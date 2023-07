ABC News

A judge scheduled a hearing on former President Donald Trump's motion to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the investigation into Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. The motion also seeks to quash the special purpose grand jury report that gathered much of the evidence in the case. The hearing comes as charges in the case could be imminent -- Willis previously said in a letter that she would be announcing her charging decisions by Sept. 1.