest, or yield, on the bonds it issues has surged way too much. Overall, the government’s interest outgo for the financial year 2023 is likely to be higher than the 9.4 lakh crore rupees ($121 billion) projected in this year’s budget. On May 4, the yield on its benchmark bond that matures in 10 years hit a three-year high of 7.4%, up 67 basis points since the beginning of this year.

  • Analysis: Traders ready for wilder swings as rate rises stoke volatility

    Traders in the world's largest markets are having to navigate wild intra-day swings and shrinking deal sizes as central banks rapidly withdraw stimulus measures, in a small-scale reminder of a pandemic-driven financial seize-up just two years ago. The U.S. Federal Reserve said in a report this week that liquidity had "deteriorated" further than what might be expected at current levels of volatility, with noticeably poor conditions in treasury, commodity and equity markets. If markets are too unstable, the ability of central banks to transmit their monetary policy effectively is reduced and the Fed's wording is being read as a warning by some.

  • Analysis: Leveraged loans hit turbulence, but investors still see long-term outperformance

    U.S. loans have outperformed other debt instruments this year because of the protection they offer from rising interest rates, but a sharp deterioration in financial markets over the past few weeks has spilled even into this traditional safe haven. The Federal Reserve's plan to tighten financial conditions to fight inflation has weighed on U.S. credit markets this year, causing a sharp selloff across investment-grade and high-yield bonds, as well as government debt securities. Banks package them into securities known as collateralized loan obligations, or CLOs, that are then sold to investors.

  • Virtual workouts ‘seem to be subsiding’ as more people return to gyms: Mindbody CEO

    Mindbody and ClassPass CEO Josh McCarter sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss late-pandemic consumer trends in the health and wellness space, enhancing customer experiences with various services, and the company's outlook.

  • Stock Market Plunge: 2 Value Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Since hitting all-time closing highs during the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and widely followed S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) have respectively shed 11% and 14% of their value. Meanwhile, the tech-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) is lower by 24% since hitting its high in November. This greater than 20% decline places the Nasdaq in a bear market.

  • Instagram users banned from using some filters in Texas — for now. Here’s what to know

    Texas’ attorney general accused the app of collecting sensitive data without users’ knowledge.

  • Inside the successful life of Melinda French Gates

    Did you know that Melinda French Gates was an employee of Microsoft before tying the knot with the Bill Gates? Here are some surprising facts.

  • Jail Time? Ex-Prosecutor Names The Law Kevin McCarthy Should Be Worried About

    “So many crimes to choose from,” says Glenn Kirschner. But one stands out most.