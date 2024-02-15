What is open and closed on Presidents Day? Here is what you need to know

This Monday is Presidents Day, a federal holiday when most major banks, non-essential federal and state services, and some K-12 schools will be closed.

The day in which we honor George Washington and Abraham Lincoln's birthday was made a federal holiday in the late 1800s. The federal holiday became a part of the Uniform Monday Holiday Act and is now celebrated at the third Monday of every February.

Take a look at what is open and closed on this year's Presidents Day which will be observed on Feb. 19, 2024.

When is Presidents Day?

Presidents Day is the third Monday of February, in this case Feb. 19.

Is the NJ MVC open on Presidents Day?

All New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Center will be closed on Presidents Day. Normal hours will resume from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. the following day.

Are other state offices open on Presidents Day?

New Jersey courts will also be closed except for emergent matters.

Other state agencies will be closed on Presidents Day because it is viewed as a state holiday as well as a federal holiday.

Is there mail on Presidents Day from the Post Office?

The U.S. Postal service will be closed as it observes Presidents Day as a national holiday.

Is FedEx open on Presidents Day? Does UPS deliver?

FedEx delivery service and offices will be open on President's Day with the exception of FedEx Express which will operate under modified services. UPS will also run their deliverers as expected.

Are banks closed on Presidents Day?

Branches such as Wells Fargo, Chase, Capital One, Citi Bank and numerous others will be closed on Feb. 19. TD Bank will be open on Presidents Day according to its holiday schedule.

Are schools open on Presidents Day?

Various public and private K-12 schools across New Jersey are closed for Presidents Day while others may have off that entire week for winter recess. Check your school's website to see their academic calendar.

Are stores open on Presidents Day?

Despite many state and federal agencies having the day off, private companies such as retail shops and restaurants will mostly be open as the company will decide if stores will be open or closed.

Malls such as the American Dream, Paramus Park Mall and Garden State Plaza will be open on Presidents Day.

What is the NJ Transit Presidents Day schedule?

NJ Transit provides a Presidents Day guide that details which buses and trains will be operating on the federal holiday. Some buses are on a holiday schedule, others on a weekend schedule, some will not be in service while others run a regular shift.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: What is open on Presidents Day? What's closed? The answers