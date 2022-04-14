What’s Open, Closed In NYC For Good Friday 2022

NEW YORK CITY — A beautiful spring day will greet New Yorkers lucky enough to have Good Friday off — and they’ll likely find a mostly open city.

Good Friday isn't recognized as an official government holiday, but many New Yorkers have it off because the New York Stock Exchange will be closed. Many businesses across the city also will be closed.

Here's a look at what will be open and closed on Good Friday.

Government Buildings

New York City public schools will close Friday for a week-long spring recess.

Good Friday is not a city, state or federal holiday, so government buildings, including post offices, will be open.

Mail will be delivered.

Banks will be open.

The city’s three library systems — New York Public Library, Brooklyn Public Library and Queens Public Library — will keep their main branches open on Good Friday. Some local branches in Brooklyn may be closed. although some local branches but they continue to offer limited service at select locations due to COVID-19.

Museums

Most museums across the city will remain open, including the Museum of Modern Art, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and American Museum of Natural History.

Transportation

New York City subways will run on a regular Friday schedule, albeit with some planned service changes on several lines. Click here for a full listing.

Buses will also run on a normal Friday schedule.

The Staten Island Railway will run on a regular Friday schedule.

The Metro-North Railroad will run on a regular Friday schedule.

Parking

Alternate-side parking rules will be suspended Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Trash pickup

Trash and recycling pickup should proceed as normal, as Good Friday is not a Department of Sanitation holiday.

