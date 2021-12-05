Open: This is "Face the Nation," December 5
Today on "Face the Nation," with the world still battling COVID's Delta surge, preparations are now underway to combat a new threat.
Today on "Face the Nation," with the world still battling COVID's Delta surge, preparations are now underway to combat a new threat.
Current 'Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider is on a consecutive game winning streak. Read about the records she's shattering during her time on the game show.
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, in an unprecedented move, invited Instagram model Brittany Renner to speak with the team about the dangers of DMs.
Derek Jeter and wife Hannah Davis Jeter have expanded their family! The two have welcomed a third child to join their eldest daughters.
The fight came to a sudden end early in Round 2 after Josh Hill delivered the boom.
Over the next two months, hogfishing will be at its peak.
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff predictions: the final call before Sunday
A quick look at the players with injury designations for the Colts and Texans in Week 13.
Virgin River actor Martin Henderson shared a season 4 update with fans in a new Instagram post featuring Alexandra Breckenridge.
The College Football Playoff rankings come out Sunday with the final top 25. We give our best guess and prediction on what it'll be.
Seven in a row to Bama.
A lawsuit involving the nation’s leading basketball timing system has brought into question the actions of Roger Ayers, one of the best ACC referees.
Duke revealed its vulnerabilities. UNC proved it belonged. While N.C. State showed it had heart — not to mention endurance. Here’s a look back at the week that was.
Michigan has won its first Big Ten Championship since 2004!
Breaking down the latest 3-round mock draft for the Detroit Lions from our friends at Draft Wire
Before setting your lineups, check out our 9 sleepers in fantasy football for Week 13!
Juan Toscano-Anderson said his dunk Friday was the best of his career and JaVale McGee had an epic response.
Draymond Green made Warriors history with a very unique stat line against the Suns Friday night.
What will the AP Top 25 college football poll be at the end of the regular season? We make our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Sunday morning
The quarterback said he will be detailing his experience in his upcoming book, Surviving Washington
The Ravens waived offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi on Friday