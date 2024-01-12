What is open and closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in NM

Jan. 12—Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a recognized federal holiday, which means many city offices, senior centers, schools and banks will be closed on Monday.

Trash and recycling pickup will not be interrupted by the holiday.

Here's a list of what's open and what's closed for the holiday.

Open

311 Community Contact Center ABQ BioParkABQ Ride & Sun VanAlbuquerque International SunportMost retail stores will remain open during the holiday

Closed

Most banks will be closedThe United States Postal ServiceUPS stores will have limited locations open, check the store locator to see if your location is open.Eastside and Westside animal shelters, Lucky Paws will be open 11 a.m.-6 p.m.Childhood Development CentersAlbuquerque Public SchoolsThe University of New MexicoCentral New Mexico Community CollegeCity OfficesHealth & Social Service CentersKiMo TheatreLibrariesSenior Centers, and Senior Meal SitesThe Cibola National Forest & National Grasslands Supervisor's Office and all Ranger District offices, but the parks will remain open and the day-use fee is waived. This is the first of five free entrance days throughout the year.