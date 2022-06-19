Here’s what’s open (and closed) on Juneteenth 2022

For a lot of people, the concept of a holiday in the middle of June is new.

Juneteenth just became a federal holiday in 2021, but it has quickly become one that’s observed not only by state and local governments, but by many private businesses as well (though some, like Google and Amazon, have not).

The newness of the holiday means there’s still confusion about what is and isn’t open, especially on a year when Juneteenth falls on a Sunday. We’ve tracked down some answers for you.

What is Juneteenth?

On June 19, 1865, the last Black slaves of the Confederacy were ordered free when Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas. The Civil War had ended two months prior officially, but Galveston was a holdout and had to be secured. The day became known as Juneteenth and for a long time was only observed in Texas.

It began to spread over the years, and truly came to prominence following the 2020 protests that followed the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

When is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19 each year. Because that falls on a Sunday this year, it will be observed on June 20 by governments and businesses.

Are banks open on Juneteenth?

They’re not. Juneteenth is a federal holiday, meaning banks will be closed on June 20 as well. You can, of course, still use ATM machines to get cash or put money into your account.

Will there be any mail delivery on Juneteenth?

There won’t be any from the U.S. Postal Service. Mail delivery is suspended both that day and on Monday, when it is observed. UPS will not make any ground, air, or international deliveries on the 19th—and most UPS stores will be closed. The company will operate normally on Monday, however. FedEx will conduct business as usual both Sunday and Monday.

Is the stock market open on Juneteenth?

After the past few weeks, maybe a day off from trading is a good thing. The New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, and bond markets are all closed Monday. Their next scheduled holiday is July 4.

Are government offices open on Juneteenth?

It's complicated.

Federal offices will be closed on June 20, but when it comes to state offices, it's a lot murkier.

Lawmakers in Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, and other states failed to advance proposals this year that would have closed state offices and given most of their public employees paid time off on Juneteenth.

This year, nearly 20 states are expected to close state offices and give public employees time off, including Connecticut, Colorado, Georgia, Maryland, South Dakota, Utah, and Washington. A bill introduced in California passed the Assembly and moved to the Senate this month, and individual cities such as Los Angeles have already signed proclamations making Juneteenth official. And some cities in Arizona, including Phoenix, have declared Juneteenth an official holiday, but the state has not.

Are any retail and grocery stores closed on Juneteenth?

In general, no. While some small businesses could be closed due to staffing crises, no major retailer shuts down for this holiday, though many pay employees time-and-a-half for working.

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com