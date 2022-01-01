What’s Open, Closed On New Year’s Day 2022 In Austin

AUSTIN, TX — While New Year’s Day is often a day to recover from the previous night's festivities, if you do plan to head out, it’s good to know how the holiday may affect the availability of services in Austin.

New Year’s Day is one of several holidays that usually affect the hours of government offices, libraries, public transportation, garbage pickup and other services in Austin.

To help you plan, here’s a roundup of what’s open and what’s closed on New Year’s Day in our city:

City of Austin

Administrative offices and municipal facilities will be closed Dec. 31 in observance of the upcoming holidays.

Trash, Recycling, and Composting/Yard Trimmings

Customers will not experience any changes or disruptions to their regularly scheduled collections. Visit austintexas.gov/myschedule to look up your collection schedule.

Austin Public Health COVID-19 Test Site

The testing and vaccine sites will be closed for New Year’s from Friday, Dec. 31 through Sunday, Jan. 2.

To schedule a COVID-19 test or vaccine through Austin Public Health, visit austintexas.gov/covid19 or call the nurse hotline at 512-972-5560.

Parks and Recreation Facilities

Most Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed for New Year’s on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, 2022. However, there are a few exceptions, indicated below:

Golf Courses will be open on Dec. 31, and on Jan. 1.

Austin Pools open: only Barton Springs Pool will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. (swim at your own risk).

Cemetery gates will remain open every day for regular hours (7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.). Cemetery administrative offices will be closed on Dec. 31.

Austin Public Library

For New Year’s, the Austin Public Library will be closed Friday, Dec. 31 and Saturday, Jan. 1. Library resources available remotely can be accessed at the Austin Public Library Website, library.austintexas.gov.

Austin Animal Center

The Center will close at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31 and remain closed through Jan. 1. The Center will be open during regular hours Sunday, Jan. 2.

For questions about City services or information call 3-1-1. You can also submit service requests from the Austin 3-1-1 mobile app.

Austin ISD

Austin ISD will be closed for the holiday season and will reopen its doors to students on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

This article originally appeared on the Austin Patch