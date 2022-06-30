BE OPEN Celebrates Winners of a Competition to Support the UN Sustainable Goals and Fight the Food Crisis

A design competition under the title "Design to Nurture the Planet" has announced the winners and recipients of five cash prizes, awarded by the BE OPEN foundation for proposing a solution to the global food crisis.

The competition was organised by BE OPEN in support of the United Nations SDG Programme, and aimed to bring the talent and creativity of the global creative community to focus on SDG2: Zero Hunger that strives to develop solution to ending hunger, achieving food security and improved nutrition and promoting sustainable agriculture.

Selecting the short-list of 50 finalists and awardees of the three core prizes was the duty of an international jury of design and business professionals, academia, environmental scholars and sustainability experts. Their collective preferences were given to a blockchain-based system of food production and distribution, an educating programme for repurposing available urban spaces into sustainable food producing spots, and an online platform that aims to engage people in co-farming by providing them with a multi-purpose communication media.

The creative teams behind these solutions were awarded with €5,000, €3,000 and €2,000 respectively.

In addition to the prizes distributed by the jury, the competition offered two more: based on an online public vote and the personal preference of BE OPEN's Founder Elena Baturina.

The public favoured a down-to-earth project that helps accumulating water for agricultural purposes in arid areas by use of condensation in a household, while Mrs Baturina chose a more complicated and technological solution for creating a self-sufficient cycle of growing, processing, distribution, consumption and recycling food in densely populated areas. The last two prizes were €2,000 and €3,000.

The objective of the competition is to recognize and promote top design projects developed by the younger creative generation that are able to tackle the tasks set by the United Nations' SDG Programme; to produce new ideas with the potential for true impact.

BE OPEN advocates the conviction that creativity is key and developing such solutions requires design thinking, in-depth research and analysis, creative use of multifunctional components, and the application of ecological and sustainable design principles, "to make a positive change a part of our daily lives, it is important to keep it simple, affordable and sustainable. Such little shifts to sustainable future are no less important than national programmes, that is why we are committed to promoting design-thinking and younger generations of creatives, to reveal and celebrate all the creative potential that they have to offer to solve the sustainable development issues globally and locally."

This is year three of BE OPEN's involvement with competition programmes that collect ideas and projects to advance the United Nations' Sustainable Goals (SDG). Previous programmes focused on SDG11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, and SDG12: Responsible Consumption and Production. The topic of the next competition is yet to be announced.

