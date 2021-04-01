Here is what’s open and closed on Good Friday and Easter in South Florida

Howard Cohen
·2 min read

The second Easter of the modern COVID era is here Sunday, April 4. And while the pandemic has altered the manner in which the faithful celebrate, some traditions remain more or less the same — as in, what’s open and what’s closed for the holiday weekend?

Here’s what’s closed and what’s open on Good Friday and on Easter Sunday.

Good Friday

Banks: Open

Bus service: Normal routes and times in Broward and Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Courts: Closed

Broward Clerk of the Court: Closed

Miami-Dade and Broward libraries: Open

Federal offices: Open

Public schools: Closed in Miami-Dade and Broward

U.S. mail: Will be delivered

State offices: Open

Stock markets: Closed

Stores, shopping malls, pharmacies: Open

Trash pickup: Regular schedule in Miami-Dade and Broward

Easter

Aldi: Closed

Best Buy: Open but with reduced hours

CVS: Will be open but check each store for exact hours

Dollar General: Open regular hours.

Family Dollar: Open regular hours.

The Fresh Market: Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Libraries in Miami-Dade and Broward: Closed except NSU-Alvin Sherman Library

Milam’s Market: All stores will be open for regular store hours

Parks: Open in Miami-Dade and Broward

Publix: All stores and pharmacies closed

Looking for a J&J vaccine at Publix? You’ll need to wait to book until after Easter

Sedano’s: Open, 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Shopping malls: Aventura, Dadeland, The Falls, Miami International Mall are closed. Dolphin Mall and Sawgrass Mills are open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Bal Harbour Shops open noon-6 p.m. The outdoor restaurants along Aventura Mall will be open.

Target: Open

Trader Joe’s: Open but stores close at 5 p.m.

Tri-Rail: Weekend/holiday schedule

Walgreens: Stores and pharmacies open, but check for hours

Walmart: Stores and pharmacies will be open regular hours

Whole Foods: Open but reduced hours from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Mas: Normal hours

Recommended Stories

  • American Sportswear Pioneer Claire McCardell to Be Celebrated in Children’s Book, Coloring Book and Bronze Statue

    Debra Scala Giokas, a first-time children’s book author, aims to introduce children and adults to Claire McCardell.

  • Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson star in trailer for ‘Saw’ sequel, ‘Spiral’

    A trailer for the film Spiral starring actors Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson has been released by Lionsgate. The movie is the latest installment in the graphic, thriller series Saw, which Rock chose to extend. In a statement released in May 2019, IndieWire reported that Lionsgate chairman Joe Drake said the comedian came up with the film concept.

  • Have You Ever Felt Guilty for Missing a Workout? If So, You’re Not Alone

    Experts offer advice on how to strike a healthy balance between setting big goals and being kind to yourself.

  • Colin Firth to Play Michael Peterson in ‘The Staircase’ Limited Series for HBO Max

    Colin Firth will play Michael Peterson in a series adaptation of “The Staircase,” which has been ordered to series at HBO Max. HBO Max has ordered eight episodes of the limited series, which is based on the docuseries of the same name and various books and reports on the Peterson case. Peterson was accused of […]

