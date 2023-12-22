What’s open and closed on Christmas: MS Coast garbage pickup, libraries, more

Several offices and services will be affected by the holiday.

Here’s what to expect over the following week.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Harrison County:

Waste Management household trash and recycling, Pelican Waste - debris piles will not run on Christmas Day. Garbage services will run one day behind: Monday routes will operate Tuesday, Tuesday routes will operate Wednesday, Wednesday routes will operate Thursday, Thursday routes will operate Friday and Friday routes will operate Saturday. Please, have carts at the curb by 6 a.m.

Jackson County:

Most Jackson County offices will be closed. The County Landfill on Seaman Road and the Animal Shelter in Gautier will also be closed on Saturday, November 25.

Waste Management will be closed on Christmas. Garbage collection will be delayed by one day for the week of Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Waste Pro:

Garbage, trash and recycling will not run Monday and will run a day behind for the rest of the week.

Coastal Environmental Services:

Diamondhead, Bay St. Louis, Waveland, unincorporated areas of Hancock County: Garbage pick up will run a day behind for the next two weeks. Please, have carts out by 4 a.m. on the pick up day. The office will be closed Thursday and Friday.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

All government offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 25.

LIBRARIES

Hancock County Library Library System: All five branches will be closed Saturday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Dec. 25, and reopen Tuesday.

Harrison County Library System: Closed Saturday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Dec. 25, and reopen Tuesday.

Jackson/George Regional Library System: Closed at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21; closed Friday, Dec. 22 through Monday, Dec. 25. Branches will reopen Tuesday.

Pearl River County Library System: Closed Saturday, Dec. 23 through Tuesday, Dec. 26 and reopen Wednesday.

TRANSPORTATION

Coast Transit Authority: There will be no bus service on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, and Christmas, Dec. 25. Regular bus service will resume Tuesday, Dec. 26.

The CTA office closed at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21, and reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26. For additional information, call 228-896-8080 or visit www.coasttransit.com.

UTILITIES

Closed Saturday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Dec. 25 (crews will be on call and dispatchers on duty for outages): West Jackson County Utilities, Harrison County Utility Authority, Mississippi Power Co., Gautier Utility District

Coast Electric Power Association will be closed Monday and Tuesday, but a kiosk outside the building accepts cash or credit payments if you know your account number.

Sparklight offices, billing and sales departments, will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25, and resume business hours Tuesday. Tech Support will continue to be available 24/7 at 877-692-2253.

OTHERS

Whispering Pines Golf Course at 18412 Hwy. 613, will be open on Sunday, Dec. 24, from 7 to 11 and closed Monday. For more information and to set tee times, visit www.wpgolfcourse.com or call 228-588-6111.

Sun Herald Business offices: Closed Monday