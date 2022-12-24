Here’s what’s open (and closed) on Christmas Day 2022

2022 has been quite a year. With the nonstop whirlwind of responsibilities and activities, especially in the last few weeks, no one could blame you if you neglected to get a gift for someone on your list. But, let’s be honest, do so and that blame will come nonetheless.

Whether you’re frantically searching for a very, VERY last-minute gift or a key ingredient for Christmas dinner, you’re going to have to be creative this year (and perhaps willing to drive a lot further than usual).

Finding an open store is a challenge in the best of times on Christmas Day. In a world where labor shortages are approaching critical levels, it’s even harder. That’s not to say you’re completely out of luck, though. There are a few options.

Keep in mind, though, that hours may vary and even if a national chain says it’s open, that doesn’t mean your local branch will be. Also, some municipalities have laws prohibiting major stores from opening on Christmas. Before you head out, it's always a good idea to check first.

Grocery stores open on Christmas 2022

7-Eleven

Acme

Albertson's

Casey’s General Store

Safeway

Super King Markets

Wawa

Grocery stores closed on Christmas 2022

Aldi

BJ's Wholesale

Costco

Food Lion

The Fresh Market

HEB

Kroger

Publix

Ralphs

Stop & Shop

Trader Joes

Wegmans

Whole Foods

Winn-Dixie

Retailers open on Christmas 2022

Amazon (You won’t get the item today, of course, but you can always make up an excuse about shipping delays. And it’s never too late for a gift card.)

Circle K

CVS

Dollar Tree

Family Dollar (Select locations)

Rite Aid

Starbucks

Walgreens

Most major movie theater chains

Retailers closed on Christmas 2022

Basically, every other store, including big chains like Walmart and Target. The upside? If you’re not seeing the person you need to get a gift for until tomorrow, many stores will open early on Dec. 26 to kick off year-end clearance sales.

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