  • ‘MMT-Lite’ Is Reshaping Markets and May Get $2 Trillion Lift

    (Bloomberg) -- If there’s one key takeaway for financial markets after a year of pandemic, it’s that officials now seem predisposed to throwing huge amounts of money at protecting their economies.For some strategists this embrace of ultra-low interest rates and record fiscal spending is becoming a flirtation with Modern Monetary Theory, which says governments can spend heavily when price pressures are low. President Joe Biden’s multi-trillion dollar infrastructure plan is set to be the next big outlay.Whatever the truth of the claim about MMT, the flood of cheap money is reshaping markets. Pricing models have warped, a new breed of activist retail investor is amassing on forums such as WallStreetBets and Bitcoin is surging. Even the recent hedge fund blowup failed to dispel the liquidity-fueled optimism. The next big shift may be a breakout in inflation, judging by warnings from the likes of former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers.“What Covid-19 has done is accelerated fiscal policy and fiscal response, and married closer and closer coordination with monetary tools,” said Viktor Shvets, head of Asian strategy with Macquarie Capital Ltd. “It’s not MMT yet, but it comes very close to it. The result is market signals atrophy and deteriorate.”In stocks, day traders flush with stimulus checks and mobilized by “meme” culture have made a mockery of traditional investing rules. Call-option frenzy has eased but remains historically elevated in derivatives markets. Cryptocurrencies have soared atop the tide of cash injections.Government policies that Mary Nicola, global multi-asset portfolio manager at PineBridge Investments, describes as “MMT-lite” are also galvanizing the inflation debate headlined by Summers.Economic SlackHer counter to warnings over price pressures amid the recovery from Covid-19 is that high unemployment shows economies have slack. Market expectations for inflation over the next decade have climbed steeply but remain roughly in line with the Federal Reserve’s 2% goal.“We see the COVID-19 crisis as a deflationary shock which enables these ‘MMT-lite’ strategies to be adopted, at least for now,” Nicola said.At the other end of the spectrum are calls to back assets like commodities and gold to hedge inflation risk. JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists last month said commodities appear to have begun a supercycle of years-long gains.This year’s bond market selloff signaled investor concern that price pressures may force an earlier than expected tapering of stimulus, thereby disappointing MMT proponents like the left wing of Biden’s Democratic party.For Macquarie’s Shvets, investors will continue testing the policy backdrop for weaknesses, but there is no normalization in sight.“Most investors are asking how do we normalize fiscal policy,” he said. “Well you don’t. The only thing that can derail it is if suddenly we have stagflation. But it’s very hard to generate inflation in a world that’s highly leveraged, highly financialized.”With the TideInvestors, meanwhile, are rowing with the tide of global liquidity, which has helped stocks vault about 51% over the past year.“I don’t get too wrapped up in the exact particulars of historic average values when we’re in a totally different zipcode for interest rates,” said Scott Berg, global equities portfolio manager at T. Rowe Price. “We’re in this crazy weird world -- stay invested, stay in the game.”Officials seem convinced that history will judge global fiscal support of $14 trillion and counting, backed by expansive monetary policy, to be the right response to the crisis. Some veteran market watchers agree.“What we’ll remember is that the benefits of very aggressive policy intervention appeared to vastly outweigh the cost,” said Andrew Sheets, chief cross-asset strategist at Morgan Stanley.(Updates with Biden’s plan in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Amazon Shoppers ‘Actually Prefer’ This $35 Outdoor Voices Dress Dupe Over the Original

    For less than half the price, this Amazon alternative has a nearly identical fit and feel.

  • Emma Stone Is "Excited" To Be a Mom

    The actress and husband Dave McCary welcomed their baby girl earlier this month.

  • Banks, Post Offices, and Other Places That Will Be Open on Good Friday

    Bookmark this for later.

  • Jonny May and Louis Rees-Zammit exclusive: From Six Nations rivals to brothers-in-arms

    Picture the scene: the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, and England are careering to a crushing Six Nations defeat to Wales. The game is all but done, but Callum Sheedy launches a kick downfield in the hope of inflicting one more wound on the old enemy. In the red corner, Louis Rees-Zammit - the teenage winger who has given England a torrid afternoon - tears after it. In the white corner, and giving chase, is his Gloucester team-mate, Jonny May. Before the game, there had been no end of discussion about who was the quicker, but having just hared up the touchline chasing a kick-off, May knew he was in trouble. "I thought, ‘Jesus, 77th minute, this is not what I need right now’," May says, prompting a laugh from Rees-Zammit, now sitting alongside his erstwhile rival on this Zoom call with Telegraph Sport. "I was hoping that [Sheedy] was going to pass him the ball so I could tackle Louis, having just made a run down the edge chasing a kick-off. I was just chasing as hard as I could to get back." Rees-Zammit kicked ahead but was unable to prevent the unruly ball from bouncing all over the place, with England doing just enough to prevent a score. "Louis missed it twice and I got there just in time to save the day and completely missed it as well," May adds. "We were both on our backs, watching the ball bounce in front of our eyes. You could see just how fast Louis is, even in the 77th minute. It could have been a great try. Shame it wasn’t for Louis, I guess..." There is another laugh from Rees-Zammit. The making of Louis Rees-Zammit: how Welsh wing wonder became a Six Nations sensation "I wasn’t even thinking about who was chasing after it but I didn’t get the bounce of the ball — it was a mess," he says. May, one of the game's quickest wings, was honest enough to recently admit that on a good day he can only just about keep up with Rees-Zammit, billing him as quick as anyone he had played with or against. Even with May already gassed from sprinting in one direction before having to turn back and go full pelt the other way, their duel racing after Sheedy's kick made for fascinating viewing.

  • Celebrity Prom Throwbacks: Kerry Washington, Matthew McConaughey, Gwen Stefani, George Clooney and More!

    It's National Prom Day and just like us, celebrities have some awkward looking prom photos.Take a look at Kerry Washington, Matthew McConaughey, Gwen Stefani, George Clooney, Shailene Woodley, Snoop Dogg, Ellen DeGeneres, Tracee Ellis Ross, John Stamos, Kim Kardashian, Jimmy Fallon and Fergie's infamous prom pics.

  • Home of the Week: This $21 Million Achille Salvagni-Designed Miami Beach Mansion Is a Retro-Cool Paradise

    The Italian starchitect added such luxe features as a bronze staircase and kitchen cabinets with 24-karat gold leaf.

