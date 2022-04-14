What’s Open, Closed In NYC For Good Friday 2022

Matt Troutman
·2 min read

NEW YORK CITY — A beautiful spring day will greet New Yorkers lucky enough to have Good Friday off — and they’ll likely find a mostly open city.

Good Friday isn't recognized as an official government holiday, but many New Yorkers have it off because the New York Stock Exchange will be closed. Many businesses across the city also will be closed.

Here's a look at what will be open and closed on Good Friday.

Government Buildings

Museums

  • Most museums across the city will remain open, including the Museum of Modern Art, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and American Museum of Natural History.

Transportation

  • New York City subways will run on a regular Friday schedule, albeit with some planned service changes on several lines. Click here for a full listing.

  • Buses will also run on a normal Friday schedule.

  • The Staten Island Railway will run on a regular Friday schedule.

  • The Metro-North Railroad will run on a regular Friday schedule.

Parking

  • Alternate-side parking rules will be suspended Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Trash pickup

  • Trash and recycling pickup should proceed as normal, as Good Friday is not a Department of Sanitation holiday.

This article originally appeared on the New York City Patch

