Open coffins are left on roads to remind people to stay inside while soldiers shoot disinfectant from water cannons. Here's what lockdown for 57 million people in the Philippines looks like.

A composite of image of coronavirus lockdown measures in the Philippines.

Ezra Acayan/Getty

The Philippines' main island Luzon, which has a population of more than 57 million, is on lockdown.

Along with people's movements being restricted, soldiers are covering residents and the streets in disinfectant, and open coffins have been left on the roads as a warning to people to stay inside.

On Sunday, the Philippines reported 343 new coronavirus cases in a day — its highest one day increase yet. The total number of infections was at 1,418, and 71 people had died

Much of the Philippines is under rigorous coronavirus lockdown.

On March 12, President Rodrigo Duterte imposed a soft lockdown on Manilla, the Philippines' capital. But it wasn't enough.

By March 16, he announced Luzon, a large island in the Philippines with a population larger than 57 million, would go under rigorous lockdown.

Along with schools closing, people working from home, and restricted movements, soldiers are covering people and the streets in disinfectant using water cannons, while open coffins are left on the roads as a warning to people to stay inside.

Despite the lockdown, on March 29 the Philippines reported a daily increase of 343 new coronavirus cases — its highest one day increase yet. The total number of infections was at 1,418 and 71 people had died.

Here's what it's like.

On March 12, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte announced Manila, the country's capital, with a population of about 12.8 million, would go under what Al Jazeera described as a "soft lockdown" to try stop the coronavirus from spreading.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in December 2019.

Rouelle Umali/Xinhua / Getty

At that point, the country had 53 confirmed cases and two deaths.

The president's resolution said that mass gatherings were banned, schools were closed for a month, and any community that had cases would be quarantined. Authorities monitored 56 checkpoints blocking the entry points to every district in Metro Manila.

Filipino policemen wearing face masks man a checkpoint as authorities begin implementing lockdown measures on March 16 in Metro Manila, Philippines.

Ezra Acayan/Getty

He said there would be a halt to travel by land, sea, or air. This aerial photo shows an expressway on the outskirts of Metro Manila just hours before the lockdown went into place.

An aerial view of traffic at North Luzon Expressway hours before Manila is placed on lockdown, on March 14 in the outskirts of Metro Manila, Philippines.

Ezra Acayan/Getty

At around the same time, at one of the international airports in Manila, crowds pushed forward hoping to get onto a flight out of the city before lockdown was enforced.

Airport security staff attempt to control the crowd as Filipinos hoping to get on flights out of Manila hours before it is placed on lockdown queue at Ninoy Aquino International Airport on March 14.

Ezra Acayan/Getty

These people were trying to take buses out of the city. Public health advocate Benedict Bernabe told Al Jazeera the "mass exodus" of people meant there were suddenly suspected cases across the country. He said: "What we need now is a national lockdown."