  • Britain’s Top Bishop Ends the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Backyard Wedding Debate

    Steve Parsons / WPA Pool / Getty ImagesThe Archbishop of Canterbury, the leader of the Anglican church, has broken his silence to confirm that no, Harry and Meghan did not get married in secret three days before their official wedding, as they told Oprah Winfrey.The archbishop’s comments in an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica are likely to be the final word on the subject after the couple themselves last week clarified to The Daily Beast that what Meghan described as a marriage taking place three days before the televised ceremony was actually a private blessing.In an unusual intervention, Justin Welby said he would have committed a “serious criminal offence” if he had signed a “false” marriage certificate. Welby has come under pressure from some within the church to clarify the situation as other vicars have said they were being asked to carry out outdoor weddings following the interview. Under Church of England laws a religious wedding ceremony can only take place in a church.The marriage certificate, showing the date of the wedding as May 19, the date of the televised ceremony watched by a billion people, was published last week by British newspaper the Sun.In their interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan, 39, said: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that. The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”Meghan added: “No one knows that, but we called the Archbishop and we just said, ‘Look, this thing, this spectacle, is for the world, but we want our union between us’.”Meghan’s remarks were initially taken at face value, leading to some unease that their formal ceremony was effectively a sham.Others argued, however, that Meghan was merely making the point that for them as a couple it was more important to make a personal than a public commitment and that the focus on discrepancies and inaccuracies in the interview was a deliberate strategy by Meghan’s detractors to undermine her wider credibility and the specific claim that “concerns” over her baby’s likely skin color were expressed to Harry.In the new interview, the Most Rev Justin Welby said: “If any of you ever talk to a priest, you expect them to keep that talk confidential. It doesn’t matter who I’m talking to. I had a number of private and pastoral meetings with the duke and duchess before the wedding. The legal wedding was on the Saturday. I signed the wedding certificate, which is a legal document, and I would have committed a serious criminal offence if I signed it knowing it was false. So you can make what you like about it. But the legal wedding was on the Saturday. But I won’t say what happened at any other meetings.”In the wide ranging interview, Welby also discussed the dangers of “vaccine nationalism” and described Pope Francis as “a real reformist in many, many areas.”The suggestion of a secret wedding was just one revelation in the explosive Winfrey interview, which raised serious questions about how the royals treated Meghan. The couple alleged an unnamed member of the royal family raised “concerns” about how dark their children’s skin would be.Buckingham Palace issued an equivocal statement after the interview saying that “recollections may vary.” Prince William told journalists: “We’re very much not a racist family.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • S&P 500 hits 4,000 on tech power, recovery optimism

    The S&P 500 breached the 4,000 mark for the first time on Thursday, powered by gains in technology shares and optimism about a pickup in global economic activity. The 4,000 level "could be a possible inflection point where it renews confidence that this bull cycle is not over and that equities can remain resilient in the face of heightened interest rates and perhaps a not as extremely accommodative Fed policy," said Matt Hanna, portfolio manager at Summit Global Investments. The Nasdaq, however, is about 5% below its all-time high as a rapid rise in U.S. bond yields accelerated a rotation from richly-valued tech stocks to underpriced economy-linked stocks.

  • Georgetown project 25 years in the making connects portions of 16-mile bike trail

    Those using the trail, which runs past Huntington Beach State Park, will no longer have to go through the Litchfield neighborhood to reach both sections.

  • The Texas Ranger filled less than a third of their stadium despite the state's allowance for full capacity

    The Texas Rangers filled just 12,911 seats in their 40,000-seat stadium for an exhibition game despite the state of Texas allowing full capacity.

  • Microsoft's Cortana silenced as Siri gets new voice

    Microsoft retires its voice assistant from mobile while Apple aims to make Siri more inclusive.

  • The Texas Rangers’ 2021 season is here. But chances are, you won’t see them on your TV.

    Unless you have AT&T/DirecTV or a select few other providers, you won’t be able to catch Rangers games because of an ongoing contract dispute.

  • From ‘Scientist’ to ‘Spam,’ the Surprisingly Playful Origins of English Words

    In keeping with the evening’s lively spirit, William Whewell suggested scientist. To make sure his colleagues realized this suggestion was facetious, the Cambridge University professor noted its similarity not only to artist but to atheist, and sciolist (an ill-informed person who pretends to be knowledgeable). “The suggestion was obviously frivolous,” notes science historian Sydney Ross, “and could not have been considered seriously for a moment.”

  • Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine safe, effective in adolescents; arthritis drug may reduce effect of some vaccines

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE said on Wednesday their two-shot COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective and produces robust antibody responses in 12 to 15-year-olds. The findings will likely allow use of the vaccine in that group before the next school year, Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said in a statement.

  • Columbia consultant launches advocacy group targeting local political issues

    The organization is kicking off in a year when there are four Columbia City Council seats, including mayor, up for grabs.