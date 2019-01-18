Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday falling on the third Monday of every January. The day, also celebrating King's birthday, honors his legacy and shines a light on civil rights. King was assassinated in April 1968 on a motel balcony in Memphis.

On Nov. 3, 1983, President Ronald Reagan signed a bill marking the third Monday of every January as Martin Luther King Jr. Day. King was born on January 15, 1929. The holiday was approved as a federal holiday in 1983, becoming the first federal holiday honoring an African American.

Since then, many individuals and businesses have used to day to give back through public service.

Is the post office open? Will packages be delivered?

The U.S. Postal Service is closed in observance of MLK Day. UPS will remain open. FedEx will be operational, with modified service to FedEx Express and FedEx SmartPost.

More: Thanks to Delta, Martin Luther King Jr. park in Atlanta will open again despite shutdown

More: Timeline: The life of Martin Luther King Jr.

Is the bank open?

Most likely not. Federal Reserve Banks, TD Bank and Wells Fargo are among many banks nationwide that will be closed. Most ATMs and customer support centers will still be operational.

Is the stock market open?

The New York Stock Exchange is closed and most U.S. exchanges will also close.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial on the National Mall. More

Are schools in session?

Most schools will be closed.

Are grocery stores open?

Yes, most are open.

Are retail stores open?

Yes, most are open and some offer sales on the holiday.

Is the DMV open?

Most Department of Motor Vehicles offices across the U.S. will be closed.

Are courts open?

No.

Will garbage be picked up on MLK Day?

Check your local service.

More: For those at Lorraine Motel when MLK was killed, what does it mean to witness martyrdom?

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What is open and closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day